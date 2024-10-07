Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Las Vegas Raiders On SI

    REPORT: Proposal Has Raiders Receiving Another Top-Tier WR in Exchange for Adams

    By Aidan Champion,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Joann Freeman
    1d ago
    Pea
    Kevin Hayes
    1d ago
    How about a top-tier quarterback come on?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Belichick Sounds Off on Potential Raiders Trade
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI1 day ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson Era in Cleveland Has to Come to An End After Embarrassing Week 5 Loss
    FanSided1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Shares Her Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume
    The Spun2 days ago
    An emergency Raiders-Steelers trade that would replace Gardner Minshew a week late
    FanSided2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw interrupts Michael Strahan before leaving Fox NFL Sunday panel confused as fans call for him to retire
    The US Sun2 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Steelers star violates NFL rule after getting benched
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Raiders Predicted to Replace Minshew With MVP Candidate for $160 Million
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne In Tight Shorts Receives ‘Embarrassing’ Comments
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Steelers Have Made A Decision About Russell Wilson’s Status On Sunday
    steelersreport.com2 days ago
    Bill Belichick Reveals His Thoughts On Raiders’ Asking Price For Davante Adams
    thecoldwire.com2 days ago
    Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About Deshaun Watson Just Walking Off The Field In The Middle Of The Game vs. Commanders
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers told Russell Wilson can't replace Justin Fields after NFL injury
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Davante Adams skipping Kay Adams show as Raiders trade drama boils
    New York Post1 day ago
    DL Adam Butler Has Been a Bright Spot for the Raiders This Season
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI1 day ago
    Gardner Minshew roasted by Twitter for embarrassing sideline moment vs. Broncos
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Triple H Issues Statement On Kevin Owens Attacking Cody Rhodes
    ewrestlingnews.com2 days ago
    Calls Mount For NFL Coach's Dismissal After Bizarre Week 5 Finish
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Raiders Don't Need a WR in a Potential Davante Adams Trade; They Need a QB
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI2 days ago
    Tom Brady Could Soon be Closing in on Ownership Stake in Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI12 hours ago
    Saints may trade for Davante Adams sooner than later, according to a report from NFL insider
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Delivers Flat 2-Word Message on Davante Adams
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Raiders: NFC Team Announces They’re Willing To Pay Davante Adams Trade Asking Price
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Derek Carr injury could have a massive impact on Bucs-Saints game in Week 6
    FanSided1 day ago
    Packers Quickly Cut Defender After Week 5 Win
    FanSided1 day ago
    49ers homegrown star predicted to jump to Raiders in free agency surprise
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Raiders Are Still Searching for Consistency
    Las Vegas Raiders On SI1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy