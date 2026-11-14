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🚧 Las Vegas construction jobs with multiple $25–$35/hr openings
Las Vegas building and trades work is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and lots of hands-on roles. If you like working with tools, being on the move, and seeing what you build, these are worth a look.
Painter - Tahiti Village Resort
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Resort painter role keeping guest rooms and buildings looking fresh. You’ll prep surfaces, remove old paint, and apply new finishes inside and out, using ladders and scaffolding and following safety rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO (for eligible roles), and other benefits.
Mobile Locksmith Technician - Las Vegas
- Employer: The Hillman Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hr + 5% commission on sales
Field role working from a company-provided van, cutting and programming car keys on-site for customers. Daytime hours (around 9:00 AM–5:00 PM, weekends required), paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in a tech-heavy trade.
Painter
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00/hr
Hands-on painting across residential, commercial, and construction projects. You’ll prep surfaces, repair drywall/stucco, and use brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good fit if you have site experience and like varied jobs; on-the-road work and open to applicants with a criminal record.
Equipment Mechanic
- Employer: Silver Lake Construction
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$35.00/hr
Concrete contractor needs a mechanic for backhoes, skip loaders, skid steers, and trucks. Mix of shop and mobile work in a company vehicle. Requires 3+ years’ mechanical experience, valid driver’s license, and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.
Need roofers and crew
- Employer: KBR Roofing Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV and surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hr
KBR is hiring individual roofers and full crews for residential and commercial work (TPO, PVC, shingle, tile, flat roofs, repairs). Offers sign-on bonus opportunities, flexible schedule, and chances to advance. Spanish-speaking crews are welcome; strong focus on safety and steady, long-term work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand across Vegas.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.