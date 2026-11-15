Las Vegas food jobs are hopping right now, from busy cafes to doggy daycare and grocery delis. Lots of these roles offer flexible hours, tips, and room to grow.

Employer: Albertsons Companies (includes Albertsons & VONS)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests with fresh deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, and grab‑and‑go meals while keeping the counter clean, stocked, and safe. Great if you like a fast pace, talking with customers, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a professional kitchen making “fresh and easy” meals, party trays, and healthy deli options while keeping displays full and spotless. Perks include competitive pay, DailyPay (access earnings early), 15% grocery discount, flexible schedules, and growth paths.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love baking and customer service—prep, bake, package, and stock baked goods while keeping the bakery area clean and organized. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay, store discount, and chances to move up.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix customer service with pizza making—take orders, make pizzas, and keep things safe and clean. You get flexible scheduling, menu discounts, and access to benefits depending on your weekly hours; must be at least 16.

Employer: Camp Bow Wow Summerlin

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Summerlin)

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: $12.50–$13.50/hr + about $2.50–$4.00/hr in tips

Watch and play with dogs, clean and lift as needed, and help with daycare and boarding during 6.5‑hour shifts. Fun, dog‑filled environment with flexible schedules, paid training, employee discounts, and room to pick up extra hours.

Employer: Gabi Coffee and Bakery (gabi cafe)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: $13.00–$16.00/hr

Great entry‑level kitchen role where you’ll assemble sandwiches, salads, soups, and prep ingredients in a popular, high‑traffic cafe. Ideal if you want to build food service experience and enjoy a social, team‑oriented spot.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Las Vegas, NV (89101)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support funeral and cremation services by setting up for services, helping families, handling documents, and driving company vehicles. This role fits someone compassionate, organized, able to lift up to 75 lbs, and open to a flexible schedule.

Employer: True Food Kitchen

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time to Full-time (Internship category)

Salary: State tipped minimum wage + tips

Craft cocktails, juices, and coffee drinks while creating a warm, upbeat bar vibe in a health‑focused restaurant. Offers flexible AM/PM shifts, dining discounts, some health options for part‑timers, pet insurance, volunteer time, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.