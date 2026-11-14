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🎁 Free & Trade-Friendly Finds Around Las Vegas Today
Las Vegas neighbors are sharing some great free items and trade deals right now. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Brown Leather La-Z-Boy Recliner Chair (Free)
Item: Brown leather La-Z-Boy recliner chair
Condition: Works great; reclining mechanism is fully functional. Upholstery is peeling and worn, so it’s best for someone who doesn’t mind visible wear, plans to use a slipcover, or wants a reupholstery project.
Location: Rancho Alta Mira, northwest Las Vegas, NV
Cost: FREE
Pickup: Pickup only; must be able to move and transport the chair yourself.
Comfortable, generously padded recliner that would be perfect for a cozy TV or reading corner if you’re okay with the worn leather.
Toy Poodle Puppies Looking for New Homes
Item: Toy Poodle puppies needing new homes
Details: Raised with care; have vaccinations and deworming completed. The owner notes health screenings including DNA, eye, and patellar evaluations, with documentation available for interested families.
Location: Summer Springs, Las Vegas, NV
Cost: Listing is under free/for sale; check with the poster directly about any fees, adoption terms, or requirements.
If you’re looking for a small companion dog and care about health testing, this could be a good match. Be sure to ask all your usual questions about temperament, parents, and any adoption process.
👉 See this listing on Nextdoor
“Cambiando mirada” Eye Makeup Product
Item: Eye makeup / beauty product ("Cambiando mirada")
Condition: New
Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Makeup → Eye Makeup
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Details: Description says: “No dudes en preguntar” (Spanish for “Don’t hesitate to ask”). The seller invites questions, so you can ask about price, if there’s a promo, or if any items are free with purchase.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
30th Magikarp Card for Trade
Item: 30th Magikarp trading card (likely a special or premium card)
Condition: New
Type of deal: 1-to-1 trade only – the owner wants to trade for the 30th Gengar SIR card. They note the two cards are similar in value, with the Magikarp being slightly higher.
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Good option if you’re a card collector who has the Gengar SIR and wants to swap without spending cash.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Zelda Ocarina – Trade for Zelda Pro Controller
Item: Zelda-themed ocarina (wind instrument)
Condition: New
Category: Musical Instruments → Wind Instruments
Type of deal: Owner is looking to trade the ocarina for a Zelda Pro Controller (likely a Nintendo Switch controller).
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Nice chance for gamers who have an extra Zelda Pro Controller and want a fun, themed instrument without spending money.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Multi-Family Garage Sale – Country Crossings Street (8700 Block)
Event: Multi-family garage sale
Location: Country Crossings Street, 8700 block, Countryside, Las Vegas, NV
Date & Time: Friday, November 13th, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm
Payment: Cash only, no bills larger than $20
Directions: Follow the orange/black signs.
Items mentioned include:
- Beautiful custom-made oak armoire
- Kitchenware and appliances
- Home décor
- Garden tools and accessories
- Tools
- Men’s clothing
- Women’s clothing and accessories
- Dog items
While this is a sale (not a free event), multi-family sales often have very low prices and sometimes free boxes near the curb, so it can be worth a quick stop if you’re in the area.
Free and low-cost finds in Las Vegas tend to go quickly, especially working furniture, pets, and collectibles. If something here interests you, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.