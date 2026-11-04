Three Bargain Starting Pitching Targets for San Diego

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Da… | Source: Lastwordonsports.com - Augustus Oswald, Site Editor

It’s no secret that the San Diego Padres are in desperate need of starting pitching. The Friars declined Nick Pivetta’s$14 million club option, leaving only Randy Vásquez as a viable starting rotation piece. JP Sears continues to be unproven, and Joe Musgrove likely won’t begin the season in the starting rotation. With Michael King departing in free agency, the Padres need to sign some starting pitchers. Here are three bargain pitchers that San Diego can target this offseason.

3 Bargain Starting Pitching Targets for San Diego

RHP Tyler Mahle

In 27 starts (149.0 IP) this season, Tyler Mahle posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a .248 opponent batting average. The journeyman pitcher struggled with injuries in the last few years, starting just 24 games from 2023-25. Prior to that, he had been solid in six big-league seasons. He was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2026 season to modest results (5.13 ERA, 94 2/3 IP).

After that, San Francisco traded Mahle to the Atlanta Braves, where he flourished. In 54 1/3 innings of work, Mahle pitched to a 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and .216 opponent batting average. In the entirety of his time with San Francisco (18 games), Mahle accumulated -0.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). He accumulated 1.8 WAR with Atlanta in half of the time he was with the Giants (nine games).

Mahle is projected to receive a three-year, $48 million contract at $16 million average annual value (AAV). His injury history makes it a worrisome deal for San Diego, but he could still add value in the back end of the rotation. Alternatively, Mahle could also be given a short-term, higher-AAV deal. A contract with the Friars seems unlikely if a bidding war ensues, but San Diego could scoop him up on an affordable, short-term deal.

LHP Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic posted incredible numbers in 2025, pitching to a 2.55 ERA over 116 1/3 innings. His season ended early due to a rotator cuff injury, limiting him to 20 starts. The left-hander dealt with multiple arm injuries in 2026, as well as a stop-and-start recovery. He was solid while on the field, making 14 appearances and posting a 3.76 ERA between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

His underlying metrics are fantastic. FIP is a measurement that determines how dominant pitchers are with what they can control (home runs, walks, hit-by-pitches, and strikeouts). From 2025-26, Bubic’s FIP has been within 0.4 points of his ERA, proving he’s able to pitch dominantly even without phenomenal defense behind him. His expected ERA has been similar, being within 0.5 points of his actual mark.

However, his injuries seriously hamper his free agency this offseason. He’s projected to receive a mere two-year, $18 million deal ($9 million AAV). With the potential upside Bubic could offer the San Diego rotation, the Padres could afford to take a flyer on the southpaw. It all hinges on whether the Friars’ new ownership is willing to risk spending money on Bubic given his injury history.

RHP Michael Soroka

The right-hander signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to bolster their starting rotation. After Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly struggled for the majority of the season, Michael Soroka ended up anchoring the starting pitching group. Earlier this week, the righty declined his end of a $10 million mutual option, becoming a free agent. He represents the best back-end rotation option on the market for San Diego.

In 22 appearances (21 starts), Soroka pitched to a 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and .225 opponent batting average. His 4.12 xERA and .251 xBA suggest that the right-hander got a little lucky. However, injuries have hampered the last few years of his career. From 2023-25, Soroka made just 54 appearances (32 starts), dealing with a slew of injuries. It’s mostly been a combination of shoulder and arm inflammation.

After his solid 2026 campaign, Soroka has been predicted to receive a contract anywhere from two years and $24 million ($12 million AAV) to four years and $80 million ($20 million AAV). The question is if Soroka can duplicate his production from 2026, or improve upon it. If the Padres feel that he can, it’s likely that they’ll try to attain the righty’s services for the back end of their rotation.

Main Photo Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

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