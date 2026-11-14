Las Vegas finance is busy right now—construction, gaming, and pro services are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there’s a solid mix of staff, manager, and partner‑level roles open.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle recurring and year‑end accounting, reconciliations, monthly close, budgets, and management reports. Great fit if you know GAAP, controls, and want a hands‑on role strengthening financial reporting.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage commercial loan accounts, analyze financials, and make credit decisions while growing relationships and new business. Ideal if you enjoy credit analysis plus client‑facing work.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,580 – $147,599

Lead trust administration and client relationships for complex trust and investment accounts. Best for someone with 5+ years trust admin experience and strong fiduciary and estate planning knowledge.

Employer: Robert Half (for a gaming & hospitality client)

Robert Half (for a gaming & hospitality client) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support journal entries, reconciliations, and month‑end close across multiple locations. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting and want exposure to the Vegas gaming/hospitality space.

Employer: Jobot (confidential Las Vegas CPA firm)

Jobot (confidential Las Vegas CPA firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000

Equity partner role with a long‑standing local CPA firm serving businesses, HOAs, real estate, and high‑net‑worth clients. Designed for a CPA tax pro ready for ownership, leadership, and business development.

Employer: Jobot (national public accounting firm)

Jobot (national public accounting firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $400,000

Lead audit practice growth, manage a book of business, and work with top‑tier clients. Best for CPAs with 10–15+ years public accounting and strong audit leadership experience.

Employer: Jobot (national public accounting firm)

Jobot (national public accounting firm) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $170,000

Manage multiple audit engagements and teams while keeping a focus on work‑life balance. Great for CPAs with 5–8+ years audit experience looking for a clear path to higher leadership.

Employer: Randstad USA (for a specialty subcontractor)

(for a specialty subcontractor) Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 + ~10% bonus

Own WIP and job‑cost accounting, full‑cycle GL, and cash flow for a high‑volume construction operation. Perfect if you’re a controller or senior assistant controller with strong construction WIP experience.

Employer: Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119 (On-site)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour

Support multi‑state union and non‑union payroll using Paycom, handling timesheets, deductions, and employee questions. Good fit if you have 2+ years payroll/accounting, love details, and can work some OT and weekends.

Employer: Terra West Management Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (type not listed)

Full-time (type not listed) Salary: Not listed

Prepare HOA financials, journal entries, bank recs, and audit packets while keeping records GAAP‑compliant. Great for someone with 2+ years accounting and solid Excel who likes structured GL work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Vegas employers are moving fast and often consider nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.