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Las Vegas
🛒 Las Vegas Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Las Vegas retail is buzzing right now—lots of part-time and full-time roles, from first jobs to district leadership. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.
Dairy Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Stock and rotate dairy and frozen items, keep cases clean, and help shoppers find what they need. Includes DailyPay access, store discount, and flexible schedules.
Store Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$25/hour
- Cashier work, stocking, and helping customers across the store (including photo/beauty). Good fit if you want retail experience with a healthcare twist.
In-Store Shopper / Drive Up & Go Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: VONS
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pick and pack online grocery orders, manage substitutions, and stage pickups. Active, fast-paced role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and associate discounts.
In-Store Shopper / Drive Up & Go Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Same core role as VONS (same parent company): shop for online orders, keep products organized, and work across store areas. Offers benefits for eligible employees and career growth.
Temporary Associate / Stylist (Part-Time)
- Employer: kate spade new york
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour
- Help customers style full looks, share product knowledge, and keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape. Great if you love fashion and client styling.
Head Cashier (Full-Time)
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Lead front-end cashiers, handle breaks, help with hiring/training, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Includes store discount, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay.
Retail Merchandiser/Stocker Store 3 (Part-Time)
- Employer: S&S Fuels, LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.50–$13.50/hour (with possible raise after 90 days)
- Stock and rotate products, keep the store clean, and help with basic inventory. Good for someone who likes behind-the-scenes work in a convenience/retail setting.
Merchandising Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Acosta Group / Premium Retail Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour
- Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and upload photos of your work. Independent role if you like flexible, on-the-go merchandising.
Seasonal Retail Stocking Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 3940 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
- Type: Regular part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $14/hour
- Receive freight, ticket and move merchandise, and stock the sales floor. Seasonal role with associate discount and potential access to benefits and 401(k) based on hours.
Customer Relations Representative (Full-Time)
- Employer: Golden Nugget Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Handle guest inquiries and complaints, coordinate with hotel departments, and log feedback. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and like hospitality-style customer service.
Store Assistant Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Help run store operations, lead and develop the team, and support hiring and merchandising. Comes with 50% employee discount, family discount, free shoes each season, and full benefits.
District Manager – Mountain West (Full-Time, Hybrid)
- Employer: Psycho Bunny
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (must reside here)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Oversee multiple stores, coach store managers, own P&L, and drive sales across the region. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with generous match, vacation, wellness days, and clothing discount.
Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)
- Location: Las Vegas Prem North, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00–$20.15/hour
- Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store tidy. Includes merchandise discount and access to 401(k) with match for eligible part-timers.
Senior Registered Client Service Associate (Full-Time)
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$77,500/year
- High-touch client service role in financial services: onboard clients, handle trades (with licenses), and support advisors. Requires Series 7 and other FINRA licenses.
Area Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Lead a section of the store, open/close, supervise associates, and oversee merchandising, fitting rooms, and front end. Good step up if you have retail and some leadership experience.
Sales Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Support management, lead the sales floor, and help train associates. Includes strong shoe/apparel discounts, benefits, and growth opportunities.
Sales Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Same core role as above, likely for another store location: lead the team, drive sales, and support daily operations with the same benefits and discounts.
Supervisor Service / Front-End Supervisor (Full-Time)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Oversee front-end cashiers, handle customer issues, help with cash balancing and deposits, and enforce safety and loss prevention. Great if you like being at the front of the action.
Assistant Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Support store operations, help hire and train staff, and drive sales and customer service. Offers health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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