Sep 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley (21) swings the bat during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Andrew Willis, Editor

The Chicago White Sox acquired infielder Graham Pauley off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The deal represents a low-risk 40-man roster claim. It’s also a move the White Sox front office has become accustomed to in the offseason, as they often pick up former top-100 prospects, hoping to unlock their latent potential on the South Side. Not all of those players turned out to be successful acquisitions for the franchise over the past five years. However, that doesn’t mean that Pauley is bound not to succeed; rather, it gives substantial evidence to suggest that he might not be the right fit for where the franchise is expected to be heading next season.

Can the White Sox Save Graham Pauley Before the Waiver Wire Takes Him Back?

‎Pauley brings good infield depth to the White Sox roster, but could be just a camp body that won’t make the lineup in most games next season. This could also mean that utilityman Brooks Baldwin is still recovering from his internal brace surgery. Pauley could have a chance to prove himself as the organization’s utility guy in 2027, as the Sox did lack their utility man in the clubhouse this year. Meanwhile, Sox fans will expect the front office to acquire free-agent starters, which has been the major discussion for the past few weeks.

Graham Pauley’s Plate Stats Not What the White Sox Needs

Graham Pauley was a 13th-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022 out of Duke University. He enjoyed a rapid ascent through the Padres farm system, slugging 23 home runs during his first full season with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2023. The 26-year-old was praised for his intriguing combination of zone awareness and power-hitting technique and made his big league debut in 2024. However, major league pitching has exposed his weak approach at the plate. Pauley was traded to Miami in the deal that sent Tanner Scott to San Diego at the trade deadline. The move saw him move from a relatively unheralded prospect to a starter in a short space of time.

‎But his fast rise led to his struggles at the plate. In 2025, he played 62 games for Miami, posting just four home runs and a .677 OPS. In 2026, he appeared in the same number of games for Miami, recording 30 hits, nine doubles, one triple, and four home runs. He drove in 25 runs and scored 15 times while stealing one base. The left-handed hitter finished the season with a .211 batting average and a .373 slugging percentage. One of his biggest flaws is his poor quality contact at the plate. His strikeout rate was 19.6% in 2025 and spiked to 21.6% in 2026. The reason for the spike is down to his exit velocity hovering around 84.4 mph, paired with a hard-hit percentage below 26%.

‎His reduction in power on the plate has led to more soft contact, and that can create a severe ceiling limitation for the White Sox. The pitching standards in the major leagues aren’t going to decrease anytime soon, as the number of 100+ mph pitches in MLB has increased by 192% since 2016. So, the question is: can the White Sox unlock Pauley’s full potential? They have struggled to reduce Colson Montgomery’s strikeout rate, so how can they help Pauley’s intriguing struggles? Mind you, Pauley has never played more than 63 games in a season in the big leagues, which is not up to half of what Montgomery recorded in 2026. Should he play 100 games, his strikeout rate might be at 30%+.

Pauley’s Brings Defensive Solidity

Questions about Graham Pauley’s immediate fit into the White Sox team still remain unclear, but his defensive output is one that cannot be questioned. Already, the team’s infield of Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, and Chase Meidroth feels set to continue in 2027, but the depth is relatively thin. Pauley has the ability to play multiple positions. Although his primary position is third base, he also appeared at first base, second base, and center field during his professional career. That makes him a good option behind Vargas and Murakami.

‎In 2025, he posted 7 OAA in the field in just 62 appearances, but in 2026, he regressed, posting just -1 OAA, while his Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) was -1. However, it should be noted that he played 54 games in third base and seven as the first baseman for the Miami Marlins this year. There are expectations that he will develop better defensively, as that can be done with relative ease compared to batting. Also, Graham Pauley isn’t going to be a regular on the Sox team, and he could reach his full potential with the help of the high confidence that Will Venable has instilled in the clubhouse.

Main Photo: Jeff Klein- Imagn Images

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