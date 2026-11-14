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🍽️ Las Vegas Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front- and Back-of-House Roles
12 days ago
Las Vegas hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of kitchens, cafes, and resorts are hiring at every experience level. Here are some of the best food and hotel openings around town this week.
Master Cook – ai Pazzi – Reserve
- Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a higher-level cook role working multiple stations with hot and cold dishes. Great fit if you have 3+ years culinary experience, strong knife skills, and want a resort kitchen with room to show your technique.
Bartender – Jade – Reserve
- Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix cocktails in an upscale bar, handle POS and cash, and take care of guests at the bar and tables. You’ll need 2+ years bartending, a TAM card, Health Card, and Sheriff’s card, and comfort in a fast-paced casino environment.
Night Auditor (Front Desk/Hotel)
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Internship / Overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role balancing room, restaurant, and bar revenue while also working the front desk. Good for detail-oriented night owls who want hotel experience plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Guest Room Attendant – Tahiti Village
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Housekeeping role cleaning suites and common areas, restocking supplies, and helping guests. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs).
Master Cook – Buffet
- Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead buffet production with a wide variety of dishes. Requires 3+ years culinary experience, strong technique, and the ability to run multiple stations with high volume.
Line Cook – Copper Whisk (PT)
- Employer: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (Boyd Gaming)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook to standard recipes, manage your station inventory, and keep waste low. Good entry to casino kitchens if you have 6+ months cook experience and can handle lifting up to 75 lbs.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a grocery deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats/cheese, and helping customers. Perks include 15% store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and flexible schedules.
Restaurant General Manager – Fresco Italiano
- Employer: Westgate Resorts
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the #1-rated Italian restaurant at Westgate, overseeing FOH and BOH, budgets, staffing, and guest experience. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years hospitality experience and at least 2 years in leadership, plus TAM and Health cards.
Assistant Canteen Chief (Assistant General Manager)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Canteen Service
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Multi-unit style role supporting the Patriot Café, Retail, and Brew on VA grounds. Great if you have 1–2 years food/retail management, ServSafe (or willing to get it), and want more work-life balance while serving Veterans.
Kitchen Clerk PT
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.25–$15.16/hr
Help in the hot kitchen area: stocking, basic prep, taking orders, and keeping displays full and clean. Good fit if you have a Food Handler card and want steady hours in a neighborhood market.
Kitchen Cashier
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hr
Front-of-house role taking food orders, running the register, and helping with simple kitchen tasks. Great for friendly, on-your-feet people with a Food Handler card and basic customer service experience.
PM Team Member (Lake Mead)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Lake Mead)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Evening counter and line role with no Sundays, no late nights, and 6 raises in your first year based on a clear path. Includes a free meal each shift and a fast, positive work vibe.
Entertainment Coordinator, Booking
- Employer: Tao Group Hospitality
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes role handling DJ/artist contracts, calendars, budgets, and travel for Tao venues. Good for organized nightlife lovers with 3+ years industry/admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.
Starbucks Barista – PT
- Employer: Highgate
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Hotel Starbucks)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make Starbucks drinks, run the register, and keep the bar clean inside a hotel setting. Comes with hotel-style benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff.
Kitchen/Food Prep (Rainbow)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Rainbow)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role prepping produce, cooking soups, and running dish/lobby with a set daytime schedule (8am–4pm) and no Sundays. Offers 5 raises in your first year and a free meal every shift.
Bakery Clerk
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help with dough prep, icing, baking support, and customer service at the bakery counter. Nice mix of hands-on baking and guest interaction, plus store discounts and flexible schedules.
Quick Service Restaurant Cook – Tacos 1986
- Employer: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook and plate tacos and other menu items in a fast casual, tipped environment. You’ll prep, cook, and also interact with guests at the counter, so it’s great if you like both kitchen work and customer contact.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Vegas roles move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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