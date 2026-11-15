Las Vegas isn’t just about tourism—manufacturing here is growing fast, with more plants needing hands-on techs and quality pros.

Below are several solid roles in Manufacturing & Production around Las Vegas, NV you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support high-volume plastic packaging production by setting up, running, and fine-tuning molding and packaging equipment. Good fit if you like hands-on work, troubleshooting machines, and keeping quality and safety tight on a busy line.

Employer: Sofidel S.p.A.

Sofidel S.p.A. Location: Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Volunteer

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a large paper manufacturing site running by maintaining electrical, mechanical, and robotic systems. Comes with health and dental benefits, 401(k), and on-site training, so it could be a strong step if you want real plant experience and growth.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect parts and finished products for a tech-focused manufacturer that supports AI and cloud hardware. You’ll use measuring tools, read blueprints, log results in quality systems, and help fix issues before they reach customers—great if you’re detail-oriented and like structured work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.