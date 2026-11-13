Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) reacts on the field before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Matthew Nethercott

Pittsburgh Pirates’ right-hander Jared Jones has a lot to prove in 2027. After a promising rookie campaign in 2024, he missed all of 2025 with internal brace surgery on his right elbow. Then, Jones enjoyed a rebound season for most of 2026. Jones needs to show he is the real deal in 2027, and has the most to prove next year.

Jared Jones’ Outstanding Rebound Campaign After Surgery

2026 went about as well as you could have asked for from a pitcher who missed well over one season. Jones returned to action in late May and pitched to a 3.72 ERA, 3.22 FIP, and a 1.082 WHIP over 21 starts and 101 1/3 innings pitched. Jones struck out nearly 30% of opponents (29.6%) while carrying an above-average 7.5% walk rate.

Even these numbers don’t fully do him justice. He had just one start the entire season that went horribly wrong, allowing eight earned runs in just three innings against the New York Mets on August 9th. Outside of that one game, Jones owned a 3.10 ERA, 30.4% K%, and a 7.1% walk rate. That one start accounted for nearly 20% of the earned runs he allowed all season, compared to just about 3% of his total innings pitched.

Impressive Progress After a Major Injury

Jones had quality numbers in 2026, but more impressively, it was a major improvement from his 2024 season. During his rookie campaign, the talented right-hander posted a 4.14 ERA, 4.00 FIP, and 1.192 WHIP in 121 1/3 innings. He struck out 26.2% of batters, with a 7.7% walk rate. It was a solid season overall; however, he posted more bWAR (2.6) and fWAR (2.6) than in 2024 (1.6 and 1.8, respectively), despite pitching 20 fewer innings.

Jones was also less home run-prone from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign. In 2024, the right-hander had a sub-par 1.33 HR/9 ratio. Opponents hit him hard for an 89.6 MPH exit velocity, 9.8% barrel rate, and a 44.5% hard-hit percentage. All three Statcast metrics were below the 30th percentile. However, in 2026, he cut his HR/9 down to a much more manageable 1.06-per-9 ratio. His exit velocity fell to 89.1 MPH, while both his hard-hit rate of 37.6% and barrel percentage of 7.4% were just above the 50th percentile.

Elbow Surgery Didn’t Take Away From His Fastball

Jones’ best pitch in his rookie year was his upper-90s fastball, and internal brace elbow surgery didn’t take away from that. If anything, he gained velocity. In 2024, his four-seam fastball averaged 97.3 MPH. He gained nearly a full tick of velocity, sitting 98.2 MPH with his four-seamer in 2026.

It’s not the only pitch in his arsenal that gained a noticeable amount of velocity. His slider went from 88.8 MPH to 89.9 MPH. His curveball gained even more speed, going from 81.5 MPH to 85.7 MPH. Even his change-up went from 89.9 MPH to 92.8 MPH.

What Jones Has to Prove Compared to Other Pirates Starters

Jones needs to prove that his 2026 is the real deal, and that he can stay healthy and effective for an entire season. He has more to prove than pretty much any other Pirates starter. One could argue Paul Skenes has more to prove, given his down year, but he is already a Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award recipient. Bubba Chandler has a lot to prove, but he had a handful of positives in his 2026 rookie season, and isn’t coming off elbow surgery.

The closest comparison Jones has right now is his rotation-mate, Braxton Ashcraft. Prior to 2026, Ashcraft had never stayed healthy as a starting pitcher for the entire season. However, Ashcraft stayed healthy for nearly the entire season and pitched extremely well, making the All-Star Game.

Jared Jones needs to keep taking steps forward and show that his 2026 performance wasn’t a fluke. He has the legit upside of a front-end rotation starter, as he showed Pirates fans this past season when he was healthy.

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Main Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images