Las Vegas neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from baby gear to craft supplies and home goods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

What: Moving sale with hundreds of hardback books (about $0.50 each), cross stitch patterns and supplies, framed cross stitch artwork (custom frames), Christmas decor, and Hallmark ornaments. Many more items on site.

When: Sunday, November 15, 7am–1pm

Where: Sterling Ridge, Las Vegas, NV (Whitney Ranch / Henderson area)

Condition: Mixed; framed pieces and ornaments noted as high-quality/custom.

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What: Baby bassinet with mesh sides and cute animal print. Described as having a sturdy frame and easy to move.

Where: Azure Canyon, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Baby & kids

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What: Sereed baby balance bike, Model UD30. For ages 12–24 months, with max carry capacity 55 lb.

Where: Azure Canyon, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Baby & kids

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What: Foldable baby playpen with a cute bear design. Includes interactive elements for play.

Where: Azure Canyon, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Baby & kids

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What: Graco Pack ’n Play that includes a diaper changer attachment.

Where: Azure Canyon, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Baby & kids

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What: Pack and play and car seat offered together. Described as fair/good condition; poster notes the picture doesn’t do them justice and calls them good condition.

Where: Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Baby & kids

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What: Grab bag of toys a 5-year-old has outgrown, including a Blippi garbage truck, lots of Duplo, various cars, and other small toys. Poster will leave the bag on the porch for pickup.

Where: Monaco, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Toys & games

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What: Seven Five Star 2-subject notebooks, some new, some used.

Details: 100 sheets, 9.5 × 6 in, water-resistant cover, reinforced storage pockets.

Where: The Village, Las Vegas, NV (pickup near Centennial Hills Hospital)

Contact: Poster says DM is best.

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What: Sturdy blue wooden console table with two drawers and glass doors. Good for a living room or hallway.

Note: Right side is missing the glass.

Where: Northwest Citizens Board, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Furniture

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What: Electric coffee grinder with stainless steel blades, for making fresh coffee grounds at home.

Where: Desert Crest, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Appliances

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What: 30 blue ballpoint pens being given away.

Where: Desert Crest, Las Vegas, NV

Category: Other

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What: Quilting cotton scraps, all new fabric, in pieces from about 1/2 yard down to 7" × 3" cutoffs. Long-time quilter hoping someone else can enjoy and use the fabric.

Where/Meetup: Rhodes Ranch, Las Vegas, NV – poster can meet at Starbucks on Durango & Robindale to hand them over.

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These free deals tend to disappear fast, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.