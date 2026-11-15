Las Vegas is busy hiring educators right now—from early childhood and K-12 to music, aviation, and technical training. If you like teaching or mentoring, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.

Employer: Nevada Virtual Charter School

Nevada Virtual Charter School Location: Las Vegas, NV (virtual school)

(virtual school) Type: Full-time

Start Date: 2/1/2025

Why it’s interesting: Help boost student success by tracking attendance data, spotting trends, and working closely with families and the student support team. Great fit if you’re organized, Excel-savvy, and like student-facing admin work.

Employer: HireArt (contract role with their client)

(contract role with their client) Location: Las Vegas, NV (travel up to 75% in the U.S.)

(travel up to 75% in the U.S.) Type: Full-time, ongoing contract

Compensation: $48.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Design and deliver training on ICE/EV systems, high-voltage safety, diagnostics, and autonomous vehicle tech for technicians. Ideal if you’re an experienced automotive/EV pro who enjoys teaching and doesn’t mind heavy travel.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance (via Aviation Schools Online)

(via Aviation Schools Online) Location: 5870 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: Part-time

Compensation: Up to $31.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Teach electrical theory and hands-on labs to future technicians, with no prior teaching experience required and a 5-day paid instructor training. Good for electricians/electrical techs wanting steadier hours and a teaching path.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance (via Aviation Schools Online)

(via Aviation Schools Online) Location: 5870 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: Part-time

Compensation: Up to $31.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Same core role as above but with different evening/weekend schedule options (Mon–Thu evenings or Fri–Sun days). Nice if you need to stack this with another job.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance (via Aviation Schools Online)

(via Aviation Schools Online) Location: 5870 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: Part-time

Compensation: Up to $31.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Teach FAA Part 147–aligned curriculum to future A&P mechanics in classroom and hangar settings. Great for experienced A&P mechanics/AMTs ready to move into instruction with more predictable schedules.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance (via Aviation Schools Online)

(via Aviation Schools Online) Location: 5870 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: Part-time

Compensation: Up to $31.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Another A&P-focused instructor role teaching aircraft systems and maintenance techniques. Good match if you hold an FAA A&P certificate and want to mentor new techs while staying hands-on.

Employer: Learning Care

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead and mentor teachers, support daily school operations, and step in for the Director/Assistant Director. Nice perks like 50% childcare discount, no nights/weekends, and ongoing training and tuition support.

(Similar Team Lead posting also appears on Indeed; roles appear to be the same position.)

Employer: Music & Arts

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hour non-teaching + $13–$24/hour teaching , depending on experience

, depending on experience Why it’s interesting: Focus on private lessons while the company handles admin and scheduling. Great if you’re a working musician or music educator who wants flexible teaching hours plus perks like gig leave and employee discounts.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: Frank Kim ES, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, elementary teacher

Why it’s interesting: Teach kindergarten at a CCSD elementary school with a standard school-day schedule. Requires a bachelor’s degree and ability to obtain a Nevada teaching license; you can also email your resume directly to fawcek@nv.ccsd.net.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: Linda Rankin Givens ES, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, elementary teacher

Why it’s interesting: Another CCSD kindergarten opening, this time at Givens ES. Same basic requirements (bachelor’s + Nevada license), with direct contact to the hiring manager at hungedr@nv.ccsd.net.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: West Preparatory Academy Secondary, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, high school teacher

Why it’s interesting: Teach high school English at a CCSD secondary campus. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and can be licensed in secondary English in Nevada; you can also email your resume to barken@nv.ccsd.net.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.