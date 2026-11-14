Las Vegas leadership hiring is hot right now—especially in construction, tech, finance, and events. If you’ve got management experience, there are several six‑figure roles here worth a serious look.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site, up to 90% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $205,000/year

Lead multiple high-end data center builds from pre-construction through closeout, owning schedule, quality, and client coordination. Great fit if you have 10–15+ years in construction and want big, complex projects with a global Fortune 500 firm.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee field quality for mechanical and electrical systems on data center projects—inspections, testing, punch lists, and contractor coordination. Ideal for construction/QA pros who like being on-site and deep in the technical details.

Employer: Aumnitech

Aumnitech Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Act as a PMO leader/program director over a multi-million-dollar tech transformation portfolio (mainframe modernization, data lake, AI/ML, analytics). Perfect for a 15+ year program/portfolio leader used to working directly with the C‑suite.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Las Vegas, NV (Traveling)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, DOE (exact amount not listed)

Run ground-up multifamily and hospitality projects in the field—schedules, inspections, safety, and subcontractor coordination. Comes with bonus potential, company vehicle + gas card, and company-paid health insurance.

Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc.

Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Attractive base + bonus + equity (exact amounts not listed)

CEO role for a fast-growing, multi-site healthcare services company with aggressive expansion plans. Great for a seasoned C‑suite leader who knows multi-location healthcare and can scale operations while keeping providers engaged.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $300,000/year

Own major airport capital programs—airside and landside—from strategy through construction. High-visibility role working with airport authorities and big cross-functional teams; ideal if you have 12+ years in aviation infrastructure.

Employer: Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior risk leader role driving AI, analytics, and automation across the bank’s risk functions. You’ll sit between Risk, Tech, Data, and Operations, turning risk strategy into real systems, models, and controls.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,500 – $170,300/year

Lead commercial or EPC projects end-to-end—financials, contracts, subs, and client relationships—while mentoring junior staff. Strong fit if you have 6+ years in construction and want a builder with national-scale work.

Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting

Diamond Peak Recruiting Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $210,000/year

Run large commercial jobs from precon through closeout, owning budget, schedule, and client satisfaction. Includes bonus, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision, plus clear growth runway.

Employer: Freeman Company

Freeman Company Location: Las Vegas, NV (Hybrid, 3 days on-site/show site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Be the on-site lead for big live events—coordinating AV production, union labor, venues, and logistics from pre-production through strike. Great for AV/event pros with 5–7+ years in conventions or staging and 50–75% travel flexibility.

Employer: Sparks

Sparks Location: Las Vegas, NV (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own multimillion-dollar event programs—keynotes, broadcasts, expos, and activations—for a global brand account. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years at an agency/production company and love leading cross-functional creative and production teams.

Employer: Talently (for an advertising services company)

Talently (for an advertising services company) Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site, airport environments)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $125,000/year

Lead airport capital and advertising infrastructure projects—digital displays, low-voltage, and construction—from survey to commissioning. Best for PMs with 7–10 years in construction/tech installs and direct airport or government facility experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Las Vegas, NV (role open regardless of office; low travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700 – $243,700/year

Internal consulting role helping modernize Deloitte’s own finance org—operating models, digital tools, and AI-enabled processes. Great for someone with 7+ years in finance/organizational transformation or strategy consulting.

Employer: Gaming Arts, LLC

Gaming Arts, LLC Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the field service organization for a gaming manufacturer—installations, tech support, fleet, and multi-jurisdiction operations. Strong match if you have 5–10+ years in service leadership and experience with casino or gaming environments.

Employer: BetMGM

BetMGM Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $133,300/year + bonus

Manage a team of sports traders covering major US sports, setting markets, limits, and risk strategy across digital and retail. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in sports betting, strong numeracy, and comfort with evenings/weekends.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Based in Las Vegas, 100% travel nationwide

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (bonus + relocation + full benefits)

Run field operations for big-box retail builds (Costco, Target, Home Depot, etc.) from mobilization to closeout. Great for superintendents with 7–10+ years on large commercial/industrial jobs who are ready to live on the road.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Las Vegas, NV (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US locations): $128,400 – $235,300/year

Lead clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and providers. Perfect for someone with 7+ years consulting in clinical research operations who wants to stay client-facing and strategic.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,500 – $120,800/year

Support project teams by building and updating CPM schedules, helping identify delays and mitigation plans. Good step for project engineers or schedulers with a couple of years’ construction experience who want to specialize.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Las Vegas, NV (up to 100% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,300 – $216,500/year

Lead one large or multiple complex projects, owning client relationships, financials, schedule, and team leadership. Designed for senior construction PMs with 8+ years who are ready for bigger portfolios.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.