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🚌 Las Vegas transportation jobs with multiple high-paying roles
Las Vegas is busy and growing, and so are the transportation and vehicle jobs that keep the city moving. Here are several solid options, from local delivery to high-earning CDL and mechanic roles.
Helicopter Pilot – Critical Care Transport
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fly critical care missions across California and the Western U.S. You’ll handle emergency and interfacility flights, work closely with medical teams, and operate in challenging terrain and weather.
Driver – HVAC Distribution
- Employer: Gemaire Distributors
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Local box-truck role delivering HVAC products to customers. Good fit if you have 24+ months box truck experience and like mixing driving with light warehouse work.
Valet Attendant (On-Call)
- Employer: Gold Coast Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time / On-call
- Salary: Not listed
Park and retrieve guest vehicles at a busy casino, interact with guests, and keep the valet area running smoothly. Great if you’re quick on your feet and can drive both automatic and manual.
Ready Mix Driver
- Employer: CalPortland
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; full benefits package
Haul freshly mixed concrete to job sites in a multi-axle mixer truck. Requires Class A or B CDL with airbrakes and tank, 2+ years ready-mix experience, and comfort working in desert heat.
(Also listed on Indeed with the same details; this is one unique role.)
CDL-A Regional Truck Driver
- Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Western U.S. routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $65,000–$99,000 per year (base $1,250–$1,920 weekly plus bonuses)
Run regional and OTR dry van routes across the Western states with consistent miles (2,500+/week), no-touch freight, and strong bonus options. Good for drivers wanting steady work and regular home time.
CDL-A Jet-Set Dedicated Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $1,350–$1,650 weekly + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for experienced drivers)
Fly to different states to haul building materials on flatbeds, then fly home on company-paid flights (you keep the miles). Requires 3+ months CDL-A experience and comfort unloading with moffetts.
Commercial Driver – Store Delivery
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers, help in-store, and provide basic automotive guidance. No CDL needed—good entry point if you like cars and customer service.
Delivery Driver – 5355 S Decatur Blvd
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly pay + tips + mileage (exact rate not listed)
Deliver pizzas, earn cash tips daily, and get paid even when you’re not on the road. Flexible schedules and food discounts make this a solid side hustle or starter job.
Automotive General Service Technician
- Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Tire Works Total Car Care)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15–$18 per hour
Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance, with paid training and clear growth paths into higher-level technician jobs.
Part-Time Diesel Mechanic – Isuzu NPR Fleet
- Employer: Hillsboro Enterprises
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $29.55 per hour
Maintain and repair Isuzu NPR 5.2L diesel billboard trucks. Great fit if you already know this platform and want flexible part-time hours.
RV and Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: On-the-road / Other
- Salary: $43.50–$48.75 per hour
Mobile role working on RVs, heavy trucks, and equipment, with a company vehicle and phone provided. Ideal if you have RV repair experience and want a high hourly rate plus a flexible schedule.
Roll Off Driver / Team Leader / Operations Technician
- Employer: Not listed (local waste & site services company)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $28.00 per hour (posting also mentions $30–$40/hr depending on experience)
Hybrid field/office role: drive roll-off routes, service portable restrooms and fencing, and also run dispatch software and help manage operations. Strong option if you’re both hands-on and tech-savvy.
Truck Driver (OTR) – Amazon & Reefer Freight
- Employer: PEAK POINT LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (drivers accepted from all 50 states)
- Type: Full-time / Contract
- Salary: $2,500–$3,500+ per week
Run OTR Amazon Drop & Hook, dry van, and reefer loads with strong weekly earning potential. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (1+ year) who want steady miles and high pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.