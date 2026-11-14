Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping resorts, stores, and venues clean and running. Here are several solid building and grounds gigs hiring now around the valley.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Resort maintenance role using your HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and repair skills to keep guest units in top shape. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO options, wellness programs).

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (overtime eligible)

Senior field tech role working on industrial boilers and thermal fluid systems at commercial and industrial sites. Good fit if you like travel, complex troubleshooting, and ongoing technical training.

Employer: TEC Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Keep a large food distribution center clean and food-safe across dry, cold, and freezer areas. Full-time with PTO and employer-contributed medical, plus optional dental and vision.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 5120 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Type: Full-time, set schedule (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4:30)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Clean and sanitize rental vehicles inside and out, with a steady daytime schedule. Includes PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and rental discounts.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75–$25.40/hour

Part-time store cleaner role covering sales floor, restrooms, and back areas. Offers store discount, PTO, and access to Whole Benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level resort maintenance covering plumbing, painting, electrical, and appliances with guest interaction. Strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, travel discounts, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5200 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Travel between local stores doing general facilities maintenance (plumbing, electrical, equipment). Includes sign-on bonus in select locations, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and free college through Live Better U.

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 12 months, 7 hours/day (approx. 3pm–10pm)

Salary: Not listed

Night custodian role at an elementary school, keeping classrooms and campus clean and safe. Good option if you like steady school-district work and evening hours.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.00/hour

High-level commercial HVAC/chiller tech role working on 50–4000 ton chillers and DX units. Strong package with day-one benefits, 401(k) up to 8% company contribution, generous PTO, and training/tuition support.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (union)

Pay: $38.00–$76.00/hour

Union HVAC service role handling rooftop units, chilled/hot water systems, and controls. Union benefits typically include medical, retirement, vacation, and holidays, plus company vehicle and tools.

Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Stratosphere Gaming, LLC)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Environmental Services (EVS) team on shift at a casino property, overseeing cleanliness, safety, and staff. Good fit if you have a few years of housekeeping/EVS leadership and want to move into management.

Employer: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cleaning the convention center and setting up/tearing down rooms for events. Involves lifting, moving equipment, and using floor machines in a busy event environment.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same role as above, posted on Indeed with the same duties and benefits; use whichever application link you prefer.

Employer: Westland Real Estate Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (maintenance leadership role)

Full-time (maintenance leadership role) Pay: $24.00–$29.00/hour

Lead maintenance at a residential community with a mix of hands-on HVAC, plumbing, electrical work and supervising a small team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and rent discounts.

Employer: TEC Services LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Duplicate posting of the same TEC Services sanitation role above, but on Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying directly via Indeed.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.