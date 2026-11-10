🎨 Las Vegas arts & media jobs with multiple openings

Las Vegas keeps growing as a creative hub, from live TV to UX for global events. Here are a few solid arts and media roles hiring now.

Employer: icreatives

icreatives Location: Las Vegas, NV (onsite only)

Type: Part-time, temp-to-hire (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Focus: Large-format print production, not concept design

This role is all about clean, accurate files for signs, vehicle wraps, and big displays. Great fit if you love Adobe Illustrator, prepress, and making sure artwork actually prints right.

Employer: The Freeman Company (TFC) Brands

Location: Las Vegas, NV (hybrid; 1–2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$135,000/year + up to 5% annual bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, tuition reimbursement, parental leave (for eligible full-time staff)

Lead UX research for a global events company, shaping a digital shopping experience for trade show exhibitors. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in UX research, are strong with mixed methods, and like turning insights into product decisions.

Employer: Univision Communications Inc

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Run the studio floor for live and taped broadcasts—managing talent cues, mics, props, and sets. Good for someone with 2–3 years live studio experience, strong under pressure, and ideally bilingual in English and Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.