undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Las Vegas admin & clerical jobs with multiple openings
Las Vegas has a nice mix of office roles right now, from resorts and hospitals to schools and senior living. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Administrative Assistant – Maintenance Dept. (Tahiti Village Resort)
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Tahiti Village Resort)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
- Pay: $22–$24/hour
- Support the Engineering team and resort leadership with scheduling, payroll paperwork, audits, and vendor coordination. Good fit if you’re strong in Word/Excel/PowerPoint, can type 55 wpm, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO where eligible).
Elementary School Clerk – T. Thompson ES
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Tyrone Thompson Elementary, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, 11 months / 8 hours per day
- Handles school office and clerical work in a busy elementary setting. Great if you want a stable school schedule and like working around students and staff. Apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).
Office Specialist II – Centennial HS
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Centennial High School, Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, 11 months / 8 hours per day
- Admin/secretary role supporting a high school office with documents, records, and daily operations. Good for detail‑oriented folks who want district benefits and a school‑year rhythm. Apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).
Administrative Secretary II – Health Services & Strategic Resources
- Employer: Clark County School District
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Health Services & Strategic Resources)
- Type: Full-time, 12 months / 8 hours per day
- Higher‑level secretary role supporting district health/strategic services. Year‑round position with steady hours; ideal if you have strong admin skills and want to be in a central office setting. Position available starting 12/1/26; apply by Nov 18, 2026 (per posting).
Assistant Community Association Manager
- Employer: The Management Trust
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Pay: DOE
- Junior admin role supporting community managers with letters, reports, meetings, and site walks for HOAs. Good if you’re organized, like working with homeowners and vendors, and don’t mind some driving to properties.
Executive Assistant – Administration (Summerlin Hospital)
- Employer: UHS / Summerlin Hospital (Valley Health System)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, days
- Provides high‑level, confidential admin support to hospital leadership. Best for someone with 5+ years secretarial experience (including executive‑level) who wants strong hospital benefits and a fast‑paced healthcare environment.
Housekeeping Clerk – Flamingo Las Vegas
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment – Flamingo LV
- Location: Las Vegas Strip, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Office‑style role inside housekeeping: you’ll manage schedules, approve payroll, track PTO/leave, and handle reports while also helping with basic admin tasks. Great if you like casino energy and can juggle details in a busy department.
Field and Office Support Assistant
- Employer: Center Cut Landscaping, LLC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Split role between the field and office: drive company vehicles, run errands, inspect properties, take photos, and keep Google Sheets trackers updated. Good for someone organized who likes being out and about, not just at a desk.
[KOTRA LA] US Pharmatech – Office Assistant
- Employer: KOTRA / US Pharmatech
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- General office role handling documents, data entry, filing, supplies, and cross‑department support. Fluency in Korean and English is required, and they note options for J‑1, OPT, E‑2, H1B visa sponsorship.
Customer Service Concierge
- Employer: Carefree Senior Living at the Willows
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Part-time, weekends required, in person
- Pay: From $14/hour
- Front‑desk style role for an independent senior community: greet visitors, help residents with requests, handle rent collection, vendors, phones, and emails, plus support events and breakfast/coffee service. Great if you’re people‑focused and enjoy working with seniors.
Medical Admin Assistant / Medical Assistant
- Employer: Mental Health Counseling and Wellness Center
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Type: In-person (telehealth clinic, no in‑office patients)
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- Admin role in a psychiatric clinic focused on telehealth: manage Athenahealth EHR, intake, insurance checks, and phone/text communication with clients. Perfect if you already know Athenahealth and want a calm, office‑based healthcare job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; many of these have short posting windows.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.