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🎁 Community Freebies Around Las Vegas You Can Grab Now
Las Vegas neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and baby formula to clothing and more. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free queen bed frame ; XXL liter pans
Item: Free queen size low profile bedframe and several stainless steel pans
Details:
- Queen bed frame, low profile
- 2 stainless steel liter pans: 15" x 18" x 6"
- 1 corner pan: 22(2) x 25 x 10 (as listed)
- Large kitten trainer pan
Condition: Not stated, but all are free and must be picked up
Location: Eagle Creek Park, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Hytest Safety Footwear Boots
Item: Hytest safety boots, men’s size 7.5
Details:
- Safety toe
- Waterproof and oil resistant
- Only worn 3 times
- Originally just above $130, bought with a $100 work shoe voucher
- Too loose for the owner and have been sitting in the closet for months
Condition: Excellent condition (per poster)
Location: Peaks and Rainbows, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Boxes and packing paper
Item: Moving boxes and packing paper
Details:
- Various sized moving boxes: small, medium, large, extra large
- Mix of brands: U-Haul, Wal-Mart, Amazon, and others
- Packing paper included
- Poster wants it out of the garage ASAP and prefers not to toss/recycle
Condition: Boxes are described as good size; exact wear not stated
Location: Heatwave St, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Black Dress with Gold Stars
Item: Black dress with gold star pattern
Details:
- Size medium
- Described as comfortable fabric
- Has Halloween vibes per the poster
Condition: Not stated
Location: North Shores, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Donation
Item: Baby formula (ready-to-feed)
Details:
- Free to any mama in need
- Baby has a cow’s milk allergy, so these cannot be used by the poster
- 19 ready-to-feed containers with tops included
- All unopened
- Expire well into 2027
- Pickup near 89131 – 95 & Elkhorn, or willing to meet somewhere close to that area
Condition: New, unopened
Location: Wildflower, Las Vegas, NV (near 95 & Elkhorn)
Source: nextdoor.com
Looking for a forever home desert Tortoise about 15 to 16 years old now needs to be by himself
Item: Nevada desert tortoise needing a new home
Details:
- About 15–16 years old
- Must be the only tortoise in the home
- Needs yard space
- Poster will come and see where he will be staying to be sure it’s a good home
Condition: Not stated; focus is on proper care and space
Location: Northern Lights at Elkhorn Springs, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Blue Walker with Seat
Item: Blue walker with seat
Details:
- Sturdy blue walker
- Comfortable seat built in
- Hand brakes for safety
Condition: Not stated
Location: Highland Grove, Las Vegas, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Las Vegas tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.