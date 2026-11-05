🚌 Las Vegas transportation jobs with multiple driving & tech roles

Las Vegas is busy on the roads and in the air right now, and that means lots of solid transportation jobs. Here are several options, from entry-level driving to high-paying aviation and diesel tech roles.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$21/hour (performance-based raises every 90 days)

(performance-based raises every 90 days) Deliver cars to customers using Carvana haulers (no CDL needed), handle paperwork, and give a great driveway experience. Physical role with 11am–9pm shifts, rotating days off, strong benefits (100% paid healthcare premiums, PTO, 401(k) match, stock programs, tuition help).

Employer: Transdev North America

Transdev North America Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24–$26/hour + $1–$3/hour overnight differential possible

+ overnight differential possible Operate and monitor self-driving vehicles, support ride-hail service, and handle roadside recovery. Great fit if you’re tech-comfortable, safety-focused, and okay with variable shifts, nights, weekends, and some travel.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $36–$69/hour (plus bonus potential, 401(k) match, HSA contribution)

(plus bonus potential, 401(k) match, HSA contribution) Lead a team working on business aircraft, from troubleshooting to inspections and taxi runs. Benefits start day one, and this role is ideal for experienced A&P techs (8+ years aviation, leadership experience) who want a high-responsibility, high-pay position.

Employer: UPS

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours possible

Seasonal, full-time hours possible Pay: $21/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. No driving the truck, no experience needed—just the ability to lift up to 70 lbs and work flexible Monday–Saturday schedules during peak season.

Employer: Carvana / ADESA

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15/hour

Move and stage vehicles around a large auction lot, scan inventory, and jump-start cars as needed. Schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 7:00am–3:30pm—good fit if you want steady daytime hours and like working outdoors.

Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA Truck Service)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, mobile

Full-time, mobile Pay: $17–$19/hour

Travel to customer sites with a mobile “bay on wheels” to diagnose and repair heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and lots of hands-on wrench time.

Employer: Carvana / ADESA

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.50/hour

Coordinate and drive vehicles across the auction lot, guide other drivers, and keep inventory accurate. Monday–Friday schedule, outdoor work, and a bit more responsibility than Lot Driver I.

Employer: Allegiant

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Per collective bargaining agreement (not listed), plus strong airline benefits

Per (not listed), plus strong airline benefits Airline pilot role as second-in-command, based in Vegas. Requires FAA commercial multi-engine, ATP-CTP, First Class Medical, and meeting ATP/R-ATP flight hour requirements. Includes profit sharing, 401(k) match, flight benefits, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays.

Employer: Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Pay: $34–$38/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay High-paying mobile diesel role working on Class 6–8 trucks and trailers, including roadside calls. Comes with a take-home service truck, fuel card, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO, sick time, holidays, and referral bonuses.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17–$20.83/hour

Drive a company vehicle to pick up and deliver print orders between FedEx Office stores and business customers, plus help in-store when routes are light. Active job with lifting up to 55 lbs and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Carvana / ADESA

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15/hour

Move vehicles on and off premises for auction, drive through sale lanes, and handle basic tasks like inflating tires and jump-starting cars. Schedule: 3 weekdays, 7:00am–3:30pm (24 hours/week).

Employer: Vay

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $31/hour

CDL truck drivers remotely operate commercial trucks from a control station, support testing, and give feedback to engineers. 4×12-hour shifts/week, with 401(k), health/dental/vision, paid vacation, gym access, and 30% off Vay rides.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.98/hour

Mix of ramp operations and VIP-style hospitality at a private aviation terminal—fueling, towing, loading bags, and greeting guests. Includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, maternity leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: JT4

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $84,000–$98,000/year

Senior scheduling role supporting military test and training air operations—building flying schedules, deconflicting airspace, and coordinating missions. Benefits include medical/dental/vision from day 1, PTO, and 401(k) with employer match; U.S. citizenship required and security clearance may be needed.

Employer: National Car Rental / Enterprise Mobility

Location: Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

Type: Full-time, union position

Full-time, union position Pay: $12/hour

Move rental cars between ready lines, return lanes, and cleaning areas at the airport. Includes PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and rental discounts; must have open availability including nights and weekends.

Employer: Fairway Chevrolet

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Advanced automotive tech role focused on diagnosing and repairing complex drivability issues. Family-owned dealership offering health/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts, and growth opportunities; ASE certification and 5+ years experience required.

Employer: UPS

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Seasonal, part-time with potential extra hours

Seasonal, part-time with potential extra hours Pay: $23/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

reimbursement Deliver packages in your own insured vehicle, working mostly Monday–Saturday during peak times. Great if you want short-term, flexible work and don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs and being on the road.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Vegas transportation roles tend to fill fast once peak season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.