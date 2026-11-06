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Las Vegas
👔 Las Vegas Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Las Vegas leadership hiring is hot right now—from luxury retail and live entertainment to tech, real estate, and city government. If you’re ready to step into a bigger role, these openings span on-site, hybrid, and remote options.
General Manager – Luxury Retail
- Employer: Prada
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site retail store)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a flagship-level luxury store as the “owner of the business,” driving sales, client experience, and team performance. Great fit if you love fashion, high-touch clienteling, and building a strong sales culture.
Technical Director, Events
- Employer: Sparks (part of The Freeman Company)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (travel 25–50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee technical production for large live, virtual, and hybrid events—think festivals, big keynotes, and brand activations. Ideal for a senior production pro who can manage AV vendors, budgets, and complex show builds.
Facilities & Infrastructure Construction Manager
- Employer: Harmony Homes
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as the master developer’s right hand on mega-scale projects, overseeing roads, utilities, power, and core facilities. Great for a civil/construction leader who’s comfortable with contracts, permitting, and big-ticket infrastructure.
Head of Audio – “O”
- Employer: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the audio team for one of Vegas’s most iconic shows, managing sound systems, crew schedules, and live mix for performances. Perfect for a seasoned live-audio leader who thrives under pressure and loves showbiz.
Business Performance – Supply Chain Manufacturing Operations Solution – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Las Vegas, NV / Anywhere in US
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
- Salary Range (US offices): $150,400 – $390,500 (location-dependent)
Lead design and build of AI-enabled manufacturing solutions—knowledge graphs, RAG, industrial data platforms, and more. Best for a hands-on solution leader with deep manufacturing + AI experience.
National College Leadership Program Trainee – Las Vegas
- Employer: Encore
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (placement across major metro venues)
- Type: Full-time, 5‑month Manager-in-Training
- Salary: ~$62,000/year
A structured path into operations or sales management in live events and hospitality. Designed for recent or upcoming grads who want to move quickly into a manager role at hotels, casinos, and conference centers.
Regional Manager – NV
- Employer: Mission Rock Residential
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $125,000 – $135,000 (base + variable incentive)
Oversee a portfolio of apartment communities, budgets, and on-site teams while driving NOI and resident satisfaction. Great for experienced property leaders with strong financial chops and Fair Housing knowledge.
Business Performance – Supply Chain Manufacturing Ops & AI Transformation Delivery – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Las Vegas, NV / Anywhere in US
- Type: Full-time, Consulting (travel up to 80–100%)
- Salary Range (US offices): $150,400 – $390,500 (location-dependent)
Lead large, tech-enabled manufacturing transformations from strategy through implementation and value realization. Ideal if you’re a client-facing leader who can bridge plant operations and advanced data/AI.
Enterprise Project Manager
- Employer: City of Las Vegas
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run high-visibility, cross-department tech projects for the city, from planning through delivery. Good match for PMP-level project leaders who enjoy public-sector impact and complex stakeholder management.
Business Operations Director
- Employer: Mzhubtech
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own how work flows across a growing tech business—planning, capacity, vendor performance, and operational reporting. Best for a 20+ year operations veteran who likes fixing bottlenecks and building scalable processes.
NBS / Modernization Supervisor
- Employer: KONE
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $112,500 – $147,630 + bonus (target 15%)
Lead modernization projects for elevators/escalators, managing job sites, safety, schedules, and a field team. Great for construction or service supervisors ready to own P&L and team performance.
Community Association Manager
- Employer: Associa
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (Nevada CAM license required)
Manage HOA/condo communities, board relationships, budgets, and vendor work. A solid step if you like client-facing work, property operations, and community-building.
Senior Product Manager – Treatment Delivery Systems
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Remote (US-based, incl. Las Vegas)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $177,780 – $244,442
Own product strategy for advanced radiation therapy delivery systems, working closely with clinicians and R&D. Ideal for a PhD-level medical physicist ready to move into high-impact product leadership.
Senior Project Manager – Construction
- Employer: Suffolk Construction
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run large, complex builds end-to-end—budget, schedule, contracts, risk, and team leadership. Best for construction leaders with 10+ years’ experience who want to own marquee Vegas projects.
Branch Vice President
- Employer: BluSky Restoration Contractors
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $95,000 – $175,000 base + $60,000 – $250,000 OTE commission + vehicle allowance
Full P&L and leadership for the Las Vegas branch—sales, operations, and team development in property restoration. Strong fit for a business-builder with restoration or construction background.
Senior Product Manager, CXS Solutions
- Employer: Aristocrat
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead product strategy and roadmap for casino management software used by operators worldwide. Great for enterprise SaaS product leaders who know gaming systems and B2B lifecycle management.
Project Manager – Water/Wastewater
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (relocation eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage multi-million-dollar water and wastewater infrastructure projects, from BD through delivery. Ideal for a PE-track (or licensed) engineer who wants both project and client leadership.
Technical Product Manager – Conversational AI
- Employer: Wipro
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Contract
- Salary Range: $60,000 – $135,000 (role + location dependent)
Drive complex Conversational AI and Generative AI programs, aligning product, engineering, and business teams. Great for a technical PM who’s shipped AI/LLM-powered customer experiences.
Regional Manager – NV (Duplicate Listing)
- Employer: Mission Rock Residential
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Note: Same role as the Mission Rock Regional Manager above, posted on a second site.
If you’re interested, apply through whichever platform you prefer.
Project Coordinator – PMO
- Employer: Aristocrat
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the project management office with software deployment coordination, data checks, and reporting. A good stepping stone into project or product management within the gaming tech space.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or talent pools you can join.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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