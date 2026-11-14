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Las Vegas
🚌 Las Vegas transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
12 days ago
Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of movement—people, parts, and packages. Here are several solid transportation openings around town right now.
Helicopter Pilot - Med-Trans
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate rotor-wing aircraft for emergency and critical-care medical transport across the Western U.S. Great fit if you’re an experienced rotor-wing pilot who puts safety, communication, and teamwork first.
Transfer Specialist
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89101
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle respectful removal and transport of the deceased, often working with first responders, hospitals, and families. Expect on-call shifts, heavy lifting, and lots of local driving in company vehicles.
Class A CDL Driver – Insomniac / Live Nation
- Employer: Live Nation Entertainment (Insomniac)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV & On the Road
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Salary: Not listed (varies by location; role may travel nationwide)
Haul festival and concert gear for major music events, locally and long-distance. Ideal if you love the live music scene, have a valid Class A CDL, and are comfortable being on the road for days at a time.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns using company vehicles. Comes with benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health coverage; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.
Delivery Driver (07455) – 4604 W Sahara Ave
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (no tip credit) + tips + mileage
Deliver pizzas with your own insured vehicle and get paid even when you’re not on the road. Flexible schedules, team discounts, and benefits eligibility based on hours.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A Regional
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: 3735 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: ~$90,186 average annual W2 + up to $10,400 incentives
Run a dedicated regional route delivering parts to auto dealerships with 2 layovers per week. Includes day-one vacation/holidays, medical, dental, vision, retirement, bonuses, and safety incentives.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: 3735 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, regional/OTR
- Pay: ~$100,000 average annually + up to $10,400 incentives
Travel regionally to different locations with overnight trips during the week and typical weekends at home. Comes with day-one benefits, retirement, uniforms/safety footwear, and driver recognition programs.
Commercial Driver's License A Truck Driver
- Employer: JNF Trucking LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, local & OTR mix
- Pay: $2,000–$3,000 per week
Drive company-provided tractor-trailers (no need to own your truck) on local and OTR routes. Family-owned carrier looking for safe, dependable CDL A drivers; includes fuel card, paid training, and pet rider program.
CDL B Delivery Driver
- Employer: alameda food service
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $22.00/hour
Make food-service deliveries and pickups using CDL B, with heavy use of pallet jacks, dollies, and forklifts. Spanish is required, and warehouse/food delivery experience is preferred.
Commercial Driver's License Driver – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: fast trucking
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Salary: Not listed
Run OTR dry van routes out of Las Vegas, driving across multiple states. Best for experienced CDL A drivers willing to stay out on the road and keep a clean, safe truck.
Railroad Flagger
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (50–85% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37/hour (experience-based)
Protect work crews on and near railroad tracks, coordinating with train dispatch and contractors. Heavy travel, outdoor work, and prior railroad/MOW experience required; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Medical Delivery Driver
- Employer: JCN Courier Service, Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Deliver lab samples, medical equipment, and documents around the valley, Monday–Friday between about 7:30am–5:00pm. Company vehicles provided; includes paid time off and requires a clean driving record and background check.
Auto General Service Technician (Driver’s License Required)
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time/part-time options)
- Pay: $12.10–$19.80/hour
Entry-level shop role where you’ll do oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and sometimes move customer vehicles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay access for eligible team members.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in Vegas tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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