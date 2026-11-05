🚚 Las Vegas Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Las Vegas is busy behind the scenes right now—warehouses, yards, and logistics teams are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Help keep a busy collision center running by ordering, tracking, and distributing auto parts. Good fit if you know car parts, like organizing inventory, and want solid benefits from a long-standing company.

Employer: Sierra LLC Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour + overtime

Drive parts around the valley, support the warehouse, and keep HVAC and plumbing techs stocked. Great entry point into the trades with year-round work, benefits, and room to grow into tech or warehouse roles.

Employer: Copart

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.03 – $22.58/hour

Work outdoors documenting vehicles, taking photos, and directing traffic in the receiving area at a major auto auction yard. Ideal if you like cars, don’t mind the weather, and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Carvana / ADESA

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $18/hour

Move and stage vehicles, scan inventory, and help get cars ready for auction Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm. Good for someone who likes being on their feet, driving different vehicles, and working outside.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Las Vegas, NV (GPS Contracts team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,200 – $121,800/year

Mid-level federal subcontracts role advising teams, reviewing RFPs, and managing subcontract files. Best for someone with 3+ years in contracts/subcontracts and experience with the federal acquisition lifecycle.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am)

Salary: $24.35/hour + $1.00 shift differential

Assemble and stage parts into kits, manage inventory, and deliver kits to production areas. Great if you like detailed hands-on work, night shifts, and want strong benefits with a global logistics leader.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $82,800/year

Senior logistics role handling planning, purchasing, vendor management, and reports—often supporting aviation systems. Requires a related degree or equivalent experience and the ability to obtain/hold a TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: State of Nevada (DMV – Flamingo Office)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time (State position)

Lead the Southern Warehouse team handling license plates, forms, and supplies—shipping, receiving, inventory, and purchasing. Good for someone with 2+ years supply/warehouse experience who wants stable state benefits.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: About $640 – $900+/week (top performers up to $1,000/week)

Load, unload, sort, and palletize freight in a very physical, fast-paced warehouse. Weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, and promotion paths if you like high-energy work.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Distribution Center)

Location: 4100 East Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, C Shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am)

Salary: $18.90/hour + shift differentials

Unload trailers, sort cartons, and log inventory in a climate-controlled DC for a Fortune 100 retailer. Comes with store discounts, benefits for qualifying associates, and lots of overtime potential.

Employer: UPS

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Permanent, part-time leadership

Oversee a preload team in a busy UPS facility—safety, production, and training. Good step if you have some management experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want leadership experience with a global carrier.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Vegas logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.