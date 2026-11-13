📅 Hawaii steer wrestler with NWOSU ties headed to NFR

Trisyn Kalawaia, a 24-year-old steer wrestler from Hilo, Hawaii, has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), held Dec. 3–12 in Las Vegas.

Kalawaia grew up surfing on the Big Island and later found rodeo through his stepfather, longtime cowboy Billy Benevides. He moved to the mainland to rodeo at Central Arizona College, then transferred to Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, where he trained under eight-time NFR qualifier Stockton Graves.

In just his fourth ProRodeo season, Kalawaia finished the regular season 14th in the world steer wrestling standings with $119,427, earning his first NFR trip. He’s only the third Hawaiian ever to qualify for the NFR, joining bull rider Myron Duarte and steer wrestler Cody Cabral.

His 2026 season included a share of the title at Fort Worth, Texas, and big checks from Salinas, California, and the Calgary Stampede. In Las Vegas, he’ll ride the horse Cletis with 2017 world champion Tyler Pearson hazing.

Kalawaia says he’s proud to represent Hawaii and carry his paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) roots onto rodeo’s biggest stage.