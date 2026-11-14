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Las Vegas
🏥 Las Vegas Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Las Vegas healthcare is booming right now, from entry-level patient care to six-figure physician roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.
REGISTERED NURSE - IMC ER HOLDS
- Employer: The Valley Health System
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Las Vegas Medical District at a teaching hospital with strong clinical pathways and big growth opportunities. Role focuses on safe, evidence-based care for IMC/ER hold patients with a very robust benefits package.
Risk Management Director
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead hospital-wide risk, patient safety, and regulatory programs. Great fit if you know healthcare quality, root cause analysis, and want a system-level impact instead of bedside care.
Medical Assistant Apprentice
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Central Offices)
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.40/hr during program; $20.07/hr after
Paid 21-week MA training program with classroom + clinical hours and help landing a full-time MA role after. Ideal if you’re new to healthcare and want a clear path into clinic work with strong benefits.
Physician Director of Medical Operations
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $300,000–$340,000/year + bonus
Oversee multiple occupational medicine sites, lead clinical teams, and still keep some hands-on practice. Monday–Friday style schedule (no nights/weekends in many clinics) plus generous PTO, CME time, and strong benefits.
Home Health Nurse
- Employer: Connolly Care Home Health
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with a lot of independence and close teamwork via remote tools. Great if you like one-on-one care, wound care, and teaching families.
Medical Dermatologist
- Employer: Platinum Dermatology Partners (Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinic)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (4+ days/week)
- Salary: $400,000–$500,000/year (guaranteed year 1 or higher via collections)
General dermatologist role with the option to mix in surgical and cosmetic work. Offers flexible schedule, relocation help, commencement bonus, malpractice + tail, and full benefits.
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic X-ray imaging and support clinical workflow while mentoring others. Good match if you’re strong on image quality, safety, and patient comfort across all ages.
Clinical Practice Consultant – Remote (Las Vegas Area)
- Employer: UnitedHealthcare
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote with local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,800–$130,000/year
RN role focused on quality improvement and HEDIS/state measures, with up to 50% local travel to provider offices. Great if you enjoy data, provider education, and improving behavioral health outcomes.
Paramedic/ER Tech | FT Nights
- Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ER role collecting labs, starting IVs, doing EKGs, and supporting nurses in a small-format hospital. Designed for licensed paramedics/AEMTs or similar with strong emergency skills.
RN Labor and Delivery Transition
- Employer: Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $48.16–$72.22/hour
L&D RN role with strong education support, tuition help, and a clear growth path. You’ll handle labor, delivery, and maternal-child care in a busy unit with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Physician – Ophthalmology (Cornea Focus)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Las Vegas network)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $400,000/year (plus additional potential earnings)
Join a large ophthalmology network with 7 ophthalmologists, 3.5 clinic days and 1 OR day weekly. Step into a busy cornea-focused practice with strong support staff and no state income tax.
2026–2027 School Mental Health Professional
- Employer: Clark County School District – Nevada Learning Academy MS/HS
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, school-year
- Salary: Not listed
Support middle and high school students’ mental health in an online/academy setting. Requires a Nevada teaching license in a relevant area and offers a daytime schedule.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Smith Therapy Partners)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year
Outpatient PT role in a long-established ortho clinic serving Las Vegas and Henderson. Includes performance incentives, relocation help, and structured clinical development for new and experienced PTs.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Stockton Ave clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (see DaVita wage rates link)
Entry-level direct patient care role in outpatient dialysis with paid training. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma and want to grow into nursing or other clinical paths.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Contract, Days
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: 13-week travel contract, days
- Pay: $45.26–$53.29/hour
Short-term OT contract in acute care with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and housing or tax-free stipend options. Ideal if you like travel assignments and want HCA system experience.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,132/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)
- Location: MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: Up to $2,132/week
Another OT travel listing at the same hospital, focused on 8-hour day shifts with full travel perks, 401(k) match, and housing support.
Travel Exercise Physiologist – Sports Medicine
- Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: Up to $2,511/week
Day-shift sports medicine role doing graded exercise testing and cardiac rehab-style work. Great for an exercise physiologist with ACSM background and BLS/ACLS.
Customer Service – Donor Support Technician
- Employer: CSL
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.61–$19.65/hour
Frontline role in a plasma center prepping donors, monitoring procedures, and documenting in the system. Good fit if you’re new to healthcare but comfortable with needles and want steady hours and benefits.
Registered Nurse – OR/PACU/Pre-op
- Employer: Pancholi Cosmetic Surgery
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an accredited outpatient cosmetic surgery center, covering pre-op, circulating, and PACU. Ideal if you like planned cases, detailed patient education, and a boutique surgical setting.
Stretch Specialist
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Certified personal trainer role focused on assisted stretching and recovery sessions. Great bridge between fitness and rehab, with sales potential and lots of member interaction.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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