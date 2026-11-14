Las Vegas hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of kitchens, cafes, and resorts are hiring at every experience level. Here are some of the best food and hotel openings around town this week.

Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a higher-level cook role working multiple stations with hot and cold dishes. Great fit if you have 3+ years culinary experience, strong knife skills, and want a resort kitchen with room to show your technique.

Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails in an upscale bar, handle POS and cash, and take care of guests at the bar and tables. You’ll need 2+ years bartending, a TAM card, Health Card, and Sheriff’s card, and comfort in a fast-paced casino environment.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Driftwood Hospitality Management Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Internship / Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role balancing room, restaurant, and bar revenue while also working the front desk. Good for detail-oriented night owls who want hotel experience plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Housekeeping role cleaning suites and common areas, restocking supplies, and helping guests. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs).

Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead buffet production with a wide variety of dishes. Requires 3+ years culinary experience, strong technique, and the ability to run multiple stations with high volume.

Employer: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)

The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook to standard recipes, manage your station inventory, and keep waste low. Good entry to casino kitchens if you have 6+ months cook experience and can handle lifting up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a grocery deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats/cheese, and helping customers. Perks include 15% store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Westgate Resorts

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the #1-rated Italian restaurant at Westgate, overseeing FOH and BOH, budgets, staffing, and guest experience. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years hospitality experience and at least 2 years in leadership, plus TAM and Health cards.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Canteen Service

Location: Las Vegas, NV (VA Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Multi-unit style role supporting the Patriot Café, Retail, and Brew on VA grounds. Great if you have 1–2 years food/retail management, ServSafe (or willing to get it), and want more work-life balance while serving Veterans.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.25–$15.16/hr

Help in the hot kitchen area: stocking, basic prep, taking orders, and keeping displays full and clean. Good fit if you have a Food Handler card and want steady hours in a neighborhood market.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hr

Front-of-house role taking food orders, running the register, and helping with simple kitchen tasks. Great for friendly, on-your-feet people with a Food Handler card and basic customer service experience.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Las Vegas, NV (Lake Mead)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening counter and line role with no Sundays, no late nights, and 6 raises in your first year based on a clear path. Includes a free meal each shift and a fast, positive work vibe.

Employer: Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role handling DJ/artist contracts, calendars, budgets, and travel for Tao venues. Good for organized nightlife lovers with 3+ years industry/admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Highgate

Highgate Location: Las Vegas, NV (Hotel Starbucks)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make Starbucks drinks, run the register, and keep the bar clean inside a hotel setting. Comes with hotel-style benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Las Vegas, NV (Rainbow)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role prepping produce, cooking soups, and running dish/lobby with a set daytime schedule (8am–4pm) and no Sundays. Offers 5 raises in your first year and a free meal every shift.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help with dough prep, icing, baking support, and customer service at the bakery counter. Nice mix of hands-on baking and guest interaction, plus store discounts and flexible schedules.

Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook and plate tacos and other menu items in a fast casual, tipped environment. You’ll prep, cook, and also interact with guests at the counter, so it’s great if you like both kitchen work and customer contact.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Vegas roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.