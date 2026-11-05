Early Award Picks for the 2026 Arizona Fall League

Feb 16, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jarlin Susana (49) plays catch during spring training at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Augustus Oswald, Site Editor

The Arizona Fall League is winding down, but its major awards are still up for grabs. These include Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, and Breakout Player of the Year. Some notable alumni award winners include Kevin McGonigle, Andrew Painter, and Caleb Durbin.

Most Valuable Player Award

Welbyn Francisca – MIF (Cleveland Guardians)

Welbyn Francisca has been on a tear this fall in Arizona. An early favorite for the MVP award, Francisca has raked for the Surprise Saguaros. He is batting .409, has three home runs, and leads the league in hits and RBIs. He’s accomplished this in only 14 of the 23 possible games. Francisca is the leading candidate for the league MVP award and will compete in the Arizona Fall Star Game.

The Guardians signed Francisca out of the Dominican Republic in 2023 as the top target in their international free agent class. Francisca fits the mold of many of the Guardians’ international signings. Similar to Jose Ramirez and top prospect Angel Genao, Francisca is a switch-hitting middle infielder whose talent looms over his size. Since going pro in 2023, Francisca is headed into 2026, the best season of his career, where he nearly tripled his previous season’s home run total before his potential MVP award campaign in the fall league.

The future looks interesting for Francisca. Many prospects use the AFL as a springboard. The middle infielder is currently ranked 19th in the Guardians’ system. He has the knack for finding the barrel on both sides of the plate, with more power from right. However, his future defensive position creates some concerns. He has the range and quickness to stay up the middle, but poor footwork and a shoulder injury could keep him from manning shortstop.

Breakout Player of the Year Award

Jack O’Dowd – C (Colorado Rockies)

The leader in both doubles and home runs in the Fall League is catcher Jack O’Dowd. While O’Dowd is in line to win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year, Breakout Player of the Year seems most likely. In 17 games this fall, O’Dowd is hitting .313 with six home runs and seven doubles. He also sits ninth in OPS for the Arizona Fall League.

2026 has been O’Dowd’s first season of pro ball. The son of former Colorado Rockies General Manager Dan O’Dowd, Jack played college baseball at the University of Texas after transferring from Vanderbilt. The catcher went undrafted, played in the MLB Draft League, and finished the 2025 season in the Independent League. Before the 2026 season, the Rockies signed O’Dowd. Across three levels, O’Dowd hit .307, hit 23 home runs, and posted a .946 OPS. His rise from Independent League Player to fall star makes him the frontrunner for the Breakout Player of the Year award.

While the Rockies have one of the best catchers in baseball, O’Dowd’s future is up in the air. He has had a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League and has improved as he rose through the minors, but questions remain about his future. If he continues to perform strongly in the AFL, he could rank among the Rockies’ top 30 prospects as a hit-first backstop and make a case for an offensive award this fall.

Pitcher of the Year Award

Jarlin Susana – RHP (Washington Nationals)

Jarlin Susana is the only Top 100 pitching prospect to participate in the AFL this season. The Washington Nationals prospect has been electric in every start this fall. He has consistently thrown 100+ mph fastballs. Susana leads the Arizona Fall League with 26 strikeouts through 6 starts and 18 2/3 innings pitched for the Scottsdale Scorpions. If he can keep walks down, he could run away with the fall league Pitcher of the Year award.

The San Diego Padres originally signed Jarlin Susana in 2022 at age 17 before trading him to the Nationals in the Juan Sototrade. Unfortunately for the right-handed starter, injuries have limited his time on the mound during his pro career. In 2026, he threw only 20 1/3 innings after returning from a torn lat injury. In parts of five seasons, Susana has a 4.18 career ERA and averages 13 K/9.

Susana is the prototypical pitcher build. He stands 6’6″ and weighs an imposing 235 pounds. He works from a tall, fall delivery with quick, clean arm action. He struggles with control because his front side tends to fly open, and his arm gets out of sync. However, the arsenal is electric. His fastball sits above 100 mph, and his slider is another potential plus pitch. If he stays healthy and limits walks, the Pitcher of the Year award in the fall league should be the first of many pieces of hardware to come his way.

Main Photo Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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