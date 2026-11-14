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Las Vegas
🚚 Multiple Las Vegas Supply Chain & Logistics Roles, $70K–$90K+
3 days ago
Las Vegas is busy behind the scenes right now — from AI data centers to gaming and e‑commerce, supply chain pros are in demand across the valley.
Here are several solid logistics and operations roles hiring in Las Vegas, NV this week:
Operations Supervisor - Distribution
- Employer: DHL Supply Chain
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)
Lead a warehouse team for a global logistics giant. You’ll coach frontline associates, track KPIs, and drive safety and process improvements, with strong benefits and room to grow.
Procurement Manager
- Employer: TensorWave
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own procurement for cutting-edge AI data center infrastructure. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in tech or semiconductor supply chains and want to lead vendor strategy, contracts, and multi‑year supply planning.
Supply Chain Analyst
- Employer: TensorWave
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for data‑driven folks with 3+ years in supply chain analysis. You’ll track high‑value AI hardware, manage lead times, and build dashboards that keep big data center builds on schedule.
Senior Manager, Supply Chain Resilience & Continuity
- Employer: Aristocrat Gaming
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay and bonus discussed in process)
Senior leadership role building a global supplier risk and resilience program. Perfect if you have 10+ years in supplier risk, compliance, or responsible sourcing and want high visibility in the gaming industry.
Area Manager
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 annually (plus RSUs and benefits)
Run a team in an Amazon operations site, keeping safety, quality, and on‑time delivery on track. Good match if you have people‑management experience and can work flexible shifts in a fast‑paced environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each company lists more details and related roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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