Las Vegas construction is still buzzing, and skilled trades are in demand across commercial, multifamily, electrical, and residential work. If you like building things (or fixing them) for a living, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (specialty contractor client)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus + full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)

You’ll own estimates for commercial drywall, framing, and ceilings, and work closely with project managers and execs on large projects. Best for someone with 7+ years drywall estimating who knows Bluebeam/On-Screen Takeoff and the Vegas commercial market.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Based in Las Vegas, 100% travel nationwide

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus, 401k, medical, dental, vision, PTO, relocation)

Lead field operations on ground-up Costco / Walmart / Target / Home Depot–type builds and other large commercial or industrial jobs. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years superintendent experience, OSHA 30, and are ready for heavy travel and fast schedules.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base (DOE) + bonuses + vehicle & gas card + company-paid health insurance

Run ground-up multifamily and hospitality projects, from schedule and inspections to safety and final punch list. Great fit if you have 5+ years in multifamily, can lead subs, and want year‑round stable work with strong benefits.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a different link; role details are the same.)

Employer: Suffolk Construction

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + comprehensive benefits; range posted by employer where required by law

Support preconstruction and hard bids by doing detailed takeoffs, unit pricing, and subcontractor bid reviews for a major national GC. Good for someone with 3–6 years estimating experience and strong Excel/quantity survey skills who wants to grow with a large builder.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: “Top pay and benefits” (exact range not listed)

Hands-on role doing framing, finish carpentry, cabinets, drywall, flooring, siding, windows/doors, and roofing repairs on homes and businesses damaged by water, fire, smoke, or mold. Best for a 5+ year carpenter who’s solid with tools, can lift 50+ lbs, and likes varied repair work.

Employer: Jobot (for a national electrical contractor)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (also supporting Nevada/Utah projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $150,000 per year + benefits

Lead large, complex electrical projects from field side—managing crews of 15+ electricians, safety, schedule, and job costing. Great if you have 5+ years in a similar superintendent role, strong project management skills, and want to stay hands-on while leading.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level shop role doing tire work, oil changes, basic maintenance, and digital inspections while keeping the bay clean and customer-ready. Good starting point if you’re mechanically inclined, have a valid driver’s license, and want to grow in automotive.

Employer: Not listed (Ace Hardware–backed local business)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (no weekends)

Salary: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour + company-paid NSCB exam fees

Lead residential repair and remodel projects while serving as the Qualified Employee on the Nevada contractor license. Ideal for a multi-trade pro with 4+ years verifiable journeyman/foreman/supervisor experience who wants steady W‑2 work, leadership, and licensing support.

Employer: CalPortland

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full health, retirement, and voluntary benefits offered)

Oversee daily aggregate plant operations—safety, quality, production, maintenance, and inventory—while operating heavy equipment and keeping reports up to date. Best for someone with aggregate plant and heavy equipment experience plus strong leadership and MSHA knowledge.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run end‑to‑end residential plumbing jobs (water heaters, re‑pipes, supply, drain, sewer, gas) and mentor apprentices. A good fit if you’re an experienced residential plumber who knows code, can lead small projects, and is comfortable talking with homeowners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.