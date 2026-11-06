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📣 Las Vegas Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Las Vegas is hot for sales and marketing right now—from tech and pharma to auto finance and home improvement. Here are several standout roles where strong closers and relationship builders can really grow.
Sales and Growth Consultant
Employer: Progreda / Audate Media
Location: Las Vegas, NV (in-office, M–F)
Type: Full-time, commission-only
Pay: $748.50 per new client + 10% recurring revenue (about $2,365–$12,590/month example range)
Build your own B2B pipeline selling a lead-follow-up platform to local service businesses. Great fit if you’re confident cold calling, walking into businesses, and want uncapped earnings working directly with the founder.
Personal Banker SAFE Act – Summerlin Branch
Employer: Citi
Location: Las Vegas, NV (Summerlin branch)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $54,100–$75,500
Posting close date: Nov 4, 2026
Entry-level consumer and small-business banking sales role with coaching, cross-selling, and relationship building in-branch. Good for early-career sellers who want stable pay, strong benefits, and a clear path in financial services.
Personal Banker SAFE Act – Park Branch
Employer: Citi
Location: Las Vegas, NV (Park branch)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $54,100–$75,500
Posting close date: Nov 9, 2026
Same core role as the Summerlin posting, but at Citi’s Park branch. You’ll grow a book of consumer and small-business clients, coach tellers on referrals, and drive branch sales with full big-bank benefits.
Key Account Director, Rare Disease – Southwest
Employer: Pfizer
Location: Las Vegas, NV (Southwest territory)
Type: Full-time
Base salary: $176,600–$294,300 + bonus (20% target) + equity
Apply by: Nov 11, 2026
Senior account leader role owning C‑suite relationships across health systems for Pfizer’s rare disease portfolio. Ideal for experienced pharma/biotech pros (5–10+ years) who can build strategic account plans and lead cross-functional teams.
Senior Solutions Specialist
Employer: TensorWave
Location: Las Vegas, NV (GTM / remote-friendly)
Type: Full-time
High-impact role supporting multi‑year AI/GPU cloud capacity deals—sizing, pricing, site fit, and deal desk support. Great for data center or colocation pros who’ve taken 10MW+ wholesale/hyperscale deals from discovery through signature.
Account Director – Cybersecurity Consulting
Employer: Tevora
Location: Las Vegas, NV (hybrid/remote in territory)
Type: Full-time
OTE: ~$395K at plan, uncapped
Senior hunter role selling six‑ and seven‑figure cybersecurity consulting and solutions to CISOs and enterprise leaders. Best for well-networked security sellers with 10+ years’ experience and a track record of beating quota.
In-House Marketing Coordinator – Desert Blue
Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site at resort)
Type: Full-time
On-site resort marketing role greeting guests, qualifying prospects, and booking them into sales presentations. Good entry point if you’re outgoing, comfortable working evenings/weekends, and want solid travel-industry benefits.
Account Manager – Petroleum
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for petroleum client)
Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based, ~50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + bonuses, company vehicle
Territory B2B sales role in the petroleum/energy space focused on new business and growing existing accounts. Great for hunters with 3+ years of B2B sales who like being on the road and owning a geographic territory.
Business Development Associate – Field Service
Employer: Geotab
Location: Las Vegas, NV (supports Pacific time, hybrid/remote)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $110,000–$160,000
Early-career SaaS sales role selling telematics and fleet solutions to SMBs (5–50 vehicles). You’ll run discovery, live demos, and manage ARR growth with strong coaching, flexible work, and solid benefits.
Sales Representative – Home Improvement
Employer: Great Day Improvements
Location: Las Vegas, NV (field/in-home)
Type: Full-time
Typical earnings: $100,000+ in year one (commission, bonuses)
In-home sales role with no cold calling—all leads are pre-set and pre-qualified. Perfect if you like consultative selling, want high commissions, and are comfortable working a flexible schedule around homeowner appointments.
Vice President of Sales – Auto Finance
Employer: Western Funding (Hankey Group)
Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site, national travel)
Type: Full-time executive
Comp: $180,000–$350,000 (base + bonus)
Top-level role leading Western Funding’s national sales organization in auto finance. You’ll own sales strategy, structure, incentives, and dealer growth—ideal for seasoned executives who’ve scaled large dealer or finance sales teams.
Account Executive – Online Division
Employer: Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
Location: Las Vegas, NV (work-from-home with travel)
Type: Full-time
Starting salary: $75,000 with six-figure potential after ~5 years
Community-based role promoting Grand Canyon University’s online programs. Great for relationship-driven outside sellers who want stable pay, strong tuition benefits (including for family), and a mission-focused role.
Pharmaceutical Sales Representative
Employer: Atlantic Management Resources (for biopharma client)
Location: Las Vegas, NV + Southern NV/AZ/UT territory
Type: Full-time
Base salary: $110,000–$140,000
Bonus: $35,000–$40,000+
Physician-facing specialty pharma role (dermatology/pediatrics relevant) with a large multi-state territory. Strong fit if you have 2+ years branded pharma experience and want high base pay, bonus upside, and equity.
Territory Manager – Specialty Infusion
Employer: InfuCare Rx®
Location: Las Vegas, NV territory
Type: Full-time
Field sales role promoting home infusion and specialty pharmacy services to prescribers, discharge planners, and health systems. Best for reps with 5+ years in specialty pharmacy or pharma who like clinical selling and territory strategy.
Leasing & Service Professional (Level 2)
Employer: Bridge Property Management
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Type: Internship / early-career
Front-line leasing role handling tours, applications, and renewals while supporting marketing and resident retention. Good stepping stone if you’re new to sales and want property management experience plus solid benefits.
Loan Sales Specialist
Employer: OneMain Financial
Location: Las Vegas, NV (on-site branch)
Type: Full-time
Base pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour + performance incentives
Branch-based consumer lending role where you’ll originate and service personal loans, including some collections work. Strong fit if you like a mix of sales and service with clear advancement to branch and district leadership.
Plumbing Project Sales Rep
Employer: Jobot (for national mechanical contractor)
Location: Las Vegas, NV (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary/OTE: $165,000–$350,000
Technical sales role selling plumbing/mechanical projects (retrofits, replacements, upgrades) to facility owners and managers. Ideal for reps with 4+ years in mechanical/HVAC/plumbing sales who can read plans and close complex projects.
Customer Experience Sr. Manager – Strategy, Growth & Transformation
Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services
Location: Las Vegas, NV (consulting travel 0–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $171,600–$338,300
Senior consulting role leading Qualtrics-based experience management programs for public-sector clients. Great for CX leaders with deep Qualtrics and government experience who want high-impact, high-compensation project work.
Sales Operations Analyst III
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Remote (Las Vegas-based candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time, work-from-home
Salary (NY reference): $75,800–$125,000
Behind-the-scenes sales ops role designing comp plans, quotas, and analytics for North American field teams. Perfect if you love Excel, PowerBI, and sales data and want a remote role with big-company benefits.
Sales Representative – Interventional Spine
Employer: Stryker
Location: Las Vegas, NV territory
Type: Full-time, field-based
Comp: 100% commission + bonuses + full benefits
OR/procedural sales role supporting spine and pain management cases in hospitals and ASCs. Strong match for driven reps who want to break into or grow in medical device with high upside and hands-on clinical work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas sales roles move fast when the comp is strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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