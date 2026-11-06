📣 Las Vegas Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Las Vegas is hot for sales and marketing right now—from tech and pharma to auto finance and home improvement. Here are several standout roles where strong closers and relationship builders can really grow.

Employer: Progreda / Audate Media

Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-office, M–F)

Type: Full-time, commission-only

Pay: $748.50 per new client + 10% recurring revenue (about $2,365–$12,590/month example range)

Build your own B2B pipeline selling a lead-follow-up platform to local service businesses. Great fit if you’re confident cold calling, walking into businesses, and want uncapped earnings working directly with the founder.

Employer: Citi

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Summerlin branch)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $54,100–$75,500

Posting close date: Nov 4, 2026

Entry-level consumer and small-business banking sales role with coaching, cross-selling, and relationship building in-branch. Good for early-career sellers who want stable pay, strong benefits, and a clear path in financial services.

Employer: Citi

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Park branch)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $54,100–$75,500

Posting close date: Nov 9, 2026

Same core role as the Summerlin posting, but at Citi’s Park branch. You’ll grow a book of consumer and small-business clients, coach tellers on referrals, and drive branch sales with full big-bank benefits.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Southwest territory)

Type: Full-time

Base salary: $176,600–$294,300 + bonus (20% target) + equity

Apply by: Nov 11, 2026

Senior account leader role owning C‑suite relationships across health systems for Pfizer’s rare disease portfolio. Ideal for experienced pharma/biotech pros (5–10+ years) who can build strategic account plans and lead cross-functional teams.

Employer: TensorWave

Location: Las Vegas, NV (GTM / remote-friendly)

Type: Full-time

High-impact role supporting multi‑year AI/GPU cloud capacity deals—sizing, pricing, site fit, and deal desk support. Great for data center or colocation pros who’ve taken 10MW+ wholesale/hyperscale deals from discovery through signature.

Employer: Tevora

Location: Las Vegas, NV (hybrid/remote in territory)

Type: Full-time

OTE: ~$395K at plan, uncapped

Senior hunter role selling six‑ and seven‑figure cybersecurity consulting and solutions to CISOs and enterprise leaders. Best for well-networked security sellers with 10+ years’ experience and a track record of beating quota.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site at resort)

Type: Full-time

On-site resort marketing role greeting guests, qualifying prospects, and booking them into sales presentations. Good entry point if you’re outgoing, comfortable working evenings/weekends, and want solid travel-industry benefits.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for petroleum client)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + bonuses, company vehicle

Territory B2B sales role in the petroleum/energy space focused on new business and growing existing accounts. Great for hunters with 3+ years of B2B sales who like being on the road and owning a geographic territory.

Employer: Geotab

Location: Las Vegas, NV (supports Pacific time, hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $110,000–$160,000

Early-career SaaS sales role selling telematics and fleet solutions to SMBs (5–50 vehicles). You’ll run discovery, live demos, and manage ARR growth with strong coaching, flexible work, and solid benefits.

Employer: Great Day Improvements

Location: Las Vegas, NV (field/in-home)

Type: Full-time

Typical earnings: $100,000+ in year one (commission, bonuses)

In-home sales role with no cold calling—all leads are pre-set and pre-qualified. Perfect if you like consultative selling, want high commissions, and are comfortable working a flexible schedule around homeowner appointments.

Employer: Western Funding (Hankey Group)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site, national travel)

Type: Full-time executive

Comp: $180,000–$350,000 (base + bonus)

Top-level role leading Western Funding’s national sales organization in auto finance. You’ll own sales strategy, structure, incentives, and dealer growth—ideal for seasoned executives who’ve scaled large dealer or finance sales teams.

Employer: Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV (work-from-home with travel)

Type: Full-time

Starting salary: $75,000 with six-figure potential after ~5 years

Community-based role promoting Grand Canyon University’s online programs. Great for relationship-driven outside sellers who want stable pay, strong tuition benefits (including for family), and a mission-focused role.

Employer: Atlantic Management Resources (for biopharma client)

Location: Las Vegas, NV + Southern NV/AZ/UT territory

Type: Full-time

Base salary: $110,000–$140,000

Bonus: $35,000–$40,000+

Physician-facing specialty pharma role (dermatology/pediatrics relevant) with a large multi-state territory. Strong fit if you have 2+ years branded pharma experience and want high base pay, bonus upside, and equity.

Employer: InfuCare Rx®

Location: Las Vegas, NV territory

Type: Full-time

Field sales role promoting home infusion and specialty pharmacy services to prescribers, discharge planners, and health systems. Best for reps with 5+ years in specialty pharmacy or pharma who like clinical selling and territory strategy.

Employer: Bridge Property Management

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Internship / early-career

Front-line leasing role handling tours, applications, and renewals while supporting marketing and resident retention. Good stepping stone if you’re new to sales and want property management experience plus solid benefits.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site branch)

Type: Full-time

Base pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour + performance incentives

Branch-based consumer lending role where you’ll originate and service personal loans, including some collections work. Strong fit if you like a mix of sales and service with clear advancement to branch and district leadership.

Employer: Jobot (for national mechanical contractor)

Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary/OTE: $165,000–$350,000

Technical sales role selling plumbing/mechanical projects (retrofits, replacements, upgrades) to facility owners and managers. Ideal for reps with 4+ years in mechanical/HVAC/plumbing sales who can read plans and close complex projects.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV (consulting travel 0–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $171,600–$338,300

Senior consulting role leading Qualtrics-based experience management programs for public-sector clients. Great for CX leaders with deep Qualtrics and government experience who want high-impact, high-compensation project work.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Remote (Las Vegas-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time, work-from-home

Salary (NY reference): $75,800–$125,000

Behind-the-scenes sales ops role designing comp plans, quotas, and analytics for North American field teams. Perfect if you love Excel, PowerBI, and sales data and want a remote role with big-company benefits.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Las Vegas, NV territory

Type: Full-time, field-based

Comp: 100% commission + bonuses + full benefits

OR/procedural sales role supporting spine and pain management cases in hospitals and ASCs. Strong match for driven reps who want to break into or grow in medical device with high upside and hands-on clinical work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas sales roles move fast when the comp is strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.