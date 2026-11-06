🚚 Las Vegas Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Las Vegas is busy behind the scenes right now—warehouses, parts counters, and logistics teams are all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps medical equipment and supplies flowing smoothly—shipping, receiving, cleaning gear, and managing inventory. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and like hands-on work that supports patient care.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 1910 E Serene Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Move freight, run a forklift, stock shelves, and help members on the sales floor. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: FORTILINE / Reece USA

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help receive, stock, and load materials that support clean water and HVAC projects, using forklifts and other equipment. Full-time associates get medical, dental, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: Furry Friend Funerals

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, ~8 AM–5 PM)

Salary: $15.00/hour (90-day review)

Drive a company van for pet transfers, manage deliveries, handle paperwork, and support families during a tough time. Includes a fuel card, steady hours, and a mix of field and office logistics work.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission, averages $8,000–$10,000/month

Run an automotive parts department—inventory, purchasing, pricing, and team leadership—across Las Vegas stores. Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, vehicle and service discounts, and room to grow in a Fortune 200 company.

Employer: GHOST

Location: Las Vegas, NV (local candidates only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee beverage raw material purchasing and inventory from suppliers to warehouses using NetSuite and Excel. Great for someone with 3+ years in procurement or inventory who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition support in a fast-growing brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Las Vegas employers are moving fast and often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.