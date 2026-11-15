Las Vegas tech is booming beyond the Strip right now—lots of roles in AI, cloud, gaming, and data. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Gaming)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field tech role working on slot machines and gaming systems in casinos. Good fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting, driving to sites, and want paid training over your first 6 months.

Employer: Aristocrat Gaming

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead PLM/ERP product work using Teamcenter, SQL, and Agile. You’ll own upgrades, integrations, and reporting that keep Aristocrat’s product data and operations running smoothly.

Employer: PwC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Manage client-facing generative AI projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other cloud AI tools. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience leading data/AI engineering teams.

Employer: Light & Wonder

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Salary: Not listed

Junior QA role testing casino gaming software and hardware. Great entry point if you have a CS/Engineering degree and want to build SQA skills in a regulated gaming environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, travel ~50%

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive

Lead architecture and build full-stack commerce solutions on major clouds. You’ll guide global dev teams, modernize platforms, and work across React, APIs, databases, and CI/CD.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, travel ~50%

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + incentive

Hands-on GenAI + Palantir engineering role, embedding with clients to prototype and ship AI solutions on Foundry/AIP/Maven. Good for early-career engineers with 1+ year Palantir + LLM experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, travel 50–75%

Salary: $180,200 – $355,100 + incentive

Senior leader role running large Guidewire programs (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter). You’ll own architecture, integrations, cloud, and go-to-market for insurance clients.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, travel ~50%

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100 + incentive

Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC) from design through testing and training. Great if you have 5+ years Workday/ERP supply chain experience and at least one full Workday SCM implementation.

Employer: PwC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Senior AI leader focused on hospital/health system data science and GenAI. You’ll design HIPAA-compliant AI architectures, lead global teams, and build clinical and operational AI use cases.

Employer: TensorWave

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deep GPU/ML infra role benchmarking large-scale training and inference on AMD Instinct clusters. Perfect if you know PyTorch FSDP/DeepSpeed, Kubernetes, Slurm, and love performance tuning.

Employer: EY

Location: Las Vegas, NV (open to anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time, travel up to 60%

Salary (US, non–high-cost markets): $144,000 – $329,100

Lead enterprise knowledge graph + GenAI architectures using Neo4j, Stardog, RDF/OWL, and GraphRAG. Very senior, hands-on role connecting data, semantic layers, and AI agents for tech clients.

Employer: Netflix House

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site, nights/weekends/holidays as needed

Salary: $27.88 – $40.87 per hour

Support all the tech behind Netflix House attractions—lighting, AV, show control, special effects, and more. Great for someone with 3+ years in themed entertainment or theater tech.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT): $195,000 – $225,000; other US states: $173,000 – $233,000

Senior backend/infra role building ML training and serving platforms on AWS, Kubernetes, and MySQL. Ideal if you have 4+ years building large-scale distributed systems in Python or Kotlin.

Employer: PwC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Manage SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for enterprise clients. You’ll lead teams, redesign finance processes, and drive SAP-enabled reporting and controls.

Employer: PwC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Run large Oracle EPM programs (planning, budgeting, consolidation, reporting). Great for seasoned Oracle consultants with deep FCCS/ePBCS/ARCS/EDMCS/EPCM/Narrative Reporting experience.

Employer: Foley Entertainment Group (Vegas Golden Knights)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (City National Arena, Summerlin)

Type: Part-time, temporary through June 2027

Salary: Not listed

Analytics role supporting ticketing, sponsorship, and fan experience data across the Golden Knights and other FEG properties. Great for recent grads with SQL, Tableau/Power BI, and a love of sports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.