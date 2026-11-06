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🏗️ Las Vegas Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K–$170K+ Openings
Las Vegas is busy building and upgrading power, mines, and mission‑critical facilities. If you’re an engineer, there are several solid roles here tied to big, long‑term projects.
Electrical Designer – Substation (High Voltage)
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Power sector, Substation group)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (Nevada): $26.55 – $37.94/hour
- Focus: High‑voltage substation design, CADD, one‑lines, grounding, relay & control schematics.
This role is great if you have 5+ years as a CAD tech and strong AutoCAD/MicroStation skills and want to grow on a national power‑delivery team.
Mine Engineer – Arthur Gold Project
- Employer: AngloGold Ashanti
- Location: Las Vegas, NV (Nevada projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Focus: Open‑pit mine planning (short to life‑of‑mine), pit & ramp design, drill‑and‑blast, fleet productivity, and reconciliation.
Good fit if you have a BS in Mining/Geological Engineering, 2+ years open‑pit experience, and are comfortable with mine planning software and MSHA‑regulated operations.
Transmission Line Project Engineer (Pacific) – Remote
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Remote, preferred in Las Vegas, NV or other Pacific offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100K – $177K
- Focus: Lead design and delivery of high‑voltage overhead transmission lines up to 765kV, manage schedules, coordinate multi‑disciplinary teams, and support PMs.
Ideal if you have 5–7 years transmission experience, a PE license, and strong PLS‑CADD skills and want a flexible, remote‑friendly role.
(Note: A second posting for this same WSP role appears to be a duplicate, so it’s listed only once here.)
Fire Sprinkler Engineer III – Mission Critical
- Employer: Henderson Engineers
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Vegas Salary Range: $92,400 – $138,600
- Focus: Design and calculations for advanced fire sprinkler systems in mission‑critical, healthcare, sports, retail, and more, plus mentoring junior staff.
Best for engineers with 6+ years experience, a PE license, and strong Revit/Bluebeam skills who like a mix of design work, client interaction, and some project leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; strong engineering roles in Vegas tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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