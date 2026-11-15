Las Vegas is busy building again, and skilled architecture and engineering pros are in demand. Here are several solid roles with clear pay, duties, and growth paths.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Las Vegas, NV (Field Services)

(Field Services) Type: Full-time

Salary (Nevada): $82,460 – $135,470/year

Category: Construction / Project Controls / Design-Build

You’ll oversee construction in the field: reading plans, tracking quantities, leading meetings, and supervising junior inspectors. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Construction Management, construction engineering experience, and an active Professional Engineer (PE) license, plus strong skills in Microsoft Office and scheduling/estimating tools.

Employer: Regal Rexnord (Thomson Power Systems)

Regal Rexnord (Thomson Power Systems) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Travel: About 50%

Hands-on role working on low and medium voltage switchgear, transfer switches, and control systems for data centers, healthcare, water, and industrial clients. You’ll handle startup, testing, commissioning, and maintenance; ideal if you have 5+ years with power distribution gear, can read schematics, and like field work with strong customer contact. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Actalent (Contract to Hire)

Actalent (Contract to Hire) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Contract to Hire, Hybrid (in office Tue–Thu; remote Mon & Fri)

(in office Tue–Thu; remote Mon & Fri) Pay: $38.46 – $45.67/hour

Application Deadline: Nov 27, 2026

Lead Revit-based construction documents for federal and public-sector work like DoD facilities, labs, and fire stations. Needs a BS in Architecture, 6–8 years experience (5+ as Job Captain), strong Revit skills, and experience taking projects from schematic design through CDs, plus some mentoring of junior staff.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.