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💻 Las Vegas IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Las Vegas tech is booming beyond the Strip right now—lots of roles in AI, cloud, gaming, and data. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Field Service Technician
Employer: GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Gaming)
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field tech role working on slot machines and gaming systems in casinos. Good fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting, driving to sites, and want paid training over your first 6 months.
Product Owner, Product Lifecycle
Employer: Aristocrat Gaming
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead PLM/ERP product work using Teamcenter, SQL, and Agile. You’ll own upgrades, integrations, and reporting that keep Aristocrat’s product data and operations running smoothly.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
Manage client-facing generative AI projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other cloud AI tools. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience leading data/AI engineering teams.
Associate Software QA Engineer
Employer: Light & Wonder
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week
Salary: Not listed
Junior QA role testing casino gaming software and hardware. Great entry point if you have a CS/Engineering degree and want to build SQA skills in a regulated gaming environment.
Full Stack Developer Senior Consultant, Functional Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, travel ~50%
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive
Lead architecture and build full-stack commerce solutions on major clouds. You’ll guide global dev teams, modernize platforms, and work across React, APIs, databases, and CI/CD.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, travel ~50%
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive
Hands-on GenAI + Palantir engineering role, embedding with clients to prototype and ship AI solutions on Foundry/AIP/Maven. Good for early-career engineers with 1+ year Palantir + LLM experience.
Insurance Tech Senior Manager (Guidewire)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, travel 50–75%
Salary: $180,200 – $355,100 + incentive
Senior leader role running large Guidewire programs (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter). You’ll own architecture, integrations, cloud, and go-to-market for insurance clients.
Workday Supply Chain – Sr Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, travel ~50%
Salary: $116,000 – $229,100 + incentive
Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC) from design through testing and training. Great if you have 5+ years Workday/ERP supply chain experience and at least one full Workday SCM implementation.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
Senior AI leader focused on hospital/health system data science and GenAI. You’ll design HIPAA-compliant AI architectures, lead global teams, and build clinical and operational AI use cases.
ML Performance Engineer
Employer: TensorWave
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Deep GPU/ML infra role benchmarking large-scale training and inference on AMD Instinct clusters. Perfect if you know PyTorch FSDP/DeepSpeed, Kubernetes, Slurm, and love performance tuning.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT)
Employer: EY
Location: Las Vegas, NV (open to anywhere in US)
Type: Full-time, travel up to 60%
Salary (US, non–high-cost markets): $144,000 – $329,100
Lead enterprise knowledge graph + GenAI architectures using Neo4j, Stardog, RDF/OWL, and GraphRAG. Very senior, hands-on role connecting data, semantic layers, and AI agents for tech clients.
Technical Services Coordinator
Employer: Netflix House
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time, on-site, nights/weekends/holidays as needed
Salary: $27.88 – $40.87 per hour
Support all the tech behind Netflix House attractions—lighting, AV, show control, special effects, and more. Great for someone with 3+ years in themed entertainment or theater tech.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training and Serving)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT): $195,000 – $225,000; other US states: $173,000 – $233,000
Senior backend/infra role building ML training and serving platforms on AWS, Kubernetes, and MySQL. Ideal if you have 4+ years building large-scale distributed systems in Python or Kotlin.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
Manage SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for enterprise clients. You’ll lead teams, redesign finance processes, and drive SAP-enabled reporting and controls.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
Run large Oracle EPM programs (planning, budgeting, consolidation, reporting). Great for seasoned Oracle consultants with deep FCCS/ePBCS/ARCS/EDMCS/EPCM/Narrative Reporting experience.
Associate – Business Strategy & Analytics
Employer: Foley Entertainment Group (Vegas Golden Knights)
Location: Las Vegas, NV (City National Arena, Summerlin)
Type: Part-time, temporary through June 2027
Salary: Not listed
Analytics role supporting ticketing, sponsorship, and fan experience data across the Golden Knights and other FEG properties. Great for recent grads with SQL, Tableau/Power BI, and a love of sports.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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