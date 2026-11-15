Security work is busy in Las Vegas right now, from hospitals and hotels to warehouses and retail. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 10000 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

10000 W Sahara Ave, Salary: $12/hour

Type: Part-time

Front-of-store security and loss prevention role where you greet every guest, watch entrances/exits, and help cut down on theft. Good fit if you like customer service, staying on your feet, and want flexible hours plus store discount.

Employer: CheckSammy

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Unarmed warehouse security focused on CCTV monitoring, patrols, and access control. Monday–Friday 4:00 pm–12:30 am, great if you want steady evenings, work well alone, and like detailed incident reporting.

Employer: Wynn Resorts

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Armed)

High-level armed security post at a Forbes Five-Star resort, focused on access control, screening, and incident response at controlled entry points. Best for candidates with 4+ years law enforcement, military, or armed security plus ability to obtain NV CCW, Gaming Registration, and medical certifications.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $19.05/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of hospital security officers, handle scheduling and coaching, and act as the on-shift point person between staff and management. Includes benefits and paid holidays; good step up if you already have security experience and want leadership.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $18.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Similar supervisor role in a non-hospital setting, overseeing officers and daily operations at a client site. Good for someone comfortable with patrols, reports, and crisis response who’s ready to move into a shift lead position.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Hospital-based unarmed security role with patrols, incident response, and customer service for patients and staff. Comes with benefits and paid holidays; solid option if you want steady hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Salary: $22.17/hour

Type: Temporary, Unarmed

Resort security role with patrols, CCTV monitoring, crowd control, and emergency response at a major Strip property. Higher hourly pay and a fast-paced environment; ideal if you’re 21+ and comfortable with large events and late hours.

Employer: Elite Security LV

Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)

Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Type: Part-time, Unarmed

General unarmed guard work with patrols, CCTV monitoring, access control, and incident reports. Good entry point if you want to build security experience and already have or can get basic first aid/CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many security employers in Vegas hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.