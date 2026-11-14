Las Vegas schools are already hiring for the 2026–2027 year, with lots of options from kindergarten to career/tech and special education.

Below are several solid roles with Clark County School District across the valley.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES

Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher

Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada teaching license in relevant area required.

Bachelor’s degree and in relevant area required. Work in a resource room setting supporting K–12 students with special education needs at a neighborhood elementary school.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES

Type: Full-time, ES Teacher

Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada art/elementary license required.

Bachelor’s degree and required. Lead the art program for elementary students and build a creative, hands-on classroom.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES

Type: Full-time, ES Teacher

Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada music/elementary license required.

Bachelor’s degree and required. Run the music program, from basic music skills to performances, for elementary students.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Manch ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Notes: See linked CCSD job description for exact requirements.

See linked CCSD job description for exact requirements. Support small-group reading and language interventions to help struggling readers catch up.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – East CTA

Type: Full-time, HS Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)

(9 months / 7.18 hours) Notes: Requires required documents and full 3-year work history.

Requires required documents and full 3-year work history. Teach high school students nursing assistant skills in a career/tech setting and help them prepare for healthcare pathways.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Shadow Ridge HS

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Notes: High school diploma/GED and in-person CPR/AED certification required.

High school diploma/GED and required. Work directly with students in an autism program, supporting instruction and daily skills in a high school setting.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – John S. Park ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Notes: See CCSD description for duties and qualifications.

See CCSD description for duties and qualifications. Help deliver targeted reading and language support to elementary students who need extra practice.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Berkeley L. Bunker ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Notes: Same role type as other Literacy & Language Specialist postings.

Same role type as other Literacy & Language Specialist postings. Join the literacy team to support small-group interventions and one-on-one reading help.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Snyder ES

Type: Part-time, ES Teacher

Notes: Nevada teaching license with art certification required.

with art certification required. Great if you want a lighter schedule while still running an elementary art program.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – C. S. Parson ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Notes: Same classification as other Literacy & Language roles.

Same classification as other Literacy & Language roles. Focus on reading and language growth for students who need extra support.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Southeast CTA

Type: Full-time, HS Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)

(9 months / 7.18 hours) Notes: Requires full 3-year work history and required documents.

Requires full 3-year work history and required documents. Teach high school students cosmetology skills and help them prepare for industry certifications.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Bonanza HS

Type: Full-time, HS Teacher

Notes: External applicants must complete a 7-year work history .

External applicants must complete a . Lead video production classes, from filming to editing, for creative high school students.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Lynch ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 7 hours)

(9 months / 7 hours) Notes: Title I role; see CCSD description for details.

Title I role; see CCSD description for details. Support specialized programs in a Title I elementary school, working closely with teachers and small groups of students.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Warren ES (Title I, Tier I)

Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)

(9 months / 7.18 hours) Notes: General resource room special education role.

General resource room special education role. Provide specialized instruction and support to students with IEPs in a Title I elementary school.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Lomie G. Heard ES

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)

(9 months / 6 hours) Program: Resource Room

Resource Room Notes: External applicants must complete a 7-year work history .

External applicants must complete a . Help students in the least restrictive environment (LRE), supporting inclusion and classroom access.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Sandra L. Thompson ES

Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher

Notes: Early childhood special education autism-focused role.

Early childhood special education autism-focused role. Teach and support young learners with autism in a structured, specialized classroom.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Cannon JHS

Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 7 hours)

(9 months / 7 hours) Program: STAR

Notes: Requires full 7-year work history.

Requires full 7-year work history. Support middle school students in the STAR program with behavior, academics, and social skills.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Crestwood ES (Title I, Tier I)

Type: Full-time, ES Teacher

Notes: Requires Nevada license and full work history.

Requires Nevada license and full work history. Teach kindergarten at a Title I school and help little ones build strong early learning foundations.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Red Rock ES (Title I, Tier I)

Type: Full-time, SPED Teacher

Program: Social/Emotional Teaching and Reinforcement (STAR)

Notes: Special education generalist role.

Special education generalist role. Focus on social-emotional skills and behavior support for students who need more structure.

Employer: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Location: Las Vegas – Mark L. Fine ES

Type: Full-time, School-Based Specialist

Notes: Must already be in the SEIF pool and hold a Nevada teaching license.

Must already be in the and hold a Nevada teaching license. Coach and support special education teachers on campus, helping improve services and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—CCSD often lists related openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.