🤝 Las Vegas Community & Care Jobs With Multiple Openings

Las Vegas has a steady flow of care and community roles right now, from in-home support to senior living and ABA. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) Location: Las Vegas, NV (remote, local field visits)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $28–$38 per hour (DOE)

This role supports kids and families using ABA, coaching Behavior Specialists and visiting homes/communities between 3–8 pm PST. Great fit if you have a master’s in a related field, ABA experience, and want a clear path toward BCBA certification, tuition support, and structured mentorship.

Employer: SILVER STATE

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-home)

Type: Full-time, live-in

Pay: $400 per week

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, relocation assistance

Live with and support an adult veteran with light housekeeping, meals, errands, rides to appointments, and daily companionship. A driver’s license is required, and this is ideal if you’re dependable, upbeat, and want a stable home-based role.

Employer: Oakmont Senior Living

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 9:00 am–5:00 pm

Pay: $17.50–$18.50 per hour (DOE)

Benefits (eligible team members): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, bonus opportunities, free meals & more

Plan and lead activities for residents in a memory care setting—outings, exercise, games, and creative programs. Good for someone 18+ with senior activity or teaching experience and a valid driver’s license who enjoys building relationships with older adults.

Employer: The Preferred Nanny

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89126 (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Full-time, Part-time, or Contract Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 am–4:00 pm

Pay: $25–$28 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Long-term infant care role in a pet-friendly home, starting December 2026. You’ll handle daily care, safe sleep, learning activities, and transport; requires 3+ years nannying, CPR, driver’s license, background check, and strong references.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Vegas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.