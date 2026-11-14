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Las Vegas
⚖️ Las Vegas Legal Jobs: Multiple Roles From $45K–$195K+
12 days ago
Las Vegas is busy in the courts and in the claims world right now. If you’re in law or compliance, there are several solid roles hiring with real growth potential.
Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (hybrid options may be available)
- Salary: $45,000 – $100,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Experienced civil litigation paralegal role with trial work, e-discovery, and case management. Comes with full benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, PTO, Disability & Life Insurance) and a business-casual environment; ABA paralegal certification required.
Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney
- Employer: Orion Placement (Confidential business law firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV | On-site
- Salary: $155,000 – $195,000/year + bonuses
- Type: Full-time
For attorneys with 5+ years of civil/commercial litigation and an active Nevada Bar. Lower billable requirement (1,500–1,700 hours), complex business disputes, and performance-based bonuses plus health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and more.
Sr. Claims Examiner – Workers’ Compensation
- Employer: Acrisure LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site)
- Salary: $105,000 – $115,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior role handling workers’ compensation claims from investigation through resolution, including reserves, payments, and jurisdictional filings. Offers a global fintech environment with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, paid leave, family benefits, wellness perks).
Trial Technology Assistant
- Employer: De Castroverde Law Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Salary: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on tech role supporting attorneys before, during, and after trial with courtroom A/V, PowerPoints, and digital evidence. Great fit if you’re tech-savvy, calm under pressure, and want courtroom exposure; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, and PTO.
Removal Defense Paralegal (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: Sendero de Esperanza, LLC (Wannamaker Crimmigration)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV office option (in person)
- Salary: $25.00 – $34.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Mission-driven immigration/removal defense role with leadership over legal assistants, heavy case prep, and client contact. Requires bilingual Spanish/English and offers profit sharing, 100% employer-paid health/dental/vision/STD/life, 401(k) with match, 5 weeks PTO + 9 holidays.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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