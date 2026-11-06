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Las Vegas

🎁 Community Freebies Around Las Vegas You Can Grab Now

8 days ago

Las Vegas neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and baby formula to clothing and more. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Free queen bed frame ; XXL liter pans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8ZXT_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Free queen size low profile bedframe and several stainless steel pans
Details:

  • Queen bed frame, low profile
  • 2 stainless steel liter pans: 15" x 18" x 6"
  • 1 corner pan: 22(2) x 25 x 10 (as listed)
  • Large kitten trainer pan
    Condition: Not stated, but all are free and must be picked up
    Location: Eagle Creek Park, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Hytest Safety Footwear Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9LRZ_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Hytest safety boots, men’s size 7.5
Details:

  • Safety toe
  • Waterproof and oil resistant
  • Only worn 3 times
  • Originally just above $130, bought with a $100 work shoe voucher
  • Too loose for the owner and have been sitting in the closet for months
    Condition: Excellent condition (per poster)
    Location: Peaks and Rainbows, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Boxes and packing paper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnnrk_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Moving boxes and packing paper
Details:

  • Various sized moving boxes: small, medium, large, extra large
  • Mix of brands: U-Haul, Wal-Mart, Amazon, and others
  • Packing paper included
  • Poster wants it out of the garage ASAP and prefers not to toss/recycle
    Condition: Boxes are described as good size; exact wear not stated
    Location: Heatwave St, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Black Dress with Gold Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzEkD_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Black dress with gold star pattern
Details:

  • Size medium
  • Described as comfortable fabric
  • Has Halloween vibes per the poster
    Condition: Not stated
    Location: North Shores, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Donation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D81Bj_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Baby formula (ready-to-feed)
Details:

  • Free to any mama in need
  • Baby has a cow’s milk allergy, so these cannot be used by the poster
  • 19 ready-to-feed containers with tops included
  • All unopened
  • Expire well into 2027
  • Pickup near 89131 – 95 & Elkhorn, or willing to meet somewhere close to that area
    Condition: New, unopened
    Location: Wildflower, Las Vegas, NV (near 95 & Elkhorn)
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Looking for a forever home desert Tortoise about 15 to 16 years old now needs to be by himself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izuoN_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Nevada desert tortoise needing a new home
Details:

  • About 15–16 years old
  • Must be the only tortoise in the home
  • Needs yard space
  • Poster will come and see where he will be staying to be sure it’s a good home
    Condition: Not stated; focus is on proper care and space
    Location: Northern Lights at Elkhorn Springs, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Blue Walker with Seat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4SCu_1GoNHvDD00

Item: Blue walker with seat
Details:

  • Sturdy blue walker
  • Comfortable seat built in
  • Hand brakes for safety
    Condition: Not stated
    Location: Highland Grove, Las Vegas, NV
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Las Vegas tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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