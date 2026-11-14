Las Vegas is hot for engineers right now—especially in power, data centers, and advanced aerospace. If you’ve got the skills, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career and your paycheck.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®)

Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Lead a team running flight test missions on some of the most advanced aircraft in the world. You’ll manage test planning, control room operations, and data analysis—Top Secret clearance and strong flight test leadership experience required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®)

Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Hands-on role planning and executing flight test missions, working in the mission control room, and analyzing real-time and post-flight data. Great fit if you have flight test experience, a technical degree, and an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Own the design and operation of airborne data acquisition and telemetry systems for top-tier aircraft. Ideal if you have 5+ years of instrumentation experience, a Secret clearance, and enjoy leading technical work from lab bench to flight line.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Las Vegas, NV (or other US offices / remote)

(or other US offices / remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)

Senior civil/structural role designing foundations and structures for power substations and grid projects. Great for PE-level engineers with 8–10 years of structural experience and 7+ years in substations who want to work with utilities and renewable developers.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Las Vegas, NV (or other US offices / remote US/Canada)

(or other US offices / remote US/Canada) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)

Mid-level civil/structural role focused on substation foundations and steel structures. Good step if you have 4+ years of structural calculations, are strong in AutoCAD/MicroStation, and want exposure to transmission and generation projects.

Employer: RESA Power

Location: Las Vegas, NV (nationwide travel)

(nationwide travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25 – $65/hour + overtime, per diem when traveling

Field-based testing and maintenance of low to high voltage equipment up to 500kV. Multiple levels (Tech I–IV) from early-career to senior NETA-certified techs, with up to 50% travel and strong growth for people who like hands-on power work.

Employer: Everus (Desert Fire)

(Desert Fire) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Design fire sprinkler systems from architectural drawings using AutoSprink, and produce construction plans and material lists. Good fit if you have 3+ years of fire sprinkler design and want steady project work in building safety.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Las Vegas, NV (any US Jacobs office / hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

High-impact SME role leading I&C design for hyperscale data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and more. Perfect for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep mission-critical or data center experience who wants to set technical standards across a big portfolio.

Employer: Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI)

Location: Project sites in NV, CA, IN, TX, AZ (travel up to 75–100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,250 – $128,000 + annual bonus eligible

Commission and test utility-scale solar, BESS, and substation projects across North America. Great entry-to-early career role for someone with a BA/BS (ideally electrical) who wants to specialize in renewables and doesn’t mind heavy travel.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in soon—good engineering roles in Vegas don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.