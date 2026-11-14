Las Vegas has a nice mix of office roles right now, from resorts and hospitals to schools and senior living. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)

(Tahiti Village Resort) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Support the Engineering team and resort leadership with scheduling, payroll paperwork, audits, and vendor coordination. Good fit if you’re strong in Word/Excel/PowerPoint, can type 55 wpm, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO where eligible).

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Tyrone Thompson Elementary, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 11 months / 8 hours per day

Handles school office and clerical work in a busy elementary setting. Great if you want a stable school schedule and like working around students and staff. Apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Centennial High School, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 11 months / 8 hours per day

Admin/secretary role supporting a high school office with documents, records, and daily operations. Good for detail‑oriented folks who want district benefits and a school‑year rhythm. Apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).

Employer: Clark County School District

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Health Services & Strategic Resources)

Type: Full-time, 12 months / 8 hours per day

Higher‑level secretary role supporting district health/strategic services. Year‑round position with steady hours; ideal if you have strong admin skills and want to be in a central office setting. Position available starting 12/1/26; apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).

Employer: The Management Trust

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: DOE

Junior admin role supporting community managers with letters, reports, meetings, and site walks for HOAs. Good if you’re organized, like working with homeowners and vendors, and don’t mind some driving to properties.

Employer: UHS / Summerlin Hospital (Valley Health System)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, days

Provides high‑level, confidential admin support to hospital leadership. Best for someone with 5+ years secretarial experience (including executive‑level) who wants strong hospital benefits and a fast‑paced healthcare environment.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment – Flamingo LV

Location: Las Vegas Strip, NV

Type: Full-time

Office‑style role inside housekeeping: you’ll manage schedules, approve payroll, track PTO/leave, and handle reports while also helping with basic admin tasks. Great if you like casino energy and can juggle details in a busy department.

Employer: Center Cut Landscaping, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Split role between the field and office: drive company vehicles, run errands, inspect properties, take photos, and keep Google Sheets trackers updated. Good for someone organized who likes being out and about, not just at a desk.

Employer: KOTRA / US Pharmatech

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17–$20/hour

General office role handling documents, data entry, filing, supplies, and cross‑department support. Fluency in Korean and English is required, and they note options for J‑1, OPT, E‑2, H1B visa sponsorship.

Employer: Carefree Senior Living at the Willows

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time, weekends required, in person

Pay: From $14/hour

Front‑desk style role for an independent senior community: greet visitors, help residents with requests, handle rent collection, vendors, phones, and emails, plus support events and breakfast/coffee service. Great if you’re people‑focused and enjoy working with seniors.

Employer: Mental Health Counseling and Wellness Center

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119

Type: In-person (telehealth clinic, no in‑office patients)

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Admin role in a psychiatric clinic focused on telehealth: manage Athenahealth EHR, intake, insurance checks, and phone/text communication with clients. Perfect if you already know Athenahealth and want a calm, office‑based healthcare job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; many of these have short posting windows.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.