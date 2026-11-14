Las Vegas neighbors are sharing some great free items and trade deals right now. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Brown leather La-Z-Boy recliner chair

Condition: Works great; reclining mechanism is fully functional. Upholstery is peeling and worn, so it’s best for someone who doesn’t mind visible wear, plans to use a slipcover, or wants a reupholstery project.

Location: Rancho Alta Mira, northwest Las Vegas, NV

Cost: FREE

Pickup: Pickup only; must be able to move and transport the chair yourself.

Comfortable, generously padded recliner that would be perfect for a cozy TV or reading corner if you’re okay with the worn leather.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Toy Poodle puppies needing new homes

Details: Raised with care; have vaccinations and deworming completed. The owner notes health screenings including DNA, eye, and patellar evaluations, with documentation available for interested families.

Location: Summer Springs, Las Vegas, NV

Cost: Listing is under free/for sale; check with the poster directly about any fees, adoption terms, or requirements.

If you’re looking for a small companion dog and care about health testing, this could be a good match. Be sure to ask all your usual questions about temperament, parents, and any adoption process.

👉 See this listing on Nextdoor

Item: Eye makeup / beauty product ("Cambiando mirada")

Condition: New

Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Makeup → Eye Makeup

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Details: Description says: “No dudes en preguntar” (Spanish for “Don’t hesitate to ask”). The seller invites questions, so you can ask about price, if there’s a promo, or if any items are free with purchase.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: 30th Magikarp trading card (likely a special or premium card)

Condition: New

Type of deal: 1-to-1 trade only – the owner wants to trade for the 30th Gengar SIR card. They note the two cards are similar in value, with the Magikarp being slightly higher.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Good option if you’re a card collector who has the Gengar SIR and wants to swap without spending cash.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Zelda-themed ocarina (wind instrument)

Condition: New

Category: Musical Instruments → Wind Instruments

Type of deal: Owner is looking to trade the ocarina for a Zelda Pro Controller (likely a Nintendo Switch controller).

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Nice chance for gamers who have an extra Zelda Pro Controller and want a fun, themed instrument without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Event: Multi-family garage sale

Location: Country Crossings Street, 8700 block, Countryside, Las Vegas, NV

Date & Time: Friday, November 13th, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Payment: Cash only, no bills larger than $20

Directions: Follow the orange/black signs.

Items mentioned include:

Beautiful custom-made oak armoire

Kitchenware and appliances

Home décor

Garden tools and accessories

Tools

Men’s clothing

Women’s clothing and accessories

Dog items

While this is a sale (not a free event), multi-family sales often have very low prices and sometimes free boxes near the curb, so it can be worth a quick stop if you’re in the area.

👉 See this event on Nextdoor

Free and low-cost finds in Las Vegas tend to go quickly, especially working furniture, pets, and collectibles. If something here interests you, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.