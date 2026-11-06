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Las Vegas
🚔 Las Vegas Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Security and safety roles are busy in Las Vegas right now, especially for evening and overnight shifts. If you’ve got a guard card, safety background, or leadership skills, there are several solid options to check out.
Unarmed Security – High Rise Condo (Swing Shift)
- Employer: Las Vegas Parking / LVP Security Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour (listed pay info varies in posting)
- Type: Full-time, Evenings 3 PM–11 PM (Tue–Sat)
- Highlights: Unarmed post at a 24-hour residential high-rise condo. Lots of resident contact, CCTV monitoring, report writing, and access control. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, and promotion from within. NV PILB Guard Card and 2 years’ security experience required.
Armed Security Officer (Overnight – Residential Property)
- Employer: Citadel Security USA
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89031
- Pay: $19.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 7:30 PM–4:00 AM
- Highlights: Overnight armed role with strong focus on resident and visitor service. Mix of patrols, CCTV, access control, and detailed incident reporting. Requires active armed guard card, personal firearm, firearms training, and 1–2 years of armed security experience.
Security Officer II – Resort / Hospitality
- Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: High guest-contact role at a resort, acting as first responder for guest and staff injuries, plus patrols, lockouts, and emergency response. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounted stays, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities. Strong customer service and 2 years of security/hotel/customer service preferred.
Safety Supervisor – Heavy Civil / Mining (Multi-State Travel)
- Employer: Phillips Infrastructure
- Location: Based in Las Vegas, NV with travel across CO, AZ, NM, NV
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, travel required
- Highlights: Senior safety role overseeing construction/MSHA mining safety programs, inspections, investigations, and training for 5–30 employees. Requires 5–10 years MSHA/construction safety experience, plus multiple safety credentials (ASP/GSP, CHST, MSHA Trainer) and a pre-employment physical.
Manager Safety Field Ops – Live Events
- Employer: Freeman Company
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-person, office/show-site)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, up to 25% travel
- Highlights: Leadership role building a safety culture for live events. Manages a field safety team, leads incident prevention and investigations, and ensures DOT and safety compliance. Requires prior safety and loss prevention experience, strong communication, and offers medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and parental leave.
Store Protection Specialist – Retail Loss Prevention
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Front-door and sales-floor loss prevention role focused on theft deterrence and safety. Lots of customer interaction, monitoring entrances/exits, and training staff on shortage reduction. 1 year retail or LP/security experience preferred; must be able to stand and walk most of the shift.
Mobile Patrol Officer
- Employer: Southwest Protective Agency
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 32–40 hours/week
- Highlights: Patrols by vehicle and on foot, responds to incidents, uses CCTV and access control, and writes reports. Security, law enforcement, or military background is a plus. Role values CPR/first aid skills, de-escalation, and strong communication.
Enterprise Risk Management – Team Lead, DC Risk
- Employer: Aritzia
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Distribution Centre)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Leadership role in loss prevention and risk management at a distribution center. Focus on protecting people, product, property, and financial assets, plus coaching team members and improving processes. Offers strong perks like product discount, paid baby leave, virtual wellness resources, and various lifestyle discounts.
Security Manager – Operations & Quality Control
- Employer: 1st Security Services
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Pay: From $50,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Management role overseeing daily security operations, scheduling, dispatch phone, post orders, and site inspections. Requires security leadership skills, strong reporting, and an active armed guard card with duty weapon. Includes paid time off.
Armed Security Officer (Overnight – Same Role as #2)
- Employer: Citadel Security USA
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89031
- Pay: $19.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 7:30 PM–4:00 AM
- Highlights: Same overnight armed position as listed above with Citadel, posted on a different site. If you like structured patrols, clear post orders, and detailed reporting, this is worth a closer look.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple posts and shifts once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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