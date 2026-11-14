Las Vegas healthcare is booming right now, from entry-level patient care to six-figure physician roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: The Valley Health System

The Valley Health System Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work in the Las Vegas Medical District at a teaching hospital with strong clinical pathways and big growth opportunities. Role focuses on safe, evidence-based care for IMC/ER hold patients with a very robust benefits package.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital-wide risk, patient safety, and regulatory programs. Great fit if you know healthcare quality, root cause analysis, and want a system-level impact instead of bedside care.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Las Vegas, NV (Central Offices)

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)

Full-time (36–40 hrs/week) Pay: $18.40/hr during program; $20.07/hr after

Paid 21-week MA training program with classroom + clinical hours and help landing a full-time MA role after. Ideal if you’re new to healthcare and want a clear path into clinic work with strong benefits.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $300,000–$340,000/year + bonus

Oversee multiple occupational medicine sites, lead clinical teams, and still keep some hands-on practice. Monday–Friday style schedule (no nights/weekends in many clinics) plus generous PTO, CME time, and strong benefits.

Employer: Connolly Care Home Health

Connolly Care Home Health Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with a lot of independence and close teamwork via remote tools. Great if you like one-on-one care, wound care, and teaching families.

Employer: Platinum Dermatology Partners (Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinic)

Platinum Dermatology Partners (Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinic) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (4+ days/week)

Full-time (4+ days/week) Salary: $400,000–$500,000/year (guaranteed year 1 or higher via collections)

General dermatologist role with the option to mix in surgical and cosmetic work. Offers flexible schedule, relocation help, commencement bonus, malpractice + tail, and full benefits.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-ray imaging and support clinical workflow while mentoring others. Good match if you’re strong on image quality, safety, and patient comfort across all ages.

Employer: UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,800–$130,000/year

RN role focused on quality improvement and HEDIS/state measures, with up to 50% local travel to provider offices. Great if you enjoy data, provider education, and improving behavioral health outcomes.

Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.

Emerus Holdings, Inc. Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ER role collecting labs, starting IVs, doing EKGs, and supporting nurses in a small-format hospital. Designed for licensed paramedics/AEMTs or similar with strong emergency skills.

Employer: Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $48.16–$72.22/hour

L&D RN role with strong education support, tuition help, and a clear growth path. You’ll handle labor, delivery, and maternal-child care in a busy unit with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Las Vegas network)

CompHealth (recruiting for Las Vegas network) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $400,000/year (plus additional potential earnings)

Join a large ophthalmology network with 7 ophthalmologists, 3.5 clinic days and 1 OR day weekly. Step into a busy cornea-focused practice with strong support staff and no state income tax.

Employer: Clark County School District – Nevada Learning Academy MS/HS

Clark County School District – Nevada Learning Academy MS/HS Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, school-year

Full-time, school-year Salary: Not listed

Support middle and high school students’ mental health in an online/academy setting. Requires a Nevada teaching license in a relevant area and offers a daytime schedule.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Smith Therapy Partners)

Therapy Partners Group (Smith Therapy Partners) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year

Outpatient PT role in a long-established ortho clinic serving Las Vegas and Henderson. Includes performance incentives, relocation help, and structured clinical development for new and experienced PTs.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Las Vegas, NV (Stockton Ave clinic)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (see DaVita wage rates link)

Entry-level direct patient care role in outpatient dialysis with paid training. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma and want to grow into nursing or other clinical paths.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Location: MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas, NV

Type: 13-week travel contract, days

13-week travel contract, days Pay: $45.26–$53.29/hour

Short-term OT contract in acute care with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and housing or tax-free stipend options. Ideal if you like travel assignments and want HCA system experience.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA) Location: MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas, NV

Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days

13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days Pay: Up to $2,132/week

Another OT travel listing at the same hospital, focused on 8-hour day shifts with full travel perks, 401(k) match, and housing support.

Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare)

Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days

13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days Pay: Up to $2,511/week

Day-shift sports medicine role doing graded exercise testing and cardiac rehab-style work. Great for an exercise physiologist with ACSM background and BLS/ACLS.

Employer: CSL

CSL Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.61–$19.65/hour

Frontline role in a plasma center prepping donors, monitoring procedures, and documenting in the system. Good fit if you’re new to healthcare but comfortable with needles and want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Pancholi Cosmetic Surgery

Pancholi Cosmetic Surgery Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work in an accredited outpatient cosmetic surgery center, covering pre-op, circulating, and PACU. Ideal if you like planned cases, detailed patient education, and a boutique surgical setting.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Salary: Not listed

Certified personal trainer role focused on assisted stretching and recovery sessions. Great bridge between fitness and rehab, with sales potential and lots of member interaction.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.