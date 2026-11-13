Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of movement: freight, people, and even self‑driving cars. Here are several solid transportation openings around town, from entry-level driving to six-figure aviation tech paths.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive hourly + tips cash daily + mileage (paid even when not driving)

This is a classic pizza delivery role with flexible schedules, daily cash tips, and team-member discounts. Great if you want steady local driving, customer interaction, and room to move up in the store.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25.00–$40.00/hour

Work on high-end private aircraft interiors—carpets, seats, cabinetry, and more. Benefits start day one, with weekly pay, 401(k) match, bonuses, and multiple schedule options (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $30.00–$60.00/hour

Maintain and repair sophisticated civilian aircraft—engines, hydraulics, electrical, inspections, and more. Requires A&P license, offers day-one benefits, weekly pay, bonuses, and clear growth in a major MRO.

(Duplicate posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (competitive wages)

Deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and keep the company vehicle clean and inspected. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match from day one, stock purchase plan, and health benefits.

Employer: Meadow Gold Dairy / Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.65–$27.38/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, start between 12:00am–4:00am

Run a set route delivering dairy products, unloading by hand and building relationships with regular customers. Good fit if you want a farmer-owned company, steady nights/early mornings, and physical work.

Employer: JSX

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24.75/hour

Provide in-flight safety and service on a semi-private carrier where you’re home-based in Vegas. Includes medical, 100% employer-paid dental & vision, travel perks on JSX + other airlines, 401(k) match, and flexible PTO.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.11–$32.29/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles for pickup and delivery, handle packages up to 50 lbs, and interact with customers. Wide health, vision, dental, retirement, and tuition reimbursement benefits, with a broad Mon–Sat 6am–6pm window.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12.10–$19.80/hour

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and light repairs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay, and is a good starting point if you want to move into full technician work.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32.90–$38.08/hour; linehaul mileage $0.7561–$0.8753/mile

Operate a CDL‑A tractor-trailer for local pickup and delivery, including doubles and hazmat freight. Strong hourly pay, plus health, vision, dental, 401(k), bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and paid holidays/vacation.

Employer: Motional

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $67,000–$72,000/year

Monitor and support real-time autonomous vehicle operations from a command center—tracking fleets, logging incidents, and coordinating field teams. Great if you like tech, operations, and the idea of working on driverless cars.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15–$18/hour

Do oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance while learning from senior techs. Offers paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a clear path up to senior tech or leadership roles.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.50–$39.22/hour

Drive Class A trucks (roll-off, tanker, van) hauling hazardous and non-hazardous waste, often with some overnights but most weekends/holidays off. Strong package with medical, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and disability/life coverage.

Employer: Codale Electric Supply

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Local daytime CDL‑A delivery of electrical supplies with loading/unloading and some warehouse help. Comes with 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/sick/personal days, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Gira Logistics, Inc

Location: Las Vegas, NV ↔ San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: From $250/day

Run a dedicated Amazon drop-and-hook route—no live loading/unloading—between Las Vegas and San Bernardino. You get paid tolls, paid training, and steady work if you have 3+ years CDL‑A experience.

Employer: PFLS Inc. (FedEx Ground linehaul carrier)

Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Seasonal/Other (peak season, potential to go permanent)

Seasonal/Other (peak season, potential to go permanent) Pay: $1,500–$1,800 per week (average)

Solo FedEx Ground linehaul runs from the North Las Vegas hub, drop-and-hook, home most days. Ideal if you already know FedEx linehaul and want strong weekly pay, fuel card, and direct access to leadership.

Employer: the D Casino & Hotel

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Hourly (Valet Runner)

Hourly (Valet Runner) Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Retrieve and park guest vehicles, help with luggage, and direct traffic at the property. Good fit if you like fast-paced guest service, know the local streets, and are comfortable driving both manual and automatic cars.

Employer: Hopdrive

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on the road)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $15–$20/hour (per move, as an independent contractor)

Move cars for dealerships and auto clients—no passengers, no fuel costs, no wear on your own car. You pick gigs in the app and set your own schedule; must be able to drive manual and pass background/MVR checks.

Employer: Oak Harbor Freight Lines

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $33.86/hour, overtime after 8 hours

Local pickup and delivery using forklifts, pallet jacks, and hand trucks, with strong focus on paperwork and customer service. Solid LTL package: medical/dental/vision, 401(k) 100% match up to 5%, PTO, holidays, and cell phone stipend.

Employer: Oak Harbor Freight Lines

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $0.79/mile / $33.86/hour, plus pay for each drop, hook, chain, fuel stop, and wait time

Night linehaul between terminals with no-touch freight and home most nights. Comes with the same strong benefits as their P&D roles and is ideal if you like night driving and steady linehaul work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas transportation roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.