Las Vegas is busy and growing, and so are local service jobs that support kids, families, and people in recovery. Here are a few solid roles now hiring in community and social services.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group – BHG

Behavioral Health Group – BHG Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour + bonus structure

Work early hours (5am–1:30pm, Monday–Friday) counseling people in recovery from substance use. You’ll run groups, create treatment plans, and coordinate care, with no nights and no Sundays, plus benefits, PTO, and training support.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Faith-based role serving coaches and athletes through discipleship, prayer, and Bible study. You’ll recruit and train volunteers, build donor support, and help lead local sports ministry in line with FCA’s Christian beliefs.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Weekend role leading Kids Events and Parents Night Out—planning games, crafts, and activities while keeping kids safe and engaged. Great if you enjoy working with children and want flexible hours in a fitness club setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.