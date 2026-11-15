Las Vegas is busy and growing, and so are the transportation and vehicle jobs that keep the city moving. Here are several solid options, from local delivery to high-earning CDL and mechanic roles.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fly critical care missions across California and the Western U.S. You’ll handle emergency and interfacility flights, work closely with medical teams, and operate in challenging terrain and weather.

Employer: Gemaire Distributors

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local box-truck role delivering HVAC products to customers. Good fit if you have 24+ months box truck experience and like mixing driving with light warehouse work.

Employer: Gold Coast Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time / On-call

Salary: Not listed

Park and retrieve guest vehicles at a busy casino, interact with guests, and keep the valet area running smoothly. Great if you’re quick on your feet and can drive both automatic and manual.

Employer: CalPortland

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full benefits package

Haul freshly mixed concrete to job sites in a multi-axle mixer truck. Requires Class A or B CDL with airbrakes and tank, 2+ years ready-mix experience, and comfort working in desert heat.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details; this is one unique role.)

Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Western U.S. routes)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $65,000–$99,000 per year (base $1,250–$1,920 weekly plus bonuses)

Run regional and OTR dry van routes across the Western states with consistent miles (2,500+/week), no-touch freight, and strong bonus options. Good for drivers wanting steady work and regular home time.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Las Vegas, NV (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,350–$1,650 weekly + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for experienced drivers)

Fly to different states to haul building materials on flatbeds, then fly home on company-paid flights (you keep the miles). Requires 3+ months CDL-A experience and comfort unloading with moffetts.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers, help in-store, and provide basic automotive guidance. No CDL needed—good entry point if you like cars and customer service.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay + tips + mileage (exact rate not listed)

Deliver pizzas, earn cash tips daily, and get paid even when you’re not on the road. Flexible schedules and food discounts make this a solid side hustle or starter job.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Tire Works Total Car Care)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$18 per hour

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance, with paid training and clear growth paths into higher-level technician jobs.

Employer: Hillsboro Enterprises

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $29.55 per hour

Maintain and repair Isuzu NPR 5.2L diesel billboard trucks. Great fit if you already know this platform and want flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: On-the-road / Other

Salary: $43.50–$48.75 per hour

Mobile role working on RVs, heavy trucks, and equipment, with a company vehicle and phone provided. Ideal if you have RV repair experience and want a high hourly rate plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed (local waste & site services company)

Not listed (local waste & site services company) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $28.00 per hour (posting also mentions $30–$40/hr depending on experience)

Hybrid field/office role: drive roll-off routes, service portable restrooms and fencing, and also run dispatch software and help manage operations. Strong option if you’re both hands-on and tech-savvy.

Employer: PEAK POINT LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV (drivers accepted from all 50 states)

Type: Full-time / Contract

Salary: $2,500–$3,500+ per week

Run OTR Amazon Drop & Hook, dry van, and reefer loads with strong weekly earning potential. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (1+ year) who want steady miles and high pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.