Las Vegas HR roles are hot right now, from hands-on recruiting to leadership. If you’re in people ops or talent acquisition, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Vacatia

Vacatia Location: On-site at The Grandview, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns full-cycle recruiting for Sales and Marketing roles at a growing hospitality company. Great fit if you like being a strategic partner to leaders, building pipelines, and improving recruiting processes.

Employer: Fourth Floor (for a confidential luxury fashion house)

Fourth Floor (for a confidential luxury fashion house) Location: Remote, must live in Las Vegas, NV

Type: Long-term contract (through Dec 2027, performance-based)

Pay: $52.00–$62.50/hour DOE

You’ll handle high-volume retail recruiting across the Vegas region for a global luxury brand. Ideal if you have about 5 years of retail recruiting, know the local market, and want remote work with strong hourly pay.

Employer: GEODIS

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for a major 3PL/logistics operation, covering everything from recruiting and employee relations to benefits, performance reviews, and supervising HR staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401k match, paid leave, and wellness perks.

Employer: Transdev

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site, no remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00–$39.00/hour

Support HR and operations with full-cycle recruiting, onboarding, payroll, leaves, and compliance for a large transportation company. Good match if you have 2+ years HR experience and want strong hourly pay plus benefits, vacation, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.