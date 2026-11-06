🏗️ Las Vegas Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K–$170K+ Openings

Las Vegas is busy building and upgrading power, mines, and mission‑critical facilities. If you’re an engineer, there are several solid roles here tied to big, long‑term projects.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Las Vegas, NV (Power sector, Substation group)

(Power sector, Substation group) Type: Full-time

Pay (Nevada): $26.55 – $37.94/hour

Focus: High‑voltage substation design, CADD, one‑lines, grounding, relay & control schematics.

This role is great if you have 5+ years as a CAD tech and strong AutoCAD/MicroStation skills and want to grow on a national power‑delivery team.

Employer: AngloGold Ashanti

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Nevada projects)

(Nevada projects) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Open‑pit mine planning (short to life‑of‑mine), pit & ramp design, drill‑and‑blast, fleet productivity, and reconciliation.

Good fit if you have a BS in Mining/Geological Engineering, 2+ years open‑pit experience, and are comfortable with mine planning software and MSHA‑regulated operations.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Remote, preferred in Las Vegas, NV or other Pacific offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K – $177K

Focus: Lead design and delivery of high‑voltage overhead transmission lines up to 765kV, manage schedules, coordinate multi‑disciplinary teams, and support PMs.

Ideal if you have 5–7 years transmission experience, a PE license, and strong PLS‑CADD skills and want a flexible, remote‑friendly role.

(Note: A second posting for this same WSP role appears to be a duplicate, so it’s listed only once here.)

Employer: Henderson Engineers

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Vegas Salary Range: $92,400 – $138,600

Focus: Design and calculations for advanced fire sprinkler systems in mission‑critical, healthcare, sports, retail, and more, plus mentoring junior staff.

Best for engineers with 6+ years experience, a PE license, and strong Revit/Bluebeam skills who like a mix of design work, client interaction, and some project leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; strong engineering roles in Vegas tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.