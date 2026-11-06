👔 Las Vegas Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Las Vegas leadership hiring is hot right now—from luxury retail and live entertainment to tech, real estate, and city government. If you’re ready to step into a bigger role, these openings span on-site, hybrid, and remote options.

Employer: Prada

Prada Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site retail store)

(on-site retail store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a flagship-level luxury store as the “owner of the business,” driving sales, client experience, and team performance. Great fit if you love fashion, high-touch clienteling, and building a strong sales culture.

Employer: Sparks (part of The Freeman Company)

(part of The Freeman Company) Location: Las Vegas, NV (travel 25–50% )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee technical production for large live, virtual, and hybrid events—think festivals, big keynotes, and brand activations. Ideal for a senior production pro who can manage AV vendors, budgets, and complex show builds.

Employer: Harmony Homes

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as the master developer’s right hand on mega-scale projects, overseeing roads, utilities, power, and core facilities. Great for a civil/construction leader who’s comfortable with contracts, permitting, and big-ticket infrastructure.

Employer: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the audio team for one of Vegas’s most iconic shows, managing sound systems, crew schedules, and live mix for performances. Perfect for a seasoned live-audio leader who thrives under pressure and loves showbiz.

Employer: EY

Location: Las Vegas, NV / Anywhere in US

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Salary Range (US offices): $150,400 – $390,500 (location-dependent)

Lead design and build of AI-enabled manufacturing solutions—knowledge graphs, RAG, industrial data platforms, and more. Best for a hands-on solution leader with deep manufacturing + AI experience.

Employer: Encore

Location: Las Vegas, NV (placement across major metro venues)

(placement across major metro venues) Type: Full-time, 5‑month Manager-in-Training

Salary: ~$62,000/year

A structured path into operations or sales management in live events and hospitality. Designed for recent or upcoming grads who want to move quickly into a manager role at hotels, casinos, and conference centers.

Employer: Mission Rock Residential

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $125,000 – $135,000 (base + variable incentive)

Oversee a portfolio of apartment communities, budgets, and on-site teams while driving NOI and resident satisfaction. Great for experienced property leaders with strong financial chops and Fair Housing knowledge.

Employer: EY

Location: Las Vegas, NV / Anywhere in US

Type: Full-time, Consulting (travel up to 80–100%)

Salary Range (US offices): $150,400 – $390,500 (location-dependent)

Lead large, tech-enabled manufacturing transformations from strategy through implementation and value realization. Ideal if you’re a client-facing leader who can bridge plant operations and advanced data/AI.

Employer: City of Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run high-visibility, cross-department tech projects for the city, from planning through delivery. Good match for PMP-level project leaders who enjoy public-sector impact and complex stakeholder management.

Employer: Mzhubtech

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own how work flows across a growing tech business—planning, capacity, vendor performance, and operational reporting. Best for a 20+ year operations veteran who likes fixing bottlenecks and building scalable processes.

Employer: KONE

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $112,500 – $147,630 + bonus (target 15%)

Lead modernization projects for elevators/escalators, managing job sites, safety, schedules, and a field team. Great for construction or service supervisors ready to own P&L and team performance.

Employer: Associa

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Nevada CAM license required)

Manage HOA/condo communities, board relationships, budgets, and vendor work. A solid step if you like client-facing work, property operations, and community-building.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Remote (US-based, incl. Las Vegas)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $177,780 – $244,442

Own product strategy for advanced radiation therapy delivery systems, working closely with clinicians and R&D. Ideal for a PhD-level medical physicist ready to move into high-impact product leadership.

Employer: Suffolk Construction

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run large, complex builds end-to-end—budget, schedule, contracts, risk, and team leadership. Best for construction leaders with 10+ years’ experience who want to own marquee Vegas projects.

Employer: BluSky Restoration Contractors

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $95,000 – $175,000 base + $60,000 – $250,000 OTE commission + vehicle allowance

Full P&L and leadership for the Las Vegas branch—sales, operations, and team development in property restoration. Strong fit for a business-builder with restoration or construction background.

Employer: Aristocrat

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead product strategy and roadmap for casino management software used by operators worldwide. Great for enterprise SaaS product leaders who know gaming systems and B2B lifecycle management.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Las Vegas, NV (relocation eligible)

(relocation eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage multi-million-dollar water and wastewater infrastructure projects, from BD through delivery. Ideal for a PE-track (or licensed) engineer who wants both project and client leadership.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Contract

Salary Range: $60,000 – $135,000 (role + location dependent)

Drive complex Conversational AI and Generative AI programs, aligning product, engineering, and business teams. Great for a technical PM who’s shipped AI/LLM-powered customer experiences.

Employer: Mission Rock Residential

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Note: Same role as the Mission Rock Regional Manager above, posted on a second site.

If you’re interested, apply through whichever platform you prefer.

Employer: Aristocrat

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the project management office with software deployment coordination, data checks, and reporting. A good stepping stone into project or product management within the gaming tech space.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.