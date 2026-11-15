Las Vegas retail is buzzing right now—lots of part-time and full-time roles, from first jobs to district leadership. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Stock and rotate dairy and frozen items, keep cases clean, and help shoppers find what they need. Includes DailyPay access, store discount, and flexible schedules.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$25/hour

Cashier work, stocking, and helping customers across the store (including photo/beauty). Good fit if you want retail experience with a healthcare twist.

Employer: VONS

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pick and pack online grocery orders, manage substitutions, and stage pickups. Active, fast-paced role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and associate discounts.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Same core role as VONS (same parent company): shop for online orders, keep products organized, and work across store areas. Offers benefits for eligible employees and career growth.

Employer: kate spade new york

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help customers style full looks, share product knowledge, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Great if you love fashion and client styling.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Lead front-end cashiers, handle breaks, help with hiring/training, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Includes store discount, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay.

Employer: S&S Fuels, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50–$13.50/hour (with possible raise after 90 days)

(with possible raise after 90 days) Stock and rotate products, keep the store clean, and help with basic inventory. Good for someone who likes behind-the-scenes work in a convenience/retail setting.

Employer: Acosta Group / Premium Retail Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89121

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and upload photos of your work. Independent role if you like flexible, on-the-go merchandising.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3940 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Type: Regular part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14/hour

Receive freight, ticket and move merchandise, and stock the sales floor. Seasonal role with associate discount and potential access to benefits and 401(k) based on hours.

Employer: Golden Nugget Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Handle guest inquiries and complaints, coordinate with hotel departments, and log feedback. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and like hospitality-style customer service.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Help run store operations, lead and develop the team, and support hiring and merchandising. Comes with 50% employee discount, family discount, free shoes each season, and full benefits.

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Location: Las Vegas, NV (must reside here)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Oversee multiple stores, coach store managers, own P&L, and drive sales across the region. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with generous match, vacation, wellness days, and clothing discount.

Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)

Location: Las Vegas Prem North, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$20.15/hour

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store tidy. Includes merchandise discount and access to 401(k) with match for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$77,500/year

High-touch client service role in financial services: onboard clients, handle trades (with licenses), and support advisors. Requires Series 7 and other FINRA licenses.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Lead a section of the store, open/close, supervise associates, and oversee merchandising, fitting rooms, and front end. Good step up if you have retail and some leadership experience.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Support management, lead the sales floor, and help train associates. Includes strong shoe/apparel discounts, benefits, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Same core role as above, likely for another store location: lead the team, drive sales, and support daily operations with the same benefits and discounts.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Oversee front-end cashiers, handle customer issues, help with cash balancing and deposits, and enforce safety and loss prevention. Great if you like being at the front of the action.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Support store operations, help hire and train staff, and drive sales and customer service. Offers health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.