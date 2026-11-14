undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Las Vegas
🔧 Las Vegas Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
12 days ago
Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping resorts, stores, and venues clean and running. Here are several solid building and grounds gigs hiring now around the valley.
Maintenance Technician II – Tahiti Village Resort
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Resort maintenance role using your HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and repair skills to keep guest units in top shape. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO options, wellness programs).
Boiler Field Service Technician
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (overtime eligible)
Senior field tech role working on industrial boilers and thermal fluid systems at commercial and industrial sites. Good fit if you like travel, complex troubleshooting, and ongoing technical training.
Full Time Sanitation Worker (Food Distribution Center)
- Employer: TEC Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified
Keep a large food distribution center clean and food-safe across dry, cold, and freezer areas. Full-time with PTO and employer-contributed medical, plus optional dental and vision.
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Las Vegas South)
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 5120 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Type: Full-time, set schedule (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4:30)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Clean and sanitize rental vehicles inside and out, with a steady daytime schedule. Includes PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and rental discounts.
Sanitation Team Member (Cleaner/Housekeeping) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.75–$25.40/hour
Part-time store cleaner role covering sales floor, restrooms, and back areas. Offers store discount, PTO, and access to Whole Benefits for eligible team members.
General Maintenance Tech I
- Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level resort maintenance covering plumbing, painting, electrical, and appliances with guest interaction. Strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, travel discounts, and tuition assistance.
(USA) Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 5200 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Travel between local stores doing general facilities maintenance (plumbing, electrical, equipment). Includes sign-on bonus in select locations, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and free college through Live Better U.
Custodian – John F. Mendoza Elementary (Night Shift)
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, 12 months, 7 hours/day (approx. 3pm–10pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Night custodian role at an elementary school, keeping classrooms and campus clean and safe. Good option if you like steady school-district work and evening hours.
HVAC Chiller Technician – Journeyman
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.00/hour
High-level commercial HVAC/chiller tech role working on 50–4000 ton chillers and DX units. Strong package with day-one benefits, 401(k) up to 8% company contribution, generous PTO, and training/tuition support.
Commercial HVAC Journeyman Technician – Union
- Employer: Carrier
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (union)
- Pay: $38.00–$76.00/hour
Union HVAC service role handling rooftop units, chilled/hot water systems, and controls. Union benefits typically include medical, retirement, vacation, and holidays, plus company vehicle and tools.
EVS Shift Manager
- Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Stratosphere Gaming, LLC)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Environmental Services (EVS) team on shift at a casino property, overseeing cleanliness, safety, and staff. Good fit if you have a few years of housekeeping/EVS leadership and want to move into management.
Facility Services Event Staff
- Employer: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)
- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role cleaning the convention center and setting up/tearing down rooms for events. Involves lifting, moving equipment, and using floor machines in a busy event environment.
Maintenance Technician II – Tahiti Village Resort (Alt. Listing)
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same role as above, posted on Indeed with the same duties and benefits; use whichever application link you prefer.
HVAC Maintenance Technician – Toscana Villas
- Employer: Westland Real Estate Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (maintenance leadership role)
- Pay: $24.00–$29.00/hour
Lead maintenance at a residential community with a mix of hands-on HVAC, plumbing, electrical work and supervising a small team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and rent discounts.
Full Time Sanitation Worker (Food Distribution Center)
- Employer: TEC Services LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified
Duplicate posting of the same TEC Services sanitation role above, but on Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying directly via Indeed.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1