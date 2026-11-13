Las Vegas schools and universities are hiring across the board right now, from K–12 classrooms to higher-ed leadership and medical education.

Here are several standout roles if you love teaching, mentoring, and building strong learning communities.

Employer: University of Nevada–Las Vegas (College of Education)

University of Nevada–Las Vegas (College of Education) Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 9‑month, tenure-track academic faculty

Salary: Competitive with similar institutions

Deadline: Review begins November 30, 2026 (open until filled)

Lead research and teaching in workforce development, talent pipelines, and school‑to‑work transitions at an R1 research university. This role is ideal if you have a terminal degree in a related field and want to blend research, grants, and community partnerships in a fast-growing regional economy.

Employer: UHS / The Valley Health System – Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Summerlin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the graduate medical education simulation lab, managing daily operations, equipment, and training scenarios for residency programs. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred), 3+ years in simulation/medical education, and instructor certifications like ACLS/BLS/PALS.

Employer: The Meadows School (independent PreK–12)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Summerlin)

Type: Full-time, on campus

Salary: Not listed

Lead enrollment strategy and the full admissions experience at a 40‑acre independent school campus serving 1,000+ students. You’ll manage the admissions team, partner with division leaders, and use data to guide recruitment, with strong benefits including no-cost employee medical and dental, retirement contributions, and tuition remission.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV – Carroll M. Johnston STEM Academy of Environmental Studies

Type: 10‑month school administrator (Step 40)

Salary: Step-based (not listed)

Step-based (not listed) Posting Window: Posted Nov 12, 2026; unposts Nov 19, 2026

Serve as Dean of Students at a STEM-focused academy, supporting school culture, student behavior, and day‑to‑day operations. You’ll need completion of CCSD’s Aspiring School Administrators Program or 1+ year of K–12 admin experience and eligibility for a Nevada school administrative endorsement.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: Las Vegas, NV – Victoria Fertitta Middle School

Type: 10‑month school administrator (Step 40)

Salary: Step-based (not listed)

Step-based (not listed) Posting Window: Posted Nov 12, 2026; unposts Nov 19, 2026

Join Fertitta MS as Dean of Students, focusing on student support, discipline, and campus climate in Region Two. Same requirements as other CCSD dean roles: CCSD Aspiring School Administrators Program or 1+ year admin experience, plus ability to obtain a Nevada admin endorsement.

Employer: Clark County School District (CCSD)

Location: Las Vegas, NV – Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy

Type: Full-time middle school teacher (Title I, Tier I)

Salary: Not listed

Teach middle school English at a leadership-focused, Title I campus in Region One. You’ll need to meet CCSD’s licensed teacher requirements and upload your license and transcripts, plus complete your full 7‑year work history in the application.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.