🚔 Las Vegas Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Security and safety roles are busy in Las Vegas right now, especially for evening and overnight shifts. If you’ve got a guard card, safety background, or leadership skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Las Vegas Parking / LVP Security Services

Las Vegas Parking / LVP Security Services Location: Las Vegas, NV

Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour (listed pay info varies in posting)

(listed pay info varies in posting) Type: Full-time , Evenings 3 PM–11 PM (Tue–Sat)

, Highlights: Unarmed post at a 24-hour residential high-rise condo. Lots of resident contact, CCTV monitoring, report writing, and access control. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, and promotion from within. NV PILB Guard Card and 2 years’ security experience required.

Employer: Citadel Security USA

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89031

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time , 7:30 PM–4:00 AM

, Highlights: Overnight armed role with strong focus on resident and visitor service. Mix of patrols, CCTV, access control, and detailed incident reporting. Requires active armed guard card, personal firearm, firearms training, and 1–2 years of armed security experience.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Highlights: High guest-contact role at a resort, acting as first responder for guest and staff injuries, plus patrols, lockouts, and emergency response. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounted stays, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities. Strong customer service and 2 years of security/hotel/customer service preferred.

Employer: Phillips Infrastructure

Location: Based in Las Vegas, NV with travel across CO, AZ, NM, NV

Based in with travel across Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time , travel required

, travel required Highlights: Senior safety role overseeing construction/MSHA mining safety programs, inspections, investigations, and training for 5–30 employees. Requires 5–10 years MSHA/construction safety experience, plus multiple safety credentials (ASP/GSP, CHST, MSHA Trainer) and a pre-employment physical.

Employer: Freeman Company

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-person, office/show-site)

(in-person, office/show-site) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time , up to 25% travel

, up to Highlights: Leadership role building a safety culture for live events. Manages a field safety team, leads incident prevention and investigations, and ensures DOT and safety compliance. Requires prior safety and loss prevention experience, strong communication, and offers medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and parental leave.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Highlights: Front-door and sales-floor loss prevention role focused on theft deterrence and safety. Lots of customer interaction, monitoring entrances/exits, and training staff on shortage reduction. 1 year retail or LP/security experience preferred; must be able to stand and walk most of the shift.

Employer: Southwest Protective Agency

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time , 32–40 hours/week

, Highlights: Patrols by vehicle and on foot, responds to incidents, uses CCTV and access control, and writes reports. Security, law enforcement, or military background is a plus. Role values CPR/first aid skills, de-escalation, and strong communication.

Employer: Aritzia

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Distribution Centre)

(Distribution Centre) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Highlights: Leadership role in loss prevention and risk management at a distribution center. Focus on protecting people, product, property, and financial assets, plus coaching team members and improving processes. Offers strong perks like product discount, paid baby leave, virtual wellness resources, and various lifestyle discounts.

Employer: 1st Security Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Pay: From $50,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Management role overseeing daily security operations, scheduling, dispatch phone, post orders, and site inspections. Requires security leadership skills, strong reporting, and an active armed guard card with duty weapon. Includes paid time off.

Employer: Citadel Security USA

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89031

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time , 7:30 PM–4:00 AM

, Highlights: Same overnight armed position as listed above with Citadel, posted on a different site. If you like structured patrols, clear post orders, and detailed reporting, this is worth a closer look.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple posts and shifts once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.