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Las Vegas
🛒 Las Vegas Customer Service & Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Las Vegas is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from Strip resorts to neighborhood markets. If you like staying busy and helping people, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Customer Support Admin
- Employer: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help sportsbook staff and guests with mobile betting accounts, rewards, kiosks, and win/loss statements. Good fit if you have 1+ year customer support, can type fast, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and a casino environment.
Merchandiser (Full Time)
- Employer: Red Bull Distribution Company
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stock and rotate Red Bull in grocery and convenience stores, build displays, and keep shelves full and clean. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 25 lbs, and need a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle.
Sportsbook Ticket Writer – Full Time (Planet Hollywood LV)
- Employer: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino
- Location: Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the front-line face of the sportsbook, taking bets, handling cash, and helping both regulars and new bettors. Requires 21+, 1+ year cash-handling, and ability to get a gaming license and work flexible shifts.
Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + quarterly bonus)
Run a self-storage facility: rent units, handle payments and delinquencies, do light maintenance, and keep the property secure and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and career growth programs.
Dairy Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)
Lead the dairy department like a “store within a store” – ordering, stocking, rotation, pricing, and supervising clerks. Needs 2+ years grocery experience, flexible schedule, and interest in healthy food retail; includes 15% store discount, 401(k) match, DailyPay, and growth paths.
Meat/Seafood Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)
Oversee the meat & seafood department, from cutting and ordering to staffing and scheduling. Best for someone with 2+ years meat cutting plus leadership experience, comfortable in cold environments and with heavier lifting; strong benefits and promotion potential.
Grocery Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)
Manage multiple departments (Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, Beer/Wine), control costs, and lead a team. Requires 1+ year supervisory experience in retail/hospitality, strong people skills, and comfort with physical work; includes bonus eligibility, 401(k) match, and DailyPay.
Cashier – Team Member (Rainbow)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Rainbow)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)
Front-of-house role taking orders, running the register, and helping prep food. Perks include free meal every shift, closed Sundays, no late nights, multiple raises in year one, and strong training; no experience needed.
Booth Attendant Valet
- Employer: Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: $18.00/hour
Work in the valet booth greeting guests, handling keys, and taking payments at a luxury resort. Good for someone with guest service experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working nights, weekends, and around secondhand smoke.
Tortilla Clerk
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $13.25–$15.16/hour
Help customers at the tortilla counter, keep cases stocked, and operate tortilla equipment. Great entry role if you have or can get a Food Handler card and like fast-paced grocery work.
Meat Clerk
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.25–$17.46/hour
Support the meat department by stocking, rotating product, and helping shoppers choose cuts. Needs a Food Handler card and comfort working in a cooler and on your feet.
Cashier (Full-Time)
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hour
Front-end cashier role handling payments, WIC/checks/liquor/tobacco per policy, and keeping lanes clean. Customer service experience is a plus; lots of standing and light to moderate lifting.
Cashier PT
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.75–$15.74/hour
Similar to the full-time cashier role but with a part-time schedule, good if you need flexible hours while still getting steady retail experience.
Part-Time Sales Associate I
- Employer: Kontoor Brands (Wrangler®, Lee®, Helly Hansen®)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $12–$15/hour
Help shoppers with denim and apparel, hit personal sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Needs 12+ hours/week including one weekend day, and comes with employee discounts and flexible scheduling.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3350
- Location: 5198 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21–$34/hour + incentives and premiums
Lead the team that picks and dispenses online grocery orders, making sure orders are accurate and on time. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Fragrance & Beauty Advisor – Summerlin, NV
- Employer: CHANEL
- Location: Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$29/hour + variable pay
Luxury beauty role helping clients discover CHANEL fragrance and makeup, building long-term relationships and meeting sales goals. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k), and wellness and family perks.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$19.98/hour
Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light production work in-store. You’ll run the register, help with print/sign jobs, and pack shipments; includes benefits and employee programs through FedEx.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and like to promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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