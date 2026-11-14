Las Vegas is busy behind the scenes right now — from AI data centers to gaming and e‑commerce, supply chain pros are in demand across the valley.

Here are several solid logistics and operations roles hiring in Las Vegas, NV this week:

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)

Lead a warehouse team for a global logistics giant. You’ll coach frontline associates, track KPIs, and drive safety and process improvements, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: TensorWave

TensorWave Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own procurement for cutting-edge AI data center infrastructure. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in tech or semiconductor supply chains and want to lead vendor strategy, contracts, and multi‑year supply planning.

Employer: TensorWave

TensorWave Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for data‑driven folks with 3+ years in supply chain analysis. You’ll track high‑value AI hardware, manage lead times, and build dashboards that keep big data center builds on schedule.

Employer: Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay and bonus discussed in process)

Senior leadership role building a global supplier risk and resilience program. Perfect if you have 10+ years in supplier risk, compliance, or responsible sourcing and want high visibility in the gaming industry.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

(Amazon.com Services LLC) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 annually (plus RSUs and benefits)

Run a team in an Amazon operations site, keeping safety, quality, and on‑time delivery on track. Good match if you have people‑management experience and can work flexible shifts in a fast‑paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each company lists more details and related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.