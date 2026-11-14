Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who can keep casinos, warehouses, and public spaces safe. Here are several solid security roles hiring now in Las Vegas, NV.

Employer: Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Watch over table games, slots, and cash areas using CCTV and digital recording systems to spot and document suspicious activity. This role is ideal if you know casino operations, can work varied shifts, and want a behind-the-scenes job that helps keep gaming fair and secure.

Employer: Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $24.03 – $28.94 per hour

Help keep an Amazon facility safe by patrolling, watching for issues, and supporting access control at entry points. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet, can de-escalate calmly, and enjoy mixing security work with friendly customer service.

Employer: Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $24.54 – $29.55 per hour

Focus on access control and front-line support for people entering the site, using security systems and clear communication. Great if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and want a steady role where you help protect people and property while keeping the environment welcoming.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.