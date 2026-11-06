🏭 Las Vegas Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Las Vegas is busy behind the Strip lights too — warehouses, plants, and fabrication shops are all hiring. If you like hands-on work, fixing machines, or keeping production moving, there’s a solid mix of roles open right now.

Employer: VT Construction, Inc

VT Construction, Inc Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a 2025 Doosan 5700 3‑Axis Vertical CNC Mill making tight-tolerance prototype parts. Great fit if you have CNC vertical mill + Fanuc control experience and like independent, precision work.

Employer: Fuse Technical Group

Fuse Technical Group Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in an audio-visual equipment warehouse with lots of movement—lifting, loading, scanning barcodes, and using a computer inventory system. Good for someone organized, tech-comfortable, and open to weekend shifts.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the Rental Division by unloading soiled products and loading clean uniforms, mats, and supplies onto trucks. Best for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license who can handle physical work, hot/cold temps, and a fast pace.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,500 – $118,000 per year

Lead quality for new product introductions and manufacturing at a high-tech facility serving AI, cloud, and server customers. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in quality/program management, QMS/ISO experience, and strong data and project skills.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.50 – $54.87 per hour

Be the go-to expert keeping high-speed bottling and injection equipment running—troubleshooting, repairs, and leading best practices. Great for techs with 6+ years maintenance in manufacturing, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and comfort training others.

Employer: BattleBorn Construction Supply

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Cut, bend, and shape rebar to order using fabrication machines in a fast-paced yard environment. Experience is preferred but not required—you just need to be reliable, able to lift 50 lbs, work outdoors, and open to early mornings and overtime.

Employer: Gamus LLC (GTS Distribution)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle shipping, receiving, picking, and packing using basic computer systems and UPS software. Good entry-level warehouse role if you can lift up to 70 lbs, stand most of the day, and work well on a small team.

Employer: MasterBrand Cabinets

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote near plant possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and audit product and process quality standards for wood cabinetry manufacturing. Best for someone with 2+ years in quality/standards, strong technical writing, and experience with tools like FMEA, SPC, MSA, Gage R&R.

Employer: MasterBrand Cabinets

Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote near plant possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead automation and mistake-proofing projects—think robotics, vision systems, and AOI—to boost cabinet manufacturing quality. A strong match if you have 5+ years quality engineering, hands-on automation/vision experience, and like owning projects from concept to rollout.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.