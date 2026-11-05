🏭 Las Vegas Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings From $14–$155K

Las Vegas isn’t just about tourism—our factories, warehouses, and print shops are busy and hiring. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles around the valley, from entry level to management.

Employer: MemX, LLC

MemX, LLC Location: North Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$28/hour (~$42,000–$58,000/year)

This hands-on role runs BGA reball and SMT equipment in a new high-precision electronics factory. Great fit if you have SMT assembly experience and can read Mandarin Chinese interfaces; reball skills can be learned on the job.

Employer: HH Global

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Oversee complex print and branded merchandise projects for big-name brands. You’ll manage vendors, timelines, and budgets—ideal for someone with 3+ years in print or promo production and strong Excel and project management skills.

Employer: Tilt Rips

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Help keep fakes out of the market by reviewing collectibles, documents, and certificates with expert partners. Good for detail-focused people with experience in collectibles, grading, or quality control.

Employer: TemperPack

Location: 4390 Flossmoor St, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Maintain and repair extrusion and panel line equipment at a sustainable packaging plant. You’ll handle mechanical breakdowns, basic electrical troubleshooting, and mentor junior mechanics—great if you’ve worked with extrusion/lamination or as a millwright/pipefitter.

(Duplicate TemperPack listing on Indeed not repeated.)

Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $33/hour

Keep blow molding, injection molding, and packaging equipment running in a global packaging company. Comes with solid benefits, training, and growth paths if you have industrial maintenance, hydraulics/pneumatics, and safety know-how.

Employer: CPI Card Group (Arroweye)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Full-time, Night shift Pay: Not listed

You’ll control the production floor priorities so card orders ship on time. Best for someone who’s strong in Excel, can juggle changing priorities, and likes directing workflow in a fast-paced plant.

(Duplicate CPI Floor Coordinator posting on Indeed not repeated.)

Employer: CPI Card Group (Arroweye)

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Internship / entry-level manufacturing

Pay: $18.50/hour

Run ASI equipment to turn raw materials into finished payment cards. Good entry into manufacturing if you have 1+ year plant experience, solid computer skills, and can stand, lift up to 50 lbs, and work different shifts.

Employer: Accredo Packaging, Inc. (API Group)

Location: 4900 Engineers Way, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri)

Full-time, Nights (Mon–Fri) Pay: $18.00/hour

Operate and adjust high-speed paper bag machines, do quality checks, and basic maintenance. Great for someone comfortable around industrial equipment who wants steady night-shift work.

Employer: Virtue Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Pay: From $14.00/hour

Trim, package, label, and prep cannabis products while keeping everything compliant and organized. Ideal if you have trimming/packaging experience and (ideally) a Nevada Marijuana Cultivation Agent Card.

Employer: AlphaGraphics Central Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Night/2nd shift

Full-time, Night/2nd shift Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Run wide-format printers, vinyl cutters, laminators, and finishing gear for signs and graphics. Good match if you have 2+ years in large-format printing and like a small, fast-paced team with bonuses and strong benefits.

Employer: Global Industrial

Location: North Las Vegas, NV 89052

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Full-time, Onsite Pay: Not listed

Operate a reach truck/cherry picker, use RF scanners, pick orders, and even assemble lockers and cabinets. Great for someone with at least 1 year warehouse + equipment experience who can lift up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Best Muffler Shop

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, In person

Full-time, In person Pay: $20.00–$50.00/hour

Fabricate and install custom exhaust systems using CNC machines, benders, and welding. Perfect if you’re already experienced in custom exhaust work and want high earning potential tied to your skill.

Employer: Bron Tapes

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Pay: Up to $19.00/hour

Do packing, shipping/receiving, material pulling, and inventory support. Good entry-level warehouse role with strong benefits after 30 days if you can lift up to 60 lbs and stay on your feet.

Employer: Kenco Group

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Type: Full-time, Leadership

Full-time, Leadership Pay: Approx. $103,620–$155,540/year

Lead maintenance for a highly automated warehouse—conveyors, sorters, ASRS, PITs, and facility assets. Best for someone with 7+ years maintenance leadership in automated environments and experience with CMMS tools like Maximo or SAP PM.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Vegas hiring moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.