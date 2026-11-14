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🏗️ Las Vegas engineering jobs with multiple high-paying openings
Las Vegas is hot for engineers right now—especially in power, data centers, and advanced aerospace. If you’ve got the skills, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career and your paycheck.
Flight Test Discipline Engineer Manager, Level 5
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $239,600
Lead a team running flight test missions on some of the most advanced aircraft in the world. You’ll manage test planning, control room operations, and data analysis—Top Secret clearance and strong flight test leadership experience required.
Flight Test Discipline Engineer – Level 2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (Skunk Works®)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Hands-on role planning and executing flight test missions, working in the mission control room, and analyzing real-time and post-flight data. Great fit if you have flight test experience, a technical degree, and an active Top Secret clearance.
Flight Test Instrumentation Engineer, Level 4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Own the design and operation of airborne data acquisition and telemetry systems for top-tier aircraft. Ideal if you have 5+ years of instrumentation experience, a Secret clearance, and enjoy leading technical work from lab bench to flight line.
Senior Engineer – Civil
- Employer: Qualus
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (or other US offices / remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)
Senior civil/structural role designing foundations and structures for power substations and grid projects. Great for PE-level engineers with 8–10 years of structural experience and 7+ years in substations who want to work with utilities and renewable developers.
Engineer III – Civil Structural
- Employer: Qualus
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (or other US offices / remote US/Canada)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)
Mid-level civil/structural role focused on substation foundations and steel structures. Good step if you have 4+ years of structural calculations, are strong in AutoCAD/MicroStation, and want exposure to transmission and generation projects.
Field Tech / Sr. Field Tech – Power Systems Tech I–IV
- Employer: RESA Power
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (nationwide travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25 – $65/hour + overtime, per diem when traveling
Field-based testing and maintenance of low to high voltage equipment up to 500kV. Multiple levels (Tech I–IV) from early-career to senior NETA-certified techs, with up to 50% travel and strong growth for people who like hands-on power work.
Fire Sprinkler Designer
- Employer: Everus (Desert Fire)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Application deadline: 11/30/2026
Design fire sprinkler systems from architectural drawings using AutoSprink, and produce construction plans and material lists. Good fit if you have 3+ years of fire sprinkler design and want steady project work in building safety.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (any US Jacobs office / hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600
High-impact SME role leading I&C design for hyperscale data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and more. Perfect for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep mission-critical or data center experience who wants to set technical standards across a big portfolio.
Commissioning Engineer – Energy
- Employer: Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI)
- Location: Project sites in NV, CA, IN, TX, AZ (travel up to 75–100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,250 – $128,000 + annual bonus eligible
Commission and test utility-scale solar, BESS, and substation projects across North America. Great entry-to-early career role for someone with a BA/BS (ideally electrical) who wants to specialize in renewables and doesn’t mind heavy travel.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in soon—good engineering roles in Vegas don’t sit open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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