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Las Vegas
🚚 Las Vegas Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Las Vegas is busy behind the scenes right now—warehouses, parts counters, and logistics teams are all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Coordinator
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps medical equipment and supplies flowing smoothly—shipping, receiving, cleaning gear, and managing inventory. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and like hands-on work that supports patient care.
Freight Flow Associate
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: 1910 E Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums
Move freight, run a forklift, stock shelves, and help members on the sales floor. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: FORTILINE / Reece USA
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help receive, stock, and load materials that support clean water and HVAC projects, using forklifts and other equipment. Full-time associates get medical, dental, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and parental leave.
Pet Transfer and Operations Associate
- Employer: Furry Friend Funerals
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, ~8 AM–5 PM)
- Salary: $15.00/hour (90-day review)
Drive a company van for pet transfers, manage deliveries, handle paperwork, and support families during a tough time. Includes a fuel card, steady hours, and a mix of field and office logistics work.
Parts Manager In-Training – Las Vegas Stores
- Employer: AutoNation
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commission, averages $8,000–$10,000/month
Run an automotive parts department—inventory, purchasing, pricing, and team leadership—across Las Vegas stores. Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, vehicle and service discounts, and room to grow in a Fortune 200 company.
Procurement Analyst
- Employer: GHOST
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (local candidates only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee beverage raw material purchasing and inventory from suppliers to warehouses using NetSuite and Excel. Great for someone with 3+ years in procurement or inventory who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition support in a fast-growing brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Las Vegas employers are moving fast and often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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