Las Vegas is busy in the courts and in the claims world right now. If you’re in law or compliance, there are several solid roles hiring with real growth potential.

Employer: Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP Location: Las Vegas, NV (hybrid options may be available)

(hybrid options may be available) Salary: $45,000 – $100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Experienced civil litigation paralegal role with trial work, e-discovery, and case management. Comes with full benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, PTO, Disability & Life Insurance) and a business-casual environment; ABA paralegal certification required.

Employer: Orion Placement (Confidential business law firm)

Orion Placement (Confidential business law firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV | On-site

Salary: $155,000 – $195,000/year + bonuses

Type: Full-time

For attorneys with 5+ years of civil/commercial litigation and an active Nevada Bar. Lower billable requirement (1,500–1,700 hours), complex business disputes, and performance-based bonuses plus health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and more.

Employer: Acrisure LLC

Acrisure LLC Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site)

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior role handling workers’ compensation claims from investigation through resolution, including reserves, payments, and jurisdictional filings. Offers a global fintech environment with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, paid leave, family benefits, wellness perks).

Employer: De Castroverde Law Group

De Castroverde Law Group Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on tech role supporting attorneys before, during, and after trial with courtroom A/V, PowerPoints, and digital evidence. Great fit if you’re tech-savvy, calm under pressure, and want courtroom exposure; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, and PTO.

Employer: Sendero de Esperanza, LLC (Wannamaker Crimmigration)

Sendero de Esperanza, LLC (Wannamaker Crimmigration) Location: Las Vegas, NV office option (in person)

Salary: $25.00 – $34.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Mission-driven immigration/removal defense role with leadership over legal assistants, heavy case prep, and client contact. Requires bilingual Spanish/English and offers profit sharing, 100% employer-paid health/dental/vision/STD/life, 401(k) with match, 5 weeks PTO + 9 holidays.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.