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Las Vegas
🎓 Multiple Las Vegas School Jobs for 2026–27 (Teachers & Aides)
12 days ago
Las Vegas schools are already hiring for the 2026–2027 year, with lots of options from kindergarten to career/tech and special education.
Below are several solid roles with Clark County School District across the valley.
2026-2027 K-12 General Resource Teacher - Elizondo ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES
- Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher
- Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada teaching license in relevant area required.
- Work in a resource room setting supporting K–12 students with special education needs at a neighborhood elementary school.
2026-2027 Art Teacher - Elizondo ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES
- Type: Full-time, ES Teacher
- Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada art/elementary license required.
- Lead the art program for elementary students and build a creative, hands-on classroom.
2026-2027 Music Teacher - Elizondo ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: North Las Vegas – Raul Elizondo ES
- Type: Full-time, ES Teacher
- Notes: Bachelor’s degree and Nevada music/elementary license required.
- Run the music program, from basic music skills to performances, for elementary students.
Literacy and Language Intervention Specialist - Manch ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Manch ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Notes: See linked CCSD job description for exact requirements.
- Support small-group reading and language interventions to help struggling readers catch up.
2026-2027 Nursing Assistant Teacher - East Career Technical Academy
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – East CTA
- Type: Full-time, HS Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)
- Notes: Requires required documents and full 3-year work history.
- Teach high school students nursing assistant skills in a career/tech setting and help them prepare for healthcare pathways.
Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant - Shadow Ridge HS (Autism)
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Shadow Ridge HS
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Notes: High school diploma/GED and in-person CPR/AED certification required.
- Work directly with students in an autism program, supporting instruction and daily skills in a high school setting.
Literacy and Language Intervention Specialist - John S. Park ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – John S. Park ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Notes: See CCSD description for duties and qualifications.
- Help deliver targeted reading and language support to elementary students who need extra practice.
Literacy and Language Intervention Specialist - Berkeley L. Bunker ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Berkeley L. Bunker ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Notes: Same role type as other Literacy & Language Specialist postings.
- Join the literacy team to support small-group interventions and one-on-one reading help.
2026-2027 Art Teacher ES (Part-Time) - Don & Dee Snyder ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Snyder ES
- Type: Part-time, ES Teacher
- Notes: Nevada teaching license with art certification required.
- Great if you want a lighter schedule while still running an elementary art program.
Literacy and Language Intervention Specialist - C. S. Parson ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – C. S. Parson ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Notes: Same classification as other Literacy & Language roles.
- Focus on reading and language growth for students who need extra support.
2026-2027 Cosmetology Teacher - Southeast Career Tech Academy
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Southeast CTA
- Type: Full-time, HS Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)
- Notes: Requires full 3-year work history and required documents.
- Teach high school students cosmetology skills and help them prepare for industry certifications.
2026-2027 Video Production Teacher - Bonanza HS
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Bonanza HS
- Type: Full-time, HS Teacher
- Notes: External applicants must complete a 7-year work history.
- Lead video production classes, from filming to editing, for creative high school students.
Title I - Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III - Lynch ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Lynch ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 7 hours)
- Notes: Title I role; see CCSD description for details.
- Support specialized programs in a Title I elementary school, working closely with teachers and small groups of students.
2026-2027 K-12 General Resource Room Teacher - Warren ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Warren ES (Title I, Tier I)
- Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher (9 months / 7.18 hours)
- Notes: General resource room special education role.
- Provide specialized instruction and support to students with IEPs in a Title I elementary school.
Title I - Instructional Assistant LRE - Heard ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Lomie G. Heard ES
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 6 hours)
- Program: Resource Room
- Notes: External applicants must complete a 7-year work history.
- Help students in the least restrictive environment (LRE), supporting inclusion and classroom access.
2026-2027 ECSE Autism-KIDS Teacher - Sandra L. Thompson ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Sandra L. Thompson ES
- Type: Full-time, SPED ES Teacher
- Notes: Early childhood special education autism-focused role.
- Teach and support young learners with autism in a structured, specialized classroom.
Title I - Specialized Programs Teacher Assistant III - Cannon JHS
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Cannon JHS
- Type: Full-time, Para-Professional/Aide (9 months / 7 hours)
- Program: STAR
- Notes: Requires full 7-year work history.
- Support middle school students in the STAR program with behavior, academics, and social skills.
2026-2027 Kindergarten Teacher - Crestwood ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Crestwood ES (Title I, Tier I)
- Type: Full-time, ES Teacher
- Notes: Requires Nevada license and full work history.
- Teach kindergarten at a Title I school and help little ones build strong early learning foundations.
2026-2027 K-12 STAR Teacher - Red Rock ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Red Rock ES (Title I, Tier I)
- Type: Full-time, SPED Teacher
- Program: Social/Emotional Teaching and Reinforcement (STAR)
- Notes: Special education generalist role.
- Focus on social-emotional skills and behavior support for students who need more structure.
2026-2027 Special Education Instructional Facilitator (SEIF) - Fine ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas – Mark L. Fine ES
- Type: Full-time, School-Based Specialist
- Notes: Must already be in the SEIF pool and hold a Nevada teaching license.
- Coach and support special education teachers on campus, helping improve services and compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—CCSD often lists related openings on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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