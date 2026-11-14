Las Vegas is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from Strip resorts to neighborhood markets. If you like staying busy and helping people, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help sportsbook staff and guests with mobile betting accounts, rewards, kiosks, and win/loss statements. Good fit if you have 1+ year customer support, can type fast, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and a casino environment.

Employer: Red Bull Distribution Company

Red Bull Distribution Company Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate Red Bull in grocery and convenience stores, build displays, and keep shelves full and clean. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 25 lbs, and need a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

Employer: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Location: Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the front-line face of the sportsbook, taking bets, handling cash, and helping both regulars and new bettors. Requires 21+, 1+ year cash-handling, and ability to get a gaming license and work flexible shifts.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + quarterly bonus)

Run a self-storage facility: rent units, handle payments and delinquencies, do light maintenance, and keep the property secure and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and career growth programs.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)

Lead the dairy department like a “store within a store” – ordering, stocking, rotation, pricing, and supervising clerks. Needs 2+ years grocery experience, flexible schedule, and interest in healthy food retail; includes 15% store discount, 401(k) match, DailyPay, and growth paths.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)

Oversee the meat & seafood department, from cutting and ordering to staffing and scheduling. Best for someone with 2+ years meat cutting plus leadership experience, comfortable in cold environments and with heavier lifting; strong benefits and promotion potential.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)

Manage multiple departments (Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, Beer/Wine), control costs, and lead a team. Requires 1+ year supervisory experience in retail/hospitality, strong people skills, and comfort with physical work; includes bonus eligibility, 401(k) match, and DailyPay.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Rainbow)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the register, and helping prep food. Perks include free meal every shift, closed Sundays, no late nights, multiple raises in year one, and strong training; no experience needed.

Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Temporary

Salary: $18.00/hour

Work in the valet booth greeting guests, handling keys, and taking payments at a luxury resort. Good for someone with guest service experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working nights, weekends, and around secondhand smoke.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.25–$15.16/hour

Help customers at the tortilla counter, keep cases stocked, and operate tortilla equipment. Great entry role if you have or can get a Food Handler card and like fast-paced grocery work.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.25–$17.46/hour

Support the meat department by stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers choose cuts. Needs a Food Handler card and comfort working in a cooler and on your feet.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hour

Front-end cashier role handling payments, WIC/checks/liquor/tobacco per policy, and keeping lanes clean. Customer service experience is a plus; lots of standing and light to moderate lifting.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hour

Similar to the full-time cashier role but with a part-time schedule, good if you need flexible hours while still getting steady retail experience.

Employer: Kontoor Brands (Wrangler®, Lee®, Helly Hansen®)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12–$15/hour

Help shoppers with denim and apparel, hit personal sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Needs 12+ hours/week including one weekend day, and comes with employee discounts and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3350

Location: 5198 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$34/hour + incentives and premiums

Lead the team that picks and dispenses online grocery orders, making sure orders are accurate and on time. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: CHANEL

Location: Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$29/hour + variable pay

Luxury beauty role helping clients discover CHANEL fragrance and makeup, building long-term relationships and meeting sales goals. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k), and wellness and family perks.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19.98/hour

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light production work in-store. You’ll run the register, help with print/sign jobs, and pack shipments; includes benefits and employee programs through FedEx.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.