🎁 Community Freebies Around Las Vegas You Can Grab Now

Las Vegas neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and baby formula to clothing and more. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Free queen size low profile bedframe and several stainless steel pans

Details:

Queen bed frame, low profile

2 stainless steel liter pans : 15" x 18" x 6"

: 1 corner pan : 22(2) x 25 x 10 (as listed)

: (as listed) Large kitten trainer pan

Condition: Not stated, but all are free and must be picked up

Location: Eagle Creek Park, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Hytest safety boots, men’s size 7.5

Details:

Safety toe

Waterproof and oil resistant

Only worn 3 times

Originally just above $130 , bought with a $100 work shoe voucher

, bought with a Too loose for the owner and have been sitting in the closet for months

Condition: Excellent condition (per poster)

Location: Peaks and Rainbows, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Moving boxes and packing paper

Details:

Various sized moving boxes: small, medium, large, extra large

Mix of brands: U-Haul, Wal-Mart, Amazon , and others

, and others Packing paper included

Poster wants it out of the garage ASAP and prefers not to toss/recycle

Condition: Boxes are described as good size; exact wear not stated

Location: Heatwave St, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Black dress with gold star pattern

Details:

Size medium

Described as comfortable fabric

Has Halloween vibes per the poster

Condition: Not stated

Location: North Shores, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Baby formula (ready-to-feed)

Details:

Free to any mama in need

Baby has a cow’s milk allergy , so these cannot be used by the poster

, so these cannot be used by the poster 19 ready-to-feed containers with tops included

containers with tops included All unopened

Expire well into 2027

Pickup near 89131 – 95 & Elkhorn, or willing to meet somewhere close to that area

Condition: New, unopened

Location: Wildflower, Las Vegas, NV (near 95 & Elkhorn)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Nevada desert tortoise needing a new home

Details:

About 15–16 years old

Must be the only tortoise in the home

in the home Needs yard space

Poster will come and see where he will be staying to be sure it’s a good home

Condition: Not stated; focus is on proper care and space

Location: Northern Lights at Elkhorn Springs, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Blue walker with seat

Details:

Sturdy blue walker

Comfortable seat built in

built in Hand brakes for safety

Condition: Not stated

Location: Highland Grove, Las Vegas, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Las Vegas tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.