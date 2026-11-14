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💰 Las Vegas Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Las Vegas finance is busy right now—construction, gaming, and pro services are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there’s a solid mix of staff, manager, and partner‑level roles open.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle recurring and year‑end accounting, reconciliations, monthly close, budgets, and management reports. Great fit if you know GAAP, controls, and want a hands‑on role strengthening financial reporting.
Commercial Portfolio Manager
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage commercial loan accounts, analyze financials, and make credit decisions while growing relationships and new business. Ideal if you enjoy credit analysis plus client‑facing work.
AVP, Trust Officer
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,580 – $147,599
Lead trust administration and client relationships for complex trust and investment accounts. Best for someone with 5+ years trust admin experience and strong fiduciary and estate planning knowledge.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Robert Half (for a gaming & hospitality client)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support journal entries, reconciliations, and month‑end close across multiple locations. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting and want exposure to the Vegas gaming/hospitality space.
Tax Partner (Equity Opportunity)
- Employer: Jobot (confidential Las Vegas CPA firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000
Equity partner role with a long‑standing local CPA firm serving businesses, HOAs, real estate, and high‑net‑worth clients. Designed for a CPA tax pro ready for ownership, leadership, and business development.
Audit Partner
- Employer: Jobot (national public accounting firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $400,000
Lead audit practice growth, manage a book of business, and work with top‑tier clients. Best for CPAs with 10–15+ years public accounting and strong audit leadership experience.
Audit Manager
- Employer: Jobot (national public accounting firm)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $170,000
Manage multiple audit engagements and teams while keeping a focus on work‑life balance. Great for CPAs with 5–8+ years audit experience looking for a clear path to higher leadership.
Construction Controller
- Employer: Randstad USA (for a specialty subcontractor)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 + ~10% bonus
Own WIP and job‑cost accounting, full‑cycle GL, and cash flow for a high‑volume construction operation. Perfect if you’re a controller or senior assistant controller with strong construction WIP experience.
Payroll Coordinator
- Employer: Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89119 (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour
Support multi‑state union and non‑union payroll using Paycom, handling timesheets, deductions, and employee questions. Good fit if you have 2+ years payroll/accounting, love details, and can work some OT and weekends.
General Ledger Accountant
- Employer: Terra West Management Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (type not listed)
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare HOA financials, journal entries, bank recs, and audit packets while keeping records GAAP‑compliant. Great for someone with 2+ years accounting and solid Excel who likes structured GL work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Vegas employers are moving fast and often consider nearby experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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