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Las Vegas
🏭 Las Vegas Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Las Vegas is busy behind the Strip lights too — warehouses, plants, and fabrication shops are all hiring. If you like hands-on work, fixing machines, or keeping production moving, there’s a solid mix of roles open right now.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: VT Construction, Inc
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a 2025 Doosan 5700 3‑Axis Vertical CNC Mill making tight-tolerance prototype parts. Great fit if you have CNC vertical mill + Fanuc control experience and like independent, precision work.
Warehouse Operations Associate
- Employer: Fuse Technical Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role in an audio-visual equipment warehouse with lots of movement—lifting, loading, scanning barcodes, and using a computer inventory system. Good for someone organized, tech-comfortable, and open to weekend shifts.
Warehouse Associate – Loader/Unloader (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Rental Division by unloading soiled products and loading clean uniforms, mats, and supplies onto trucks. Best for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license who can handle physical work, hot/cold temps, and a fast pace.
Quality Program Manager
- Employer: Hyve Solutions
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,500 – $118,000 per year
Lead quality for new product introductions and manufacturing at a high-tech facility serving AI, cloud, and server customers. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in quality/program management, QMS/ISO experience, and strong data and project skills.
Sr. Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.50 – $54.87 per hour
Be the go-to expert keeping high-speed bottling and injection equipment running—troubleshooting, repairs, and leading best practices. Great for techs with 6+ years maintenance in manufacturing, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and comfort training others.
Rebar Fabricator
- Employer: BattleBorn Construction Supply
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
Cut, bend, and shape rebar to order using fabrication machines in a fast-paced yard environment. Experience is preferred but not required—you just need to be reliable, able to lift 50 lbs, work outdoors, and open to early mornings and overtime.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Gamus LLC (GTS Distribution)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle shipping, receiving, picking, and packing using basic computer systems and UPS software. Good entry-level warehouse role if you can lift up to 70 lbs, stand most of the day, and work well on a small team.
Engineer, Quality Standards
- Employer: MasterBrand Cabinets
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote near plant possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create and audit product and process quality standards for wood cabinetry manufacturing. Best for someone with 2+ years in quality/standards, strong technical writing, and experience with tools like FMEA, SPC, MSA, Gage R&R.
Engineer, Quality Innovation
- Employer: MasterBrand Cabinets
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote near plant possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead automation and mistake-proofing projects—think robotics, vision systems, and AOI—to boost cabinet manufacturing quality. A strong match if you have 5+ years quality engineering, hands-on automation/vision experience, and like owning projects from concept to rollout.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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