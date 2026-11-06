🔧 Las Vegas building & grounds jobs with several openings

Las Vegas is busy and growing, which means lots of work keeping buildings, pools, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles around the valley right now.

Employer: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Facility Services team at the convention center, overseeing daily operations, staff, budgets, and preventive maintenance. Great fit if you have 3+ years supervising maintenance crews and want a leadership role in a high-profile venue.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: South Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$24/hour + overtime after 40 hrs

Keep a busy equipment rental yard organized, clean, and running smoothly—inspecting gear, loading/unloading, and helping with basic maintenance. Monday–Friday day shift with strong benefits and growth potential in construction support.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (onsite apartments)

Salary: $20–$22/hour

Handle work orders, turns, and preventive maintenance at a residential community, plus some grounds and common-area upkeep. Includes generous PTO, bonuses, and benefits if you have solid apartment or building maintenance skills.

Employer: Bridge Property Management

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee maintenance operations across multiple apartment communities—leading service managers, managing vendors, and driving capital and preventive projects. Best for someone with 5+ years multifamily maintenance management and EPA certification.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: North Las Vegas, NV 89115 (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15/hour + mileage, weekly pay

Night shift (Mon–Fri, 6pm–2:30am) cleaning offices and facilities across several locations—great for night owls or those re-entering the workforce. You’ll need your own car, a valid license, and comfort working independently.

Employer: Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: On-call / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Clean and disinfect patient rooms and hospital common areas 1–2 days per week as needed, following strict infection-control rules. Good side gig if you have at least 1 year of housekeeping experience, ideally in healthcare.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Las Vegas, NV 89149 (hybrid/field)

Type: Part-time

Compensation: About $1,300/month + mileage or hourly pay

Visit residential properties 2–3 times per week to check contractor work, take photos, do light maintenance, and report to owners abroad. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates wanting flexible hours and hands-on property experience.

Employer: CCS Facility Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time janitorial role cleaning offices and commercial spaces—floors, restrooms, windows, and trash, with DailyPay available. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady, routine work.

Employer: CCS Facility Services

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties to the full-time CCS role but with fewer hours, ideal if you need a side job or flexible schedule. You’ll handle general cleaning, disinfection, and restocking in commercial buildings.

Employer: Wynn Resorts

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair resort pools, spas, and water features, including water chemistry and mechanical systems. Best for experienced commercial pool pros with a valid Clark County pool operator license.

Employer: Sunset Ridge Post Acute

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level building and grounds role at a care facility—light repairs, grounds work, basic plumbing/electrical, and resident-area support. Good step in if you have basic maintenance skills and want healthcare-facility experience.

Employer: MasterCorp

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Salary: Starts around $15/hour (range $9–$17/hour)

Clean public and common areas at a resort, including floors, trash, and storage areas, with paid training and benefits. Nice fit if you like hospitality settings and want room to grow.

Employer: MountainView Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: PRN / as-needed

Salary: $17.39–$26.08/hour

On-call hospital housekeeping role cleaning clinical and non-clinical areas, handling waste properly, and following strict safety rules. Good for someone with some housekeeping or healthcare experience who wants flexible, per-diem shifts.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.79/hour

Lead a small cleaning crew in a distribution or retail setting—working alongside the team, training new hires, and talking with the client. Great step up if you have 1–3 years of janitorial leadership and want early-morning hours (about 4am–9am).

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$22/hour

Run the maintenance team at an apartment community—unit turns, work orders, vendor oversight, and on-call rotation. Good for experienced techs with HVAC/plumbing/electrical knowledge who are ready to supervise.

Employer: Arizona Charlie’s – Decatur

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep casino public areas and restrooms clean while working on a busy gaming floor—vacuuming, mopping, wiping machines, and handling trash. Good match if you can handle a smoky, noisy environment and like guest-facing work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Vegas hiring moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.