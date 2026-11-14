Las Vegas building and trades work is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and lots of hands-on roles. If you like working with tools, being on the move, and seeing what you build, these are worth a look.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)

Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Resort painter role keeping guest rooms and buildings looking fresh. You’ll prep surfaces, remove old paint, and apply new finishes inside and out, using ladders and scaffolding and following safety rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO (for eligible roles), and other benefits.

Employer: The Hillman Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hr + 5% commission on sales

Field role working from a company-provided van, cutting and programming car keys on-site for customers. Daytime hours (around 9:00 AM–5:00 PM, weekends required), paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in a tech-heavy trade.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00/hr

Hands-on painting across residential, commercial, and construction projects. You’ll prep surfaces, repair drywall/stucco, and use brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good fit if you have site experience and like varied jobs; on-the-road work and open to applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: Silver Lake Construction

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$35.00/hr

Concrete contractor needs a mechanic for backhoes, skip loaders, skid steers, and trucks. Mix of shop and mobile work in a company vehicle. Requires 3+ years’ mechanical experience, valid driver’s license, and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: KBR Roofing Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV and surrounding areas

Las Vegas, NV and surrounding areas Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hr

KBR is hiring individual roofers and full crews for residential and commercial work (TPO, PVC, shingle, tile, flat roofs, repairs). Offers sign-on bonus opportunities, flexible schedule, and chances to advance. Spanish-speaking crews are welcome; strong focus on safety and steady, long-term work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand across Vegas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.