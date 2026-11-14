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Las Vegas
🧑💼 Multiple Las Vegas HR Openings, Some Paying $60+/Hour
12 days ago
Las Vegas HR roles are hot right now, from hands-on recruiting to leadership. If you’re in people ops or talent acquisition, there are several solid options to check out.
Talent Acquisition Partner (Recruiter) – Sales & Marketing
- Employer: Vacatia
- Location: On-site at The Grandview, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role owns full-cycle recruiting for Sales and Marketing roles at a growing hospitality company. Great fit if you like being a strategic partner to leaders, building pipelines, and improving recruiting processes.
Retail Recruiter – Luxury Fashion (Remote, Las Vegas-based)
- Employer: Fourth Floor (for a confidential luxury fashion house)
- Location: Remote, must live in Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Long-term contract (through Dec 2027, performance-based)
- Pay: $52.00–$62.50/hour DOE
You’ll handle high-volume retail recruiting across the Vegas region for a global luxury brand. Ideal if you have about 5 years of retail recruiting, know the local market, and want remote work with strong hourly pay.
Human Resources Manager
- Employer: GEODIS
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead HR for a major 3PL/logistics operation, covering everything from recruiting and employee relations to benefits, performance reviews, and supervising HR staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401k match, paid leave, and wellness perks.
Human Resources Administrator
- Employer: Transdev
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site, no remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.00–$39.00/hour
Support HR and operations with full-cycle recruiting, onboarding, payroll, leaves, and compliance for a large transportation company. Good match if you have 2+ years HR experience and want strong hourly pay plus benefits, vacation, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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