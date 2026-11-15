Las Vegas is busy hiring in legal and compliance right now, especially around privacy and insurance claims. If you’ve got experience with data laws or workers’ comp, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Aristocrat

Aristocrat Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and benefits; bonus eligible)

This role supports Aristocrat’s global privacy program, handling privacy requests, DSARs, and assessments (PIAs, DPIAs, TIAs) across regions. Good fit if you have 2+ years in privacy/compliance, know GDPR and CCPA/CPRA, and want to work closely with legal, IT, security, and product teams.

Employer: Acrisure

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 base

You’ll manage a caseload of workers’ comp claims from investigation through resolution, working with employers, injured workers, doctors, and attorneys. Ideal if you have 3+ years handling workers’ comp claims, an adjuster license (multi-state a plus), and want strong benefits plus a clear six-figure range.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.