Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of movement—people, parts, and packages. Here are several solid transportation openings around town right now.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate rotor-wing aircraft for emergency and critical-care medical transport across the Western U.S. Great fit if you’re an experienced rotor-wing pilot who puts safety, communication, and teamwork first.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89101

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle respectful removal and transport of the deceased, often working with first responders, hospitals, and families. Expect on-call shifts, heavy lifting, and lots of local driving in company vehicles.

Employer: Live Nation Entertainment (Insomniac)

Location: Las Vegas, NV & On the Road

Type: Full-time, OTR

Salary: Not listed (varies by location; role may travel nationwide)

Haul festival and concert gear for major music events, locally and long-distance. Ideal if you love the live music scene, have a valid Class A CDL, and are comfortable being on the road for days at a time.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns using company vehicles. Comes with benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health coverage; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Domino's

Location: 4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (no tip credit) + tips + mileage

Deliver pizzas with your own insured vehicle and get paid even when you’re not on the road. Flexible schedules, team discounts, and benefits eligibility based on hours.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 3735 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: ~$90,186 average annual W2 + up to $10,400 incentives

Run a dedicated regional route delivering parts to auto dealerships with 2 layovers per week. Includes day-one vacation/holidays, medical, dental, vision, retirement, bonuses, and safety incentives.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 3735 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, regional/OTR

Pay: ~$100,000 average annually + up to $10,400 incentives

Travel regionally to different locations with overnight trips during the week and typical weekends at home. Comes with day-one benefits, retirement, uniforms/safety footwear, and driver recognition programs.

Employer: JNF Trucking LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, local & OTR mix

Pay: $2,000–$3,000 per week

Drive company-provided tractor-trailers (no need to own your truck) on local and OTR routes. Family-owned carrier looking for safe, dependable CDL A drivers; includes fuel card, paid training, and pet rider program.

Employer: alameda food service

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Make food-service deliveries and pickups using CDL B, with heavy use of pallet jacks, dollies, and forklifts. Spanish is required, and warehouse/food delivery experience is preferred.

Employer: fast trucking

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, OTR

Salary: Not listed

Run OTR dry van routes out of Las Vegas, driving across multiple states. Best for experienced CDL A drivers willing to stay out on the road and keep a clean, safe truck.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (50–85% travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour (experience-based)

Protect work crews on and near railroad tracks, coordinating with train dispatch and contractors. Heavy travel, outdoor work, and prior railroad/MOW experience required; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: JCN Courier Service, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Deliver lab samples, medical equipment, and documents around the valley, Monday–Friday between about 7:30am–5:00pm. Company vehicles provided; includes paid time off and requires a clean driving record and background check.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Not stated (likely full-time/part-time options)

Not stated (likely full-time/part-time options) Pay: $12.10–$19.80/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll do oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and sometimes move customer vehicles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay access for eligible team members.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in Vegas tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.