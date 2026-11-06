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Las Vegas
🤝 Las Vegas Community & Care Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Las Vegas has a steady flow of care and community roles right now, from in-home support to senior living and ABA. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.
Remote ABA Student Analyst (Clinical Leader Track)
- Employer: Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote, local field visits)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $28–$38 per hour (DOE)
This role supports kids and families using ABA, coaching Behavior Specialists and visiting homes/communities between 3–8 pm PST. Great fit if you have a master’s in a related field, ABA experience, and want a clear path toward BCBA certification, tuition support, and structured mentorship.
Personal Live-In Caregiver / Companion
- Employer: SILVER STATE
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-home)
- Type: Full-time, live-in
- Pay: $400 per week
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, relocation assistance
Live with and support an adult veteran with light housekeeping, meals, errands, rides to appointments, and daily companionship. A driver’s license is required, and this is ideal if you’re dependable, upbeat, and want a stable home-based role.
Activity Coordinator – Memory Care (ALZ)
- Employer: Oakmont Senior Living
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time (on-site)
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 9:00 am–5:00 pm
- Pay: $17.50–$18.50 per hour (DOE)
- Benefits (eligible team members): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, bonus opportunities, free meals & more
Plan and lead activities for residents in a memory care setting—outings, exercise, games, and creative programs. Good for someone 18+ with senior activity or teaching experience and a valid driver’s license who enjoys building relationships with older adults.
Infant Nanny in Las Vegas
- Employer: The Preferred Nanny
- Location: Las Vegas, NV 89126 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 am–4:00 pm
- Pay: $25–$28 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Long-term infant care role in a pet-friendly home, starting December 2026. You’ll handle daily care, safe sleep, learning activities, and transport; requires 3+ years nannying, CPR, driver’s license, background check, and strong references.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Vegas.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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