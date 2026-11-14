Las Vegas isn’t just about the Strip—local plants, warehouses, and labs are busy and hiring. Here are several solid, hands-on roles if you like building, fixing, or moving things.

Employer: Unimacts Global

Unimacts Global Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 12-hour 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a fast-growing renewable energy manufacturing facility. You’ll install, align, and repair heavy industrial equipment, work with 480V electrical, PLCs, hydraulics, pneumatics, and do MIG welding in a high-impact, multi-skill job.

Employer: Glenn Rieder, LLC (Shamrock Metal)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you think like a fabricator and enjoy numbers. You’ll build detailed bids for custom metal projects, manage RFIs and change orders, and work closely with vendors and internal teams on high-finish commercial and hospitality work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role in a 35°F refrigerated environment handling fish and seafood. You’ll pick orders, load trucks, pack with ice, and move up to 50 lbs, with room to grow in a fast-paced operation.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday afternoon/night shift

Salary: $50,210 – $69,036 base pay range

Work on high-tech cyclotrons that make PET radiopharmaceuticals—no prior cyclotron experience needed, full training provided. Great fit if you have strong electrical/mechanical troubleshooting skills and want stable pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: JS Products, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay: $17.50/hour

Operate forklifts, reach trucks, and pallet jacks while picking and packing orders in a busy distribution center. Comes with 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO, parental leave, and on-the-job training.

Employer: FortuNet Inc

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Run and maintain printing presses for a gaming technology manufacturer. You’ll set up jobs, monitor print quality, handle maintenance, and keep production on schedule, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.